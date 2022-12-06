Richard Henry Crittenden, 81, of Pryor, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on August 23, 1941 in Claremore, Oklahoma; the son of Richard “Harry” Henry Crittenden, Sr. and Hettie Emmaline (Rogers) Crittenden. He married the love of his life, Clarene Clouse at the age of 21 in Granby, Missouri and they have celebrated 60 years of marriage. He worked for many years as a Foreman for the Cement Plant and also as a Law Enforcement Officer for Mayes County Sheriff Department. He was a lifetime resident of Mayes County and was active in the community and enjoyed being a volunteer firefighter at Pryor Fire Department, Reserve Coordinator for Mayes County Sherriff Office, and a member of the Odd Fellows. In his spare time, he also enjoyed woodworking, especially making peace pipes, and listening to Bob Wills Radio Show at noon on the Grand Ol Opry. Richard was a proud member of the Cherokee Nation. He looked forward to spending time with his children and grandchildren and leaves behind many memories for his family to remember.

