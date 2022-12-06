ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Competitive housing market forcing more into homelessness

The Wolf administration announced $5.8 million dollars to 16 counties and six nonprofits across Pennsylvania on Wednesday. The money through the federal Emergency Solution Grant (ESG) program was given to help combat homelessness across PA, as well as help homeless families find housing. Cumberland County received $247,962, Dauphin County received...
Ceremony honoring DUI victims adds 50 names

In 2021 fatal alcohol-related crashes increased to 311 from 293 in 2021. So, the Pennsylvania DUI Association held a "Remembrance Ceremony" to remember the victims of impaired driving crashes. The ceremony at the DUI Memorial Garden started off with a reading of the names of DUI victims. Almost 100 people...
Autism health care provider opens clinic in Harrisburg

Regional autism health care provider, NeurAbilites Health Care, continues to expand across Pennsylvania with their opening of a new clinic in Harrisburg. NeurAbilities Health Care’s new clinic is specifically designed for children with autism, featuring an indoor play area to help children learn communication and socialization in settings addressing any sensory sensitivities.
Pennsylvania receives millions in federal dollars to expand broadband services

Gov. Tom Wolf announced a $6.6 million grant given to Pennsylvania from President Joe Biden’s “Internet for All” initiative on Thursday. Kevin Gallagher, Senior Advisor to the U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the $6.6 million grant is a down payment, with a minimum of $100 million dollars still to come to the Commonwealth.
Wintry mix across the country will turn to rain in PA

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Expect sunshine through the afternoon with highs reaching the mid 40s. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool with lows around 30. A sun and cloud mix is expected for Saturday with clouds thickening again during the afternoon. A passing shower is possible late in the day.
