Atlanta, GA

atlantapd.org

Person Shot: 415 Fairburn Rd. SW

Preliminary Information: On December 7, 2022, at approximately 2:19 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot at 415 Fairburn Rd SW. Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old male who had sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance in critical condition. Atlanta Police investigators responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantapd.org

December 7, 2022: Person shot at 2551 Etheridge Ct

Preliminary information: On December 7, 2022, at around 12:51 PM, Atlanta police responded to a person shot call at 2911 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW (Fire Station 38). Upon arrival, officers met with the victim who sustained gunshot wounds to his legs. The male stated he was sitting on the front porch of his residence at 2551 Etheridge Ct when he got into a verbal dispute with an acquaintance over personal items. The dispute escalated to gunfire and the victim was shot in the leg. The suspect then fled the scene on foot. During this time, the gunshot victim was dropped off at the nearby fire station located at 2911 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy for medical assistance and was later transported to the hospital alert, conscious and breathing. Detectives with the Aggravated Assault unit were notified and will be working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The investigation continues.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Woman shot, killed at Snellville car dealership, police say

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A woman was found shot dead at a car dealership in the Snellville area of south Gwinnett County Friday afternoon. Gwinnett County police homicide detectives were called to Annistown Road and Centerville Highway at 2:30 p.m. Amid rainy conditions, investigators set up crime scene tape and roped off access to the parking lot of Royal Court Motors. The intersection is near a Walmart Supercenter and a Walgreens, just outside of the City of Snellville.
SNELLVILLE, GA
valdostatoday.com

Dekalb man shot during stolen vehicle investigation

DEKALB CO. – The GBI is investigating a DeKalb County officer involved shooting that occurred while investigating a stolen vehicle report. The initial GBI statement indicated that Salmon reached for a nearby handgun before he was shot by officers. Further investigation has determined that an officer opened a bedroom door, and Salmon threw an object at the officer. Although the officer did not see Salmon touch a firearm, he was reaching for a nearby item. Later, agents recovered a handgun from the room he was in.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Mom of 19-year-old shot by Clayton County Police wants justice in her son's killing

MORROW, Ga. — Bakelvion Holmes said the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner told her that her son, 19-year-old Eric Holmes, was shot in the back. On Monday, Nov. 21, the GBI said a uniformed Clayton County Police Officer was investigating a stolen vehicle parked at IGM Surfaces, LLC at 1135 Commerce Road in Morrow. Shortly after confirming that the vehicle was stolen, the officer was approached by a man, identified as Eric Holmes, of Stone Mountain.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

