On Monday, Dec. 7, the Aztec men’s basketball team (7-2) struggled against the Troy University Trojans (6-4) but secured a comeback win of 60-55. The Aztecs gained a 7-0 lead to start the game but it slowly began to disappear as the Trojans made seven 3-pointers in the first half taking a 33-29 lead to the locker room. But Aztecs head coach Brian Dutcher said he was happy with the defensive effort of his team that eventually carried San Diego State to victory as they held Troy to three 3-pointers in the second half.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO