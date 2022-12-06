ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns

These Ohio companies donated to election deniers’ …. These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns. Sports journalist Grant Wahl dies in Qatar, U.S. …. American sports journalist Grant Wahl died while covering the World Cup in Lusail, Qatar early Saturday morning. Morning Forecast: December 10, 2022. Morning Forecast:...
OHIO STATE
People

Missing South Carolina 5-Year-Old Aspen Jeter Found, Dad Arrested on Murder and Grand Larceny Charges

Aspen Jeter had been missing since her mother was found dead on Thanksgiving Day Five-year-old Aspen Jeter has been found. On Friday, the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office announced that the North Carolina toddler was found in Danville, Va., around 12:40 p.m. in a hospital parking lot with her father, Antar Jeter, 47. Aspen was reported missing after police were called to do a welfare check at a home in Orangeburg, South Carolina on Thanksgiving and found the deceased body of Aspen's mother, Crystal Jumper.  U.S. Marshals and Virginia authorities have taken Aspen into custody on warrants...
ORANGEBURG, SC
NBC4 Columbus

Effort underway to stop GOP-led Ohio constitution amendment changes

Effort underway to stop GOP-led Ohio constitution amendment changes. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Pboncj. Effort underway to stop GOP-led Ohio constitution …. Effort underway to stop GOP-led Ohio constitution amendment changes. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Pboncj. Ohio to swear in first two Muslim legislators. Ohio to swear in first two Muslim legislators. Amendment to...
OHIO STATE
Roger Marsh

Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller object

I-75 in Moraine, OH.Photo byGoogle. An Ohio witness at Moraine reported watching a bright, hovering, disc-shaped object that seemed to eject a smaller object that moved toward the ground level at about 9:20 p.m. on September 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
MORAINE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio lawmakers consider new photo ID requirement for voters

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Voters may have fewer identification forms to choose from to show at the polls in 2023, as Ohio lawmakers consider mandating photo ID to cast a ballot in the state. With less than a month until session comes to a close, legislators in both Ohio...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio senate bill to strip powers from state education board moves forward

Ohio senate bill to strip powers from state education board moves forward. Ohio senate bill to strip powers from state education …. Ohio senate bill to strip powers from state education board moves forward. Ohio to swear in first two Muslim legislators. Ohio to swear in first two Muslim legislators.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio keeps an upswing on COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 16,091 new COVID-19 cases, maintaining a nearly-doubled case count compared to two weeks ago. COVID-19 data leading up to Thanksgiving showed a much smaller case rate compared to the last two years' holiday seasons. A sudden surge entering December also doesn't necessarily hint at a […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

1K doses of fentanyl, cocaine seized in Kentucky drug bust

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Multiple people are facing possible charges in connection to a drug bust in Kentucky. According to the Fivco Area Drug Enforcement (F.A.D.E.) Task Force, authorities conducted a search warrant at a home in Grayson, Kentucky where they found and seized nearly 1,000 doses of fentanyl, cocaine, firearms and more than […]
GRAYSON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy