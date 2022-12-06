ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

WMBB

Tennessee man arrested after lengthy pursuit with law enforcement

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Tennessee man was arrested early Friday morning after an alleged fifty-mile pursuit through several Panhandle counties. Joshua James Cornelius, 40, was driving a stolen U-Haul, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Earlier this week, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cornelius for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia after […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Orlando man arrested in Panhandle for dozens of defrauding charges

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Orlando man is in the Walton County Jail, accused of defrauding a local vacation rental company out of tens of thousands of dollars. Walton County Sheriff’s investigators said 30-year-old Javonte Derand Barnes was printing credit cards and driver’s licenses with stolen identity information, then booking accommodations for himself in […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Investigators find Shalimar man in possession of 9 guns, cocaine, $60K

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Multi-Agency Drug Task Force arrested a man Thursday following a narcotic distribution investigation. 28-year-old Damian Rene Beltran, of Shalimar, is charged with nine counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in cocaine and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

I10 bust leads to gun and drug arrest

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN)— A Louisiana man is behind bars in Jackson County after a traffic stop revealed illegal drugs and a stolen gun, per the Florida Highway Patrol. According to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol, on Wednesday, December 7, around 8:50 a.m. the FHP Criminal Investigation Unit performed a traffic stop on a Lincoln Town Car on Interstate 10 around the 135-mile marker westbound.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Police Officers head to Sanibel Island

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Six Panama City Police Officers left early this morning to assist law enforcement agencies in Lee County with the reopening of the Sanibel Island bridge. The goal is to help assist with patrolling and any police needs Lee County officials may need. Officers want to...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Florida man arrested for trafficking enough fentanyl to kill over 500,000 people

BAY COUNTY, Fla. -- A Florida man was arrested Tuesday after trafficking enough fentanyl to kill over half-a-million people, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office. 30-year-old Kevin McCray, of Panama City, is charged with the importation of fentanyl and trafficking fentanyl across state lines after Bay County deputies say they located a 2.5 pound "brick" of fentanyl following a search of McCray's "stash house" on Tuesday.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

FHP delivers food to various Panhandle nonprofit organizations

PANHANDLE, Fla. (WMBB)–The Florida Highway Patrol delivered nonperishable food items to Bay, Jackson, and Calhoun counties on Thursday. “When we’re able to give to the community with no strings attached, it just brings so much joy to our lives,” said Lieutenant Jason King. “It’s just an exciting time to get out here and sweat together […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Significant amount of fentaynl seized in Bay County

WMBB

Panama City police looking for missing person

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Kelsea Taylor, 17, has been missing for nearly a year. She is from Spalding County, Georgia. “She is 5-feet-3 and weighs approximately 130 pounds,” PCPD wrote. “She has brown hair and brown eyes.” If you […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Public assistance needed in locating missing person

WMBB

PCPD looking to identify Nov. hit-and-run suspect

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panama City Police Department is releasing more details about a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a local man. The police department is asking for your help to identify the suspect. Police said Joshua Frazier was trying to cross 500 Block East 23rd St. at about 9:00 Saturday night, November […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa School Superintendent recognized by state association

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Association of District School Superintendents recognized Okaloosa County’s Marcus Chambers in their recent spotlight. Received Nov. 11, 2022, FADSS highlighted Chambers for his dedication to education in the state and a number of OCSD programs. “To me, there’s nothing more important than investing in our children. The future depends […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WJHG-TV

Three indicted on murder and robbery charges in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA CO. , Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three men are facing charges of murder and robbery after a shooting earlier this year, according to the State Attorney’s Office. Brenden J. Carson, Kaland Karon Jones, and Isaiah Lamar Luna are charged with first degree felony murder, second degree felony murder with a firearm, and robbery with a weapon.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

BCSO seizes 2.5 pounds of fentanyl in one of biggest busts ever

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —  Bay County Sheriff’s officials said they have completed one of the biggest fentanyl drug busts in county history. Investigators said they caught 30-year-old Kevin McCray with 2.5 pounds of fentanyl. Sheriff Tommy Ford said investigators began tracking McCray last week, when he allegedly flew to California to meet with his […]
BAY COUNTY, FL

