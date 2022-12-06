Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: Ex-Wolverines QB Cade McNamara tarnishes legacy during interview
Take the high road, Cade. Let your legacy live on at Michigan. Great things were accomplished. Or, take the low road, and allow interviewers to play you like a puppet while encouraging you to dump on the Wolverines. The choice was presented. McNamara, for some reason, chose the low road.
Former Ohio State Star Garrett Wilson Has Blunt Message For ESPN's Todd McShay
Garrett Wilson has come to the defense of a former Buckeye teammate this Thursday afternoon. Earlier this week, ESPN's Todd McShay went on air and claimed that NFL scouts believe that Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba is healthy enough to play, and is sitting out only to protect his draft ...
Jon Gruden Trashed 1 Major College Football Program In Email
Jon Gruden doesn't appear to be a big fan of one major college football program. The former NFL head coach had another email leak on Thursday afternoon, following the House Committee's investigation conclusion. In one email, Gruden appeared to trash a major college football program. "Raiders suck. [Carson] Palmer another...
Baker Mayfield, wife Emily hit the town to celebrate improbable Rams win
Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield beelined for the club after a comeback win over the Raiders on “Thursday Night Football.” After his splashy Rams debut — which included a phenomenal 98-yard game-winning drive — Mayfield and his wife Emily were spotted at Poppy, a high-fashion nightclub, where celebs and fellow athletes frequent, including Giants star Saquon Barkley. In photos and videos posted by a female friend on Instagram, the quarterback can be seen double-fisting drinks, while his wife held what appeared to be a glass of champagne. Other videos showed the place packed while celebrating Mayfield, who became a sensation in...
saturdaytradition.com
Dametrius 'Meechie' Walker’s family receives warm wishes from Michigan football following news of passing
Dametrius Walker, honorary Michigan captain, has unfortunately passed after losing his battle with cancer. Walker is a Michigan native and was a defensive line standout for Muskegon High School. Walker dreamed of playing for the Michigan Wolverines but in 2020 he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer, which...
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm reveals Mike Bobinski made a blank-check offer to keep the HC at Purdue
According to both Jeff Brohm and Purdue athletic director Mike Bobiski, there was no way of keeping Brohm away from Louisville, his alma mater. No matter how much Brohm loved his time as a Boilermaker and no matter how much Bobinski wanted him to stay, the pull to Louisville was too strong. Bobinski, in a last-ditch attempt, asked Brohm to name the price for him to stay, but both knew that that wasn’t the thing he was worried about, per Boiled Sports.
Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Recruiting Expert's Opinion On Son
Chase Herbstreit could follow in his famous father's footsteps when graduating high school. Kirk Herbstreit's son is the starting quarterback at St. X. On Tuesday, scout Mike Farrell called Chase a "QB to watch" in the class of 2025. "I love his mechanics," Farrell said. "You would expect a son...
Deion Sanders Reportedly On Verge Of Flipping Major Recruit
Deion Sanders has been active in recruiting since being hired as the head coach at Colorado last Saturday. Sanders has already secured a four-star wide receiver in the class of 2025 and is now reportedly on the verge of adding a four-star running back in the 2023 cycle. Making things more interesting is the fact this ballcarrier had been committed to a major program until Thursday.
saturdaytradition.com
Markus Allen, Wisconsin WR, removes name from transfer portal after committing to Minnesota
Markus Allen must have had a change of heart. The Wisconsin redshirt freshman wide receiver initially entered his name into the transfer portal and committed to Minnesota. However, on Wednesday Allen decommitted from the Gophers. He removed his name from the portal Thursday afternoon. That’s big news for the Badgers...
Michigan set to go in-home with Top247 RB commit Cole Cabana this weekend
The Michigan Insider has confirmed Michigan will be having an in-home visit with one of their top ranked commits in the 2023 class with Dexter (Mich.) Top247 running back Cole Cabana on Sunday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and running backs coach Mike Hart are expected to be making the short...
Former Top Quarterback Recruit Reportedly Transferring - Again
Dual-threat quarterback Emory Jones is expected to enter the transfer portal for the second season in a row. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports broke the news. Jones spent several years at Florida, throwing for 3,347 yards with 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Following the 2021 season, Jones transferred to Arizona...
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois OL reportedly enters transfer portal following 1st season with Illini
Illinois football reportedly had a player enter the transfer portal on Friday. It was freshman OL Matt Fries, according to FarrellPortal on Twitter. Fries did not play in a single game for the Fighting Illini this season. Fries was a member of the 2022 recruiting class and a former 3-star OL per the 247Sports Composite. Fries originally picked Illinois over Arizona State, Indiana, Akron, and Arizona.
No. 10 Running Back Recruit Announces De-Commitment
The shuffling deck of recruits and transfers in this year's college football offseason continues to churn. On Thursday, four-star running back recruit Dylan Edwards de-committed from Notre Dame. This is his second de-commitment after flipping away from Kansas State back in July. Edwards made his announcement on Twitter. “First off...
Jason Garrett Announces Decision On Stanford Job
Earlier this week, the football world learned that former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett was in the running for a major college football job. According to Stewart Mandel of The Athletic, Garrett emerged as a finalist for the Stanford job after David Shaw resigned as head coach. After taking a few days to think about the opportunity, Garrett has made a decision on the job.
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell reportedly lands notable ACC OC for same role at Wisconsin
Luke Fickell is developing an impressive staff as the new head coach of Wisconsin. On Wednesday, Fickell reportedly added a key offensive assistant to his new team. Phil Longo is among the latest college assistants on the move as he is expected to depart North Carolina for the same position at Wisconsin. He spent the previous 4 seasons at North Carolina as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.
atozsports.com
Former Vols offensive lineman Trey Smith gives update on blood clot issue and gives credit to Tennessee
Former Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Trey Smith, who now plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, met with reporters this week and he was asked about the blood clot issues he dealt with during his time at UT. Smith missed five games in 2018 after blood clots were discovered in his...
Trent Dilfer Reportedly Makes Defensive Coordinator Hire
Trent Dilfer has his work cut out for him as the first-time coach of any college, let alone as head coach of UAB. But he's starting to assemble his staff, starting with a longtime ally. According to Steve Irvine of 1819news.com and FOX's Bruce Feldman, Dilfer is expected to bring...
NFL World Reacts To Laura Rutledge's Announcement
Ten years ago, ESPN host Laura Rutledge competed in the Miss America competition. A decade later, she'll be hosting it. Rutledge, who hosts some of ESPN's top NFL and college football coverage, made the cool announcement on Wednesday evening. "This coming January is 10 years since I was in Miss...
Biletnikoff Award, Given To Nation's Top Wide Receiver, Announced
The 2022 college football season is coming to an end, which means it's time to hand out some awards. On Thursday, the college football awards show took place on ESPN. The elite players like Georgia's Jalen Carter, Alabama's Will Anderson and TCU's Max Duggan were all given awards tonight. Perhaps...
Look: Matt Araiza Announces Decision On His NFL Career
Matt Araiza disclosed his intention of playing in the NFL after the San Diego County District Attorney's Office decided not to file criminal charges against him and two former San Diego State teammates accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl last year. Following the District Attorney's announcement Wednesday, the former Buffalo...
Comments / 0