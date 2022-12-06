ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayes County, OK

The Daily South

Sapulpa's Christmas Chute Is Proof That Oklahoma Goes All Out For The Holidays

People usually cruise down Route 66 in their cars, but this holiday season, a segment of the highway is seeing visitors walking down it—all thanks to thousands of brightly hued Christmas decorations. The Route 66 Christmas Chute in downtown Sapulpa, Oklahoma, features more than 20,000 square feet of decorations...
SAPULPA, OK
pryorinfopub.com

CASA Spotlight Volunteer of the Month - Nancy Remington

PRYOR, Okla. - CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Northeast Oklahoma is a local nonprofit organization that trains volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children in the court system in northeast Oklahoma. Each month CASA recognizes a volunteer as a Spotlight Volunteer of the Month for their work in...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Tulsa Nonprofit Giving Away Free Christmas Gifts This Weekend

A group is getting ready to open a Christmas store in Tulsa where parents can pick out gifts for their kids for free. The Common Good is a non-profit and expects to give away nearly 700 gifts this weekend. Gretchen Guillette is with The Common Good and has been helping...
TULSA, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Opal "Jane" Edens

Celebration of Life services for Opal “Jane” Edens, 94, of Salina, will be held on Monday, December 12 at 2:00 PM at Eastside Church of Christ in Locust Grove. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-4 PM at Stephens-Key Chapel in Pryor. Services are under the care and direction of Stephens-Key Funeral and Cremation Care in Pryor.
SALINA, OK
News On 6

Tahlequah Fashion Designers Host Native American Fashion Show

A group of fashion designers in Tahlequah are hosting a Native fashion show this month. The goal is to showcase Native artwork and fashion at home. Even as a young girl, Alyssa Brackett said she picked sewing over sports and dreamed of designing fashion one day. She met Danielle Campbell a few months ago and heard Campbell was looking to show off the work of local designers at a Native fashion show.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Richard Henry Crittenden

Richard Henry Crittenden, 81, of Pryor, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on August 23, 1941 in Claremore, Oklahoma; the son of Richard “Harry” Henry Crittenden, Sr. and Hettie Emmaline (Rogers) Crittenden. He married the love of his life, Clarene Clouse at the age of 21 in Granby, Missouri and they have celebrated 60 years of marriage. He worked for many years as a Foreman for the Cement Plant and also as a Law Enforcement Officer for Mayes County Sheriff Department. He was a lifetime resident of Mayes County and was active in the community and enjoyed being a volunteer firefighter at Pryor Fire Department, Reserve Coordinator for Mayes County Sherriff Office, and a member of the Odd Fellows. In his spare time, he also enjoyed woodworking, especially making peace pipes, and listening to Bob Wills Radio Show at noon on the Grand Ol Opry. Richard was a proud member of the Cherokee Nation. He looked forward to spending time with his children and grandchildren and leaves behind many memories for his family to remember.
PRYOR, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Maxine Roberta Martin

Maxine Roberta (Cotter) Cooper Martin was brought into this world on March 16, 1938, through Mont and Mary Cotter on the Navajo Reservation in Chinle, AZ. At the age of 84 years young, surrounded by her loved ones, she transitioned to her Heavenly home on December 8, 2022, in Muskogee, OK.
MUSKOGEE, OK
Edy Zoo

Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to know

TULSA, Okla. - Recently, dog owners in Tulsa have been put on alert after news of a potential canine influenza outbreak has spread. Canine flu, or dog flu, is caused by two distinct strains of the virus known as H3N8 and H3N2.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Whataburger coming to Muskogee in 2023

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee will have its first Whataburger in 2023, the city's mayor announced. Mayor Marlon Coleman posted on Facebook Wednesday with the news. "Whataburger has purchased property in Muskogee and we're excited for this new opportunity for our residents," Coleman said.
MUSKOGEE, OK

