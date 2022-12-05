Read full article on original website
FedEx driver allegedly told investigators Texas girl was still alive after he struck her with vehicle
A FedEx driver panicked after striking a 7-year-old girl in Texas with his work van and threw her in the truck, where he killed her, authorities said. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, who is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping, told authorities he placed Athena Strand in his work truck after he struck her with it, according to an arrest warrant affidavit released Thursday.
JonBenet Ramsey detective among five Boulder police officers disciplined for failing to investigate cases
A former lead detective on the JonBenét Ramsey murder case - and head of the Investigations Unit - has been reassigned to patrol by the Boulder Police Department after an internal audit revealed some cases had not been investigated between 2019 and this year.Commander Thomas Trujillo “is no longer involved in any investigations, including the Jon Benet Ramsey case,” BPD spokesperson Sarah Huntley told The Independent.The 36-year veteran of the department also received a three-day suspension without pay, and was placed on a Performance Improvement Plan, the department said in a Tuesday night release.Action was taken against Mr Trujillo and...
Arrest warrant issued in Shanquella Robinson case, multiple Mexican news outlets report
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mexican authorities have issued an arrest warrant related to the death of Shanquella Robinson, according to multiple Mexican news outlets. NBCS Noticias, Diario El Independiente and MetropoliMx all cited Baja California Sur Attorney General Daniel de la Rosa as the source, saying the extradition process has already started.
Mexican police find 660 pounds of fentanyl in coconuts
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in Mexico say police found 660 pounds (300 kilograms) of fentanyl pills packed into coconuts. The coconuts were found in a truck traveling on a highway in the northern border state of Sonora. Prosecutors said the truck was detected Thursday on a road that runs along the Gulf of California, The post Mexican police find 660 pounds of fentanyl in coconuts appeared first on KION546.
Jalopnik
Police Keep Violating the U.S. Constitution With Illegal Traffic Stops
For years, we’ve been reporting on unconstitutional traffic stops by police. They suck, and yet, they keep happening. Recently, Forbes published a great article highlighting this exact issue, and while it’s a great read, it’s also pretty depressing. The way the incentive system is currently set up, law enforcement officers stand to gain a lot more than they might lose for conducting what amount to glorified fishing operations — even though the practice is a wholesale violation of rights guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution.
