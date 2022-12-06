Read full article on original website
The Christmas Wonderland is an amazing indoor Christmas event taking up the whole second floor of the Promenade Mall. It’s an indoor Tulsa Christmas experience like no other.
The annual Tulsa Christmas parade is kicking off Saturday morning in Downtown Tulsa. The parade starts at 11 a.m. at 6th and Detroit. News On 6's MaKayla Glenn was live during News On 6’s Saturday morning newscast as people gather for the annual holiday event.
The story starts with a Christmas parade and follows a series of life-changing events. The cast is made up of locals.
People usually cruise down Route 66 in their cars, but this holiday season, a segment of the highway is seeing visitors walking down it—all thanks to thousands of brightly hued Christmas decorations. The Route 66 Christmas Chute in downtown Sapulpa, Oklahoma, features more than 20,000 square feet of decorations...
PRYOR, Okla. - CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Northeast Oklahoma is a local nonprofit organization that trains volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children in the court system in northeast Oklahoma. Each month CASA recognizes a volunteer as a Spotlight Volunteer of the Month for their work in...
The City of Bartlesville is currently under a stage 2 water conservation effort due to ongoing drought conditions in the area. The city wants to educate residents about ways they can help conserve water. The city' water system is currently down to 69% of the water that is available to...
A group is getting ready to open a Christmas store in Tulsa where parents can pick out gifts for their kids for free. The Common Good is a non-profit and expects to give away nearly 700 gifts this weekend. Gretchen Guillette is with The Common Good and has been helping...
Owasso is getting ready for its annual Christmas parade at Smith Farm Marketplace on Saturday. The city provided a map of the parade's route and the best place to park and watch. This year's theme is "A Sweet Candy Christmas." Caroling will start at 8:15 Saturday morning and the parade...
You have to check out this massive mansion and epic estate that's for sale in Oklahoma. It's one of, if not the most expensive homes for sale in the Sooner State. This place is beyond amazing and if you've ever wondered what 8.5 million dollars will buy, it's a lot! Take a virtual tour. Check out the photo gallery below.
TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 is now hearing from a veterinarian about cases of canine flu in Oklahoma. Puppy Haven Rescue said there are cases of canine flu in Oklahoma. The rescue said it’s being transmitted in setting where dogs are in close contact with each other, like doggy daycares.
Celebration of Life services for Opal “Jane” Edens, 94, of Salina, will be held on Monday, December 12 at 2:00 PM at Eastside Church of Christ in Locust Grove. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-4 PM at Stephens-Key Chapel in Pryor. Services are under the care and direction of Stephens-Key Funeral and Cremation Care in Pryor.
A group of fashion designers in Tahlequah are hosting a Native fashion show this month. The goal is to showcase Native artwork and fashion at home. Even as a young girl, Alyssa Brackett said she picked sewing over sports and dreamed of designing fashion one day. She met Danielle Campbell a few months ago and heard Campbell was looking to show off the work of local designers at a Native fashion show.
Richard Henry Crittenden, 81, of Pryor, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on August 23, 1941 in Claremore, Oklahoma; the son of Richard “Harry” Henry Crittenden, Sr. and Hettie Emmaline (Rogers) Crittenden. He married the love of his life, Clarene Clouse at the age of 21 in Granby, Missouri and they have celebrated 60 years of marriage. He worked for many years as a Foreman for the Cement Plant and also as a Law Enforcement Officer for Mayes County Sheriff Department. He was a lifetime resident of Mayes County and was active in the community and enjoyed being a volunteer firefighter at Pryor Fire Department, Reserve Coordinator for Mayes County Sherriff Office, and a member of the Odd Fellows. In his spare time, he also enjoyed woodworking, especially making peace pipes, and listening to Bob Wills Radio Show at noon on the Grand Ol Opry. Richard was a proud member of the Cherokee Nation. He looked forward to spending time with his children and grandchildren and leaves behind many memories for his family to remember.
2 News Oklahoma is on the scene in midtown Tulsa where a business is evacuated and the Tulsa Fire Department and Hazmat crews are on scene.
Maxine Roberta (Cotter) Cooper Martin was brought into this world on March 16, 1938, through Mont and Mary Cotter on the Navajo Reservation in Chinle, AZ. At the age of 84 years young, surrounded by her loved ones, she transitioned to her Heavenly home on December 8, 2022, in Muskogee, OK.
TULSA, Okla. - Recently, dog owners in Tulsa have been put on alert after news of a potential canine influenza outbreak has spread. Canine flu, or dog flu, is caused by two distinct strains of the virus known as H3N8 and H3N2.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee will have its first Whataburger in 2023, the city's mayor announced. Mayor Marlon Coleman posted on Facebook Wednesday with the news. "Whataburger has purchased property in Muskogee and we're excited for this new opportunity for our residents," Coleman said.
The Humane Society of Tulsa said it is heartbroken after someone dropped a malnourished dog off on the curb outside of the building. They said the dog was left alone overnight, without anything to eat or drink. The surveillance video shows a car pull up to the Humane Society of...
The City of Muskogee is working to help small business owners grow their shops with a new incentive plan.
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa drivers are annoyed about an on-again, off-again lane closure on Sheridan. Drivers said it’s been going on for a lime time, and they don’t see any road work being done. FOX23′s Investigative Reporter Janna Clark went to 46th and Sheridan to check it out.
