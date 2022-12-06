ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Aztec

No. 22 San Diego State tightens up its defense to defeat Troy University

On Monday, Dec. 7, the Aztec men’s basketball team (7-2) struggled against the Troy University Trojans (6-4) but secured a comeback win of 60-55. The Aztecs gained a 7-0 lead to start the game but it slowly began to disappear as the Trojans made seven 3-pointers in the first half taking a 33-29 lead to the locker room. But Aztecs head coach Brian Dutcher said he was happy with the defensive effort of his team that eventually carried San Diego State to victory as they held Troy to three 3-pointers in the second half.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Aztec

Turnovers nearly cost No. 22 San Diego State in nailbiter versus Troy University

The Troy University Trojans certainly aren’t a household name. Located in Troy, Alabama the school plays in the Sun Belt Conference and has only two Division I NCAA Tournament appearances and zero wins over ranked opponents. However, just last month its name was etched into college basketball history. Senior...
TROY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy