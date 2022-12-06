Gov. Tom Wolf announced a $6.6 million grant given to Pennsylvania from President Joe Biden’s “Internet for All” initiative on Thursday. Kevin Gallagher, Senior Advisor to the U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the $6.6 million grant is a down payment, with a minimum of $100 million dollars still to come to the Commonwealth.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO