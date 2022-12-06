Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBC Bay Area
Police Pursuit Starts in San Francisco, Ends on I-880 in Oakland: CHP
A police pursuit ended on Interstate 880 in Oakland Thursday prompting the temporary closure of southbound lanes. San Francisco police officers attempted to stop an alleged robbery suspect and it that quickly turned into a chase from Polk Street, across the Bay Bridge and into Oakland, SFPD said. “The freeway...
California Teenager To Get keys To Antioch City For Losing Eye In Heroic Act
Watch NBC News KNTV Report on Bianca Palomera Here. “I think I’m still processing it.” says Bianca Palomera, the 19 year old clerk working at The Habit Burger Grill located in the San Francisco Bay Area. Bianca was told by doctors that she was going to lose her right eye after she was punched in the face several times for defending her co-workers brother from bullies on Saturday night, November 12, about 5:25 p.m local time, 8:25 p.m. EST. Bianca’s sister, Erica, believes Bianca and her family are at the anger or rage stage of their shared grief in accepting the unacceptable outcome of Bianca’s heroism and at the same time not knowing how to help Bianca as she heals. The stages of grief include denial, anger or rage, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. Bianca’s family is outraged because the family is “not getting help from the local [Antioch, California] police”.
NBC Bay Area
Pedestrian Hospitalized Following Hit-And-Run Crash in San Francisco
San Francisco police are looking for a driver following a hit-and-run that involved a pedestrian Friday night. The incident happened just before 8 p.m. in the 1900 block of Evans in the Bayview. Police arrived and found the man struck had been hurt. The victim was taken to the hospital...
Mother demands action after son stabbed at Oakland school
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A mother is demanding answers after her son was stabbed several times at school. The 14-year-old victim is still recovering at a hospital after getting stabbed Wednesday morning at Skyline High School in Oakland. Brittany McMillon says it was the most horrifying phone call she had ever gotten – her 14-year-old […]
sfstandard.com
Pedestrian Fatally Struck in San Francisco Hit-And-Run Identified
A man fatally struck in a hit-and-run collision in San Francisco’s Crocker-Amazon neighborhood Wednesday evening has been identified by the city’s Medical Examiner’s Office as 55-year-old Jose Flores Espinoza. San Francisco police officers had responded at 7:33 p.m. to the collision reported in the area of Geneva...
San Jose man charged with shooting unarmed Black man renting Airbnb, DA says
The DA says the victim attempted to run to safety, but Waters shot him while his back was turned, seriously injuring his leg.
SF Medical Examiner identifies man fatally struck in Crocker-amazon hit-and-run
SAN FRANCISCO (CBSA SF/BCN) – A man fatally struck in a hit-and-run collision in San Francisco's Crocker-Amazon neighborhood Wednesday evening has been identified by the city's Medical Examiner's Office as 55-year-old Jose Flores Espinoza.Officers had responded at 7:33 p.m. to the collision reported in the area of Geneva Avenue and Prague Street and found Flores Espinoza, who was pronounced dead at the scene, San Francisco Police Officer Niccole Pacchetti said.The driver and vehicle involved in the collision remain at large as of Thursday, Pacchetti said.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
KRON4
Car fire burns on I-80 west in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Video posted on the Citizen app showed a car on fire on westbound Interstate 80 Friday afternoon. Traffic was backed up behind the burning car. The Citizen app lists the address for the fire as I-80 and 6th Street. Video shows emergency crews arriving to treat the fire, and traffic continues around it.
Daly City police investigating commercial burglary at restaurant
DALY CITY, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Daly City are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred last week at a restaurant. The burglary occurred at Tom San Ramen overnight between 11:40 p.m. on Nov. 30 and 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 1, according to the Daly City Police Department. Police said a suspect forced entry into the […]
S.F. plans to close UN Plaza earlier at night to ‘address harmful behaviors’
Calling the closure of the Tenderloin Center a threat to public safety, San Francisco officials plan to dial back open hours and increase enforcement at United Nations Plaza next week in an effort to “address harmful behaviors,” The Examiner has learned. The Department of Emergency Management is overseeing the move, which takes effect Monday, and said it aims to disrupt public drug dealing and use, as well as theft and the sales of stolen items. ...
KTVU FOX 2
2 arrested after defrauding thousands from Bay Area's 'most vulnerable'
MARTINEZ, Calif. - Two men have been charged with several financial felonies and misdemeanors after allegedly defrauding hundreds of Californians on public assistance, authorities said. Florin Tanasa, 27, and Adam Nilsson, 30 have been accused of forming a "sophisticated financial criminal scheme" that targeted the state's "most vulnerable residents," Contra...
Police search for man who tried to rob Taco Bell Cantina in Berkeley
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for a man who attempted a “strong arm robbery” at a Taco Bell Cantina Tuesday night in Berkeley, the University of California Police Department said. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. inside the chain’s location at 2528 Durant Ave. The suspect is described to be 6-foot-2 and 250 […]
Two men accused of targeting EBT users charged by CoCo County DA
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — Two individuals have been charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors relating to a sophisticated financial scheme targeting people on public assistance, the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office said. The two men, who have no known connection to the Bay Area, were arrested in Hercules on Dec. 1, according to a CoCo […]
3 arrested for stealing Amazon van in San Leandro: police
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested in San Leandro Tuesday morning after an Amazon van was stolen, the San Leandro Police Department said. The van was found in Oakland, which is where the arrests were made. Police were made aware of the theft at 11:45 a.m. The crime was reported in the […]
Despite having housing assistance, San Francisco woman struggles to find a new home
SAN FRANCISCO - A homeless woman who takes care of her disabled brother during the day while holding down a job at night has discovered that finding a place to live, even with her brother eligible for housing assistance, has proved nearly impossible.For tens of thousands of people in the Bay Area waiting for housing assistance, The housing shortage has made units scarce, expensive, and very difficult to secure, especially with government issued vouchers. It is a complex process that can leave some waiting for years before they acquire a home. Read part 1 of Leticia and Adolphus Washington's storyOne...
Man arrested in connection with 2021 killing of 78-year-old woman
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A man has been arrested in connection with a 2021 killing of a 78-year-old woman, the Vallejo Police Department (VPD) said Thursday. Elijah Pulealii, 19, was taken into custody on Wednesday after a months-long search. VPD officers responded to the 200 block of University Avenue at about 9:43 a.m. on August […]
San Francisco police investigate South of Market carjacking
SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco are investigating an incident Monday afternoon where a woman had her car stolen at gunpoint in the South of Market neighborhood, according to authorities.The carjacking was reported around 4:20 p.m. in the area of Folsom and Dore streets.A male suspect took the 35-year-old woman's sedan at gunpoint and fled. She was not injured in the theft, and a detailed description of the suspect, who remains at large, was not immediately available Tuesday.Anyone with information about the carjacking is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
Woman, 82, killed in Hayward crash
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A woman died after she was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Hayward, the Hayward Police Department said. Police responded to the intersection of Harris Road and Manon Avenue at about 7:50 a.m. for the report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The 82-year-old victim was found […]
KTVU FOX 2
Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties
NOVATO, Calif. - With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties. Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for...
San Francisco Examiner
BART-Muni Mini mixup prompts popular crossword to issue correction
The "B-A" in BART stands for "Bay Area," as the rapid transit system was quick to correct one of the most popular crossword puzzles in the country on Wednesday. If you don't want the answers to Wednesday's New York Times Mini Crossword, you should stop reading until you finish it.
