After PIAA approves NIL policy, Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher quickly adds 1st deal
MECHANICSBURG — The vote was only a couple of hours old when Laurel Highlands senior Rodney Gallagher announced the first NIL deal for a PIAA athlete. Pennsylvania high school students now can maintain their amateur status and accept money for use of their name, image and likeness under a groundbreaking policy approved Wednesday by the PIAA. The board voted 25-4 in favor of the new guidelines, which take effect immediately and let athletes receive compensation for commercial endorsements, promotional activities and social media presence.
Pa. becomes 21st state where high school athletes can make money from endorsements
Pennsylvania is the 21st state to allow name, image and likeness (NIL) deals for high school athletes. The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association voted to approve NIL deals on Wednesday.
Pa. flags ordered at half staff
Governor Tom Wolf has ordered the commonwealth flag to fly at half-staff at all commonwealth facilities in honor of three firefighters who died in the line of duty this week.
Sheetz vs Wawa: Here’s what the numbers say
(WTAJ) — The “East vs West” battle in Pennsylvania is always strong. Steelers vs Eagles is big among football fans, but there’s one that some might say is even bigger and that’s the battle of convenience: Sheetz vs Wawa. It’s a battle that’s almost as iconic to a Pennsylvanian as scrapple or apple dumplings. Lines […]
wkok.com
Charges Announced from Mount Carmel Football Hazing Incident
HARRISBURG – State Attorney General Josh Shapiro has announced charges against nine former Mount Carmel High School football players for their involvement in a 2020 hazing incident. Shapiro said the football team captains, Reed Witowski, Damon Dowkus, and another individual who was a juvenile at the time, have been...
State charges 30 people, 21 businesses in automotive 'title washing' ring
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General and governor-elect Josh Shapiro on Friday announced his office has charged 30 people and 21 businesses for "title-washing" and re-titling stolen vehicles. The alleged offenses occurred at businesses in Lebanon, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties, Shapiro said in a press release. "The title washing...
Pa. Turnpike crash in tunnel cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9:32 a.m.: All involved cars were removed from the tunnels and both lanes of traffic are moving again, according to Pennsylvania State Police and 511PA. Previously: According to 511PA.com, there is a crash stopping traffic on the Pa. Turnpike. The incident is on I-76...
MaxPreps
High school football rankings: Bergen Catholic finishes No. 1 in final New Jersey MaxPreps Top 25
The high school football season in New Jersey came to a close over the weekend with seven state champions crowned at MetLife Stadium and Rutgers University. Bergen Catholic (Oradell) was among the victors, beating Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey) 45-0 to capture its second straight Non-Public A title. That victory helped the Crusaders to the No. 1 ranking in the final New Jersey MaxPreps Top 25.
How much snow will fall in Pa. this weekend?: Interactive map
While it’s clear and sunny in the Harrisburg area on Friday, rain and snow is expected to move in late Saturday. Friday night will feel solidly like winter, with temperatures in the mid-20s. Saturday will start out sunny, with temperatures in the 40s in the Harrisburg region, but the National Weather Service says rain and snow are expected to fall overnight Saturday into Sunday, and continue Sunday morning.
Bay Journal
Hellbender habitat slammed by pollution in Pennsylvania's Loyalsock Creek
Repeated sediment pollution incidents and accusations of destroying habitat for rare hellbenders on a Pennsylvania “river of the year” have brought criticism over natural gas operations in a scenic valley and revealed weak protections for “exceptional value” streams. With three separate incidents a month apart —...
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 8 North Shore faces No. 9 Austin Westlake in Texas 6A Division 1 semifinals
There are only two weeks left in the high school football season and a lot will be determined by the end of this weekend. No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) is one big performance away from finishing the season as the top-ranked team in the country. The only thing standing in the Braves way is a 13-0 Serra (San Mateo) squad in the CIF Open Division state championship on Saturday.
Lehigh County brewery nominated for Best New Brewery in Pa., voting open through December
Rising River Brewing Co. was nominated as one of the best new breweries in the state for Breweries in Pennsylvania’s annual Reader’s Choice Awards. You can vote now until the end of the year to push the Macungie brewer over the top. Breweries in Pennsylvania, the popular craft...
MaxPreps
Travis Egan named 2022 MaxPreps Kentucky High School Football Player of the Year
Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized outstanding performers in high school football. America's source for high school sports continues the tradition to close out the 2022 season by naming the top player in each state. Selections are based on team success and individual excellence in addition to local and state accolades.
Austin Davis resigns from Pa. House ahead of Lt. Gov. transition
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania state Rep. Austin Davis announced on Wednesday that he is resigning his seat in the state House ahead of taking on his newly elected role of lieutenant governor, according to the House Democratic Communications Office. In a Dec. 7 letter to colleagues, Davis, a Democrat who represented Allegheny County, said […]
Hundreds of Pa. public vehicles up for auction
If you are looking to buy a used car, Pennsylvania has 450 you might be interested in.
MaxPreps
Suntarine Perkins named 2022 MaxPreps Mississippi High School Football Player of the Year
Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized outstanding performers in high school football. America's source for high school sports continues the tradition to close out the 2022 season by naming the top player in each state. Selections are based on team success and individual excellence in addition to local and state accolades.
Authorities identify 3rd casualty in blaze that killed 2 Lehigh Valley firefighters
A third person found dead outside a burning home where two Lehigh Valley firefighters died Wednesday has been identified as a resident of the home, authorities said Thursday afternoon. Christopher Kammerdiener, no age given, was found to the rear of the home in the 1000 block of Clamtown Road in...
MaxPreps
High school football: 2022 OPSWA Division I All-Ohio Football Team
The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association Division I All-Ohio football teams were announced Thursday by a statewide media panel. The Division VI and VII teams were announced Monday and the Division IV and V teams were announced Tuesday. The Division II and III teams were announced Wednesday. 2022 OPSWA Division I...
foxbaltimore.com
Weekend snow risk waning, focusing on White Christmas potential for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Snow chances are on the wane this weekend, but our focus now turns to the White Christmas potential for Maryland. Although computer models have come into better agreement that snow will now not fall Friday night into Saturday morning, there still could be some hope for winter weather lovers over the weekend. There is still a shot at wet flakes. The short-range North American Computer Model still hones in on some wet snowflakes well north and west of Baltimore as showers move through during Sunday morning.
Pa. state trooper charged with DUI while on duty
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who was allegedly driving intoxicated while he was on duty. According to police, Austin J. Burney, who was assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his shift on Sunday, Nov. 27. […]
