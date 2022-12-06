Preliminary information: On December 7, 2022, at around 12:51 PM, Atlanta police responded to a person shot call at 2911 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW (Fire Station 38). Upon arrival, officers met with the victim who sustained gunshot wounds to his legs. The male stated he was sitting on the front porch of his residence at 2551 Etheridge Ct when he got into a verbal dispute with an acquaintance over personal items. The dispute escalated to gunfire and the victim was shot in the leg. The suspect then fled the scene on foot. During this time, the gunshot victim was dropped off at the nearby fire station located at 2911 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy for medical assistance and was later transported to the hospital alert, conscious and breathing. Detectives with the Aggravated Assault unit were notified and will be working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The investigation continues.

