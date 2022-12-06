Saturday was a cold day, which will lead to a cold night. Expect cloudy skies, with a chance of light showers for the immediate coasts of Long Island and New Jersey. Our low will be 35 in the city, while upper 20s are expected for areas north and west.Turning to Sunday, the day starts off mostly cloudy and calm. Light snow will begin to move into our northwestern suburbs around 8 a.m.As the day wears on, precipitation will overspread the region, increasing in coverage and intensity. While this will be a mostly rain event for the city and surrounding areas,...

