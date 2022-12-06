Read full article on original website
Daily Aztec
No. 22 San Diego State tightens up its defense to defeat Troy University
On Monday, Dec. 7, the Aztec men’s basketball team (7-2) struggled against the Troy University Trojans (6-4) but secured a comeback win of 60-55. The Aztecs gained a 7-0 lead to start the game but it slowly began to disappear as the Trojans made seven 3-pointers in the first half taking a 33-29 lead to the locker room. But Aztecs head coach Brian Dutcher said he was happy with the defensive effort of his team that eventually carried San Diego State to victory as they held Troy to three 3-pointers in the second half.
Daily Aztec
Turnovers nearly cost No. 22 San Diego State in nailbiter versus Troy University
The Troy University Trojans certainly aren’t a household name. Located in Troy, Alabama the school plays in the Sun Belt Conference and has only two Division I NCAA Tournament appearances and zero wins over ranked opponents. However, just last month its name was etched into college basketball history. Senior...
Daily Aztec
No charges filed in Matt Araiza gang-rape case, SDSU students ‘shocked’ and ‘disappointed’
Former SDSU and Buffalo Bills punter, Matt Araiza, will not be criminally charged in the alleged gang-rape of a minor occurring last year, the District Attorney’s office said Wednesday. Two teammates of Araiza, Zavier Leonard and Nowlin “Pa’a” Ewaliko will also not be charged. In the...
