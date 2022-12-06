BALTIMORE — A Lyft driver who was scheduled to pick up a passenger in South Baltimore around 10 Wednesday night was carjacked at gunpoint and forced into his trunk, according to a Baltimore city police report. The driver told police that when he arrived at the location, there were four passengers instead of the one he was expecting. The victim said when he tried to drop them off at their destination, they told him to keep driving and when they eventually stopped, they pulled out two guns and threatened him.According to the police report, the suspects asked the driver for his...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO