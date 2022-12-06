Read full article on original website
Related
local21news.com
Competitive housing market forcing more into homelessness
The Wolf administration announced $5.8 million dollars to 16 counties and six nonprofits across Pennsylvania on Wednesday. The money through the federal Emergency Solution Grant (ESG) program was given to help combat homelessness across PA, as well as help homeless families find housing. Cumberland County received $247,962, Dauphin County received...
local21news.com
Ceremony honoring DUI victims adds 50 names
In 2021 fatal alcohol-related crashes increased to 311 from 293 in 2021. So, the Pennsylvania DUI Association held a "Remembrance Ceremony" to remember the victims of impaired driving crashes. The ceremony at the DUI Memorial Garden started off with a reading of the names of DUI victims. Almost 100 people...
local21news.com
Autism health care provider opens clinic in Harrisburg
Regional autism health care provider, NeurAbilites Health Care, continues to expand across Pennsylvania with their opening of a new clinic in Harrisburg. NeurAbilities Health Care’s new clinic is specifically designed for children with autism, featuring an indoor play area to help children learn communication and socialization in settings addressing any sensory sensitivities.
local21news.com
Getting ready to leave office, Gov. Wolf talks successes, regrets of past 8 years
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Governor Tom Wolf has been leading Pennsylvania since 2015. In the past eight years, he's led the Keystone State through the COVID-19 pandemic and a number of other changes that impacted PA and the country. In a one-on-one interview with CBS 21's Joel D. Smith,...
local21news.com
Pennsylvania receives millions in federal dollars to expand broadband services
Gov. Tom Wolf announced a $6.6 million grant given to Pennsylvania from President Joe Biden’s “Internet for All” initiative on Thursday. Kevin Gallagher, Senior Advisor to the U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the $6.6 million grant is a down payment, with a minimum of $100 million dollars still to come to the Commonwealth.
local21news.com
Wintry mix across the country will turn to rain in PA
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Expect sunshine through the afternoon with highs reaching the mid 40s. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool with lows around 30. A sun and cloud mix is expected for Saturday with clouds thickening again during the afternoon. A passing shower is possible late in the day.
local21news.com
Mount Carmel students accused of burning other students with "burning sticks"
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Charges have been filed against nine former Mount Carmel High School football players who allegedly burned other members of the team in a hazing incident. The situation, dating back to 2020, occurred two separate times at a watch party hosted at football captain Reed...
local21news.com
Central PA coaches react to PIAA approving Name, Image, and Likeness policy HS athletes
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The PIAA punching the ball across the goal line, approving Name, Image and Likeness policy for PA high school athletes. The board giving it the green light on Wednesday and the policy goes into effect immediately. Coaches tell us athletes now have the ball...
Comments / 0