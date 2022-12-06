Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spice Up Your Lunch With a Stop At Bangkok Cabin -- And Beware of the Heat Advisory Even on Cold DaysDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Pastor Jamal Bryant shares plans for his church to launch a cannabis business to increase membershipMargaret MinnicksDekalb County, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The RequirementsC. HeslopGeorgia State
Where to get Christmas dinner to go in AtlantaMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Related
atlantapd.org
Person Shot: 415 Fairburn Rd. SW
Preliminary Information: On December 7, 2022, at approximately 2:19 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot at 415 Fairburn Rd SW. Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old male who had sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance in critical condition. Atlanta Police investigators responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.
Woman arrested in crash that killed 10-year-old, father in Atlanta
The driver accused of fleeing the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Atlanta that killed two people was arrested Thursda...
Woman stabbed multiple times, throat slashed before 2 found dead in Atlanta house fire, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. — Police say a woman found dead in a house fire that also killed her nephew was stabbed multiple times and her neck was slashed. The fire broke out at a home on Bolton Road the morning of Dec. 3. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Dekalb County (Dekalb County, GA)
The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash in Dekalb County on Wednesday night. The accident happened at the intersection of Dekalb Medical Parkway and the Covington Highway at around 10:30 p.m.
Students return home amid shooting investigation at Atlanta apartments
Several students walked off their school bus and stumbled onto a shooting investigation Wednesday afternoon at an apartm...
fox5atlanta.com
Family to hold funeral for 12-year-old killed in shooting outside Atlantic Station
ATLANTA - One of the two children gunned down on 17th Street near Atlantic Station will be laid to rest Saturday afternoon. The funeral for 12-year-old Zyion Charles, who died after a shooting three weeks ago, will be at 1 p.m. at The First Iconium Baptist Church on Moreland Avenue in southeast Atlanta.
Atlanta officer hit by car makes ‘miraculous breakthrough’ but faces long recovery
An Atlanta police officer who was hit by a suspected drunken driver while he was in the midst of a foot chase Monday night made “a miraculous breakthrough” in the hospital early Friday morning, his friend and colleague said.
Photos released of suspects accused in shooting outside Buckhead hookah bar
One man was taken to a hospital after a shooting outside a Buckhead hookah bar early Wednesday morning.
2 men indicted in 2020 Auburn Ave shooting, charges dropped against previously named suspect
ATLANTA — Charges against a man accused in a 2020 shooting where two people were killed and 12 others were wounded have been dropped, according to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office. Documents show two others have now been indicted in the case. Authorities previously charged De'Andre Brown with...
Audio | Crushing moment as Chamblee officer shot in head radios 'I'm hit'
CHAMBLEE, Ga. — 'I'm hit. I'm hit. I'm hit radio. Shots fired," Lt. Collar said just seconds after getting shot in the head when a traffic stop for a stolen car went awry in November. Audio released by Chamblee Police Department sheds light on the night that devastated his family.
atlantapd.org
December 7, 2022: Person shot at 2551 Etheridge Ct
Preliminary information: On December 7, 2022, at around 12:51 PM, Atlanta police responded to a person shot call at 2911 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW (Fire Station 38). Upon arrival, officers met with the victim who sustained gunshot wounds to his legs. The male stated he was sitting on the front porch of his residence at 2551 Etheridge Ct when he got into a verbal dispute with an acquaintance over personal items. The dispute escalated to gunfire and the victim was shot in the leg. The suspect then fled the scene on foot. During this time, the gunshot victim was dropped off at the nearby fire station located at 2911 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy for medical assistance and was later transported to the hospital alert, conscious and breathing. Detectives with the Aggravated Assault unit were notified and will be working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The investigation continues.
Woman shot, killed at Snellville car dealership, police say
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A woman was found shot dead at a car dealership in the Snellville area of south Gwinnett County Friday afternoon. Gwinnett County police homicide detectives were called to Annistown Road and Centerville Highway at 2:30 p.m. Amid rainy conditions, investigators set up crime scene tape and roped off access to the parking lot of Royal Court Motors. The intersection is near a Walmart Supercenter and a Walgreens, just outside of the City of Snellville.
Decatur man arrested on murder charge in Gwinnett sports bar killing
Months after a man was fatally shot at Gwinnett County sports bar, his suspected killer has been arrested, police said Thursday.
valdostatoday.com
Dekalb man shot during stolen vehicle investigation
DEKALB CO. – The GBI is investigating a DeKalb County officer involved shooting that occurred while investigating a stolen vehicle report. The initial GBI statement indicated that Salmon reached for a nearby handgun before he was shot by officers. Further investigation has determined that an officer opened a bedroom door, and Salmon threw an object at the officer. Although the officer did not see Salmon touch a firearm, he was reaching for a nearby item. Later, agents recovered a handgun from the room he was in.
Suspect accused in disappearance, death of Atlanta woman on APD's most wanted list
ATLANTA — A Fulton County indictment alleges a third man may be involved in the disappearance of a missing 24-year-old Atlanta woman, Allahnia Lenoir. She is suspected to be dead, records show, but a body has not been found. One of the suspects facing charges is still at large,...
Argument leads to shooting near DeKalb gas station, 1 critically hurt, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is critically hurt after a shooting near a DeKalb gas station Tuesday evening. DeKalb Police said officers responded shortly after 6:20 p.m. to the 4700 block of Redan Road, which is near the BP. When officers arrived, they found a man – between...
Photos of person suspected of killing teen at candlelight vigil released
ATLANTA, Ga. — DeKalb police have released images of the person suspected of killing a 17-year-old boy at a candlelight vigil on Nov. 27. The victim was attending a candlelight vigil for another murder victim at the Highlands of East Atlanta apartment complex on Flat Shoals Road when he was killed by gunfire.
Mom of 19-year-old shot by Clayton County Police wants justice in her son's killing
MORROW, Ga. — Bakelvion Holmes said the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner told her that her son, 19-year-old Eric Holmes, was shot in the back. On Monday, Nov. 21, the GBI said a uniformed Clayton County Police Officer was investigating a stolen vehicle parked at IGM Surfaces, LLC at 1135 Commerce Road in Morrow. Shortly after confirming that the vehicle was stolen, the officer was approached by a man, identified as Eric Holmes, of Stone Mountain.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman abducted during car theft at Jonesboro food mart
An 86-year-old woman was inside a car that was targeted by a thief, the Clayton County police say. The car theft prompted a massive search for the vehicle and the woman, who police say has been diagnosed with dementia.
Atlanta bridge shooting victims were 12 and 15. The suspects are 15 and 16
Two teenagers have been arrested and charged with murder following a deadly shooting that killed two youths in Midtown, ...
Comments / 0