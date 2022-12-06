California Top 25 high school football rankings: No. 1 St. John Bosco vs. No. 3 Serra to determine state champ

One more week.

The CIF State Bowl Championships conclude this week with 14 games, five at one location.

The top five divisions collide at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo Friday and Saturday. The remaining nine will be played in Northern California at various home sites.

Of those only one is at 1 p.m. kickoff — Crenshaw-Los Angeles vs. Lincoln-San Francisco at historic Kezar Stadium — the rest are 6 p.m. kickoffs.

The one game that will decide the state Open Division champion, will also finish No. 1 in SBLive's rankings.

Top-ranked St. John Bosco (12-1) is the overwhelming favorite over Serra-San Mateo (13-0), which lost in last year's Open final to national No. 1 Mater Dei-Santa Ana, 44-7.

Most see a similar score.

But Serra, which claims Tom Brady, Lynn Swann and David Bakhtiari as alums, figures to close that gap. Perhaps considerably with a rugged, smart, active defense.

At least three other games will effect the final rankings, which we'll release on Sunday.

CALIFORNIA TOP 25 FOOTBALL RANKINGS (GAMES THRU DEC. 3)

1. St. John Bosco-Bellflower (12-1)

Last ranking: 1

Last game: Beat Mater Dei 24-22 for Southern Section D1 title

Next game: Saturday vs. Serra-San Mateo at Saddleback College-Mission Viejo

It's a long wait for the state finals for the Braves. Is it possible to have a let down or motivational issues heading into state finals? Beating Mater Dei likely felt like SJB had climbed the mountain. Pesky Padres will try to knock them off.

The Braves after beating Mater Dei-Santa Ana 24-22 for Southern Section Division 1 title at the Rose Bowl. Photo: Heston Quan.

2. Mater Dei-Santa Ana (12-1)

Last ranking: 2

Last game: Lost to St. John Bosco 24-22

Season over

3. Serra-San Mateo (13-0)

Last ranking: No. 3

Strength of schedule: 34.1

Last game: Beat Archbishop Mitty 41-14 for Central Coast Section D1 title

Next game: Saturday vs. St. John Bosco for State Open title at Saddleback

Padres, with a fast, physical, smart defense — one of best coming out of Central Coast Section in years — gives Padres a fighting chance. Four-star quarterback Maealiuaki Smith has thrown for nearly 2,500 yards, 34 touchdowns.

Serra coach Patrick Walsh exalting his team during Central Coast Section 41-14 win over Mitty to win the Division 1 title. Photo: Jim Malone

4. Los Alamitos (9-3)

Last ranking: 4

Strength of schedule: 49.3

Season over

5. Long Beach Poly (10-1)

Last ranking: 5

Season over

6. Mission Viejo (10-2)

Last ranking: 6

Season over

7. Corona Centennial (9-2)

Last ranking: 3

Season over

8. Lincoln-San Diego (12-1)

Last ranking: 16

Last game: Beat Sierra Canyon 37-14 in SoCal D1-AA final

Next game: Friday vs. De La Salle-Concord for state D1-AA title at Saddleback College

Georgia-bound running back Roderick Robinson rushed for 181 yards and four touchdowns against Sierra Canyon, furthering his State Player of the Year cause. The Hornets beat a Mission Viejo team on an eight-game win streak. De La Salle's veer and quick, hard-striking offensive line a new challenge for Hornets.

Roderick Robinson (2) on his way. Photo: Joe Bergman

9. De La Salle-Concord (10-3)

Last ranking: 11

Last game: Beat Folsom 17-14 for NorCal D1-AA title

Next game: Friday vs. Lincolnd-San Diego for state D1-AA title at Saddleback



After a rough patch early, De La Salle has found its stride with seven straight wins. De La Salle hasn't seen a back like Robinson since current Georgia running back Kendall Milton when he was at Buchanan-Clovis.

10. Folsom (12-2)

Last ranking: 6

Last game: Lost to De La Salle 17-14 for NorCal D1-AA title

Season over

Gallant fight for a very tough, tenacious team who lost two games — both at home by a total of seven points. Four-star quarterback Austin Mack will be back next season.

11. JSerra Catholic-San Juan Capistrano (6-6)

Last ranking: 9

Season over

12. Orange Lutheran (7-5)

Last ranking: 10

Season over

13. Santa Margarita (6-5)

Last ranking: 12

Season over

14. Edison-Huntington Beach (9-2)

Last ranking: 13

Season over

15. Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth (10-5)

Last ranking: 14

Last game: Lost to Lincoln-San Diego 37-14 in SoCal D1-AA final

The Trailblazers appeared to run out of gas, plus gave up a couple big plays to start the second half didn't help. Dane Dunn finished off a monster sophomore season with 110 yards rushing and a touchdown giving him 1.925 and 24 on the year.

16. Inglewood (13-1)

Last ranking: 15

Season over

17. Carlsbad (10-2)

Last ranking: 16

Season over

18. Pittsburg (12-2)

Last ranking: 18

Last game: Beat Manteca 35-14 for NorCal D1-A title

Next game: Saturday vs. Liberty-Bakersfield for state D1-A title at Saddleback



The Pirates appear bent on winning state title for departing 21-year coach Vic Galli, who was hoisted on the shoulders of his players after Manteca win. As good as passing game is, sophomore RB Elija Bow (1,129 yards, 16 TDs) and defense key Pitt's title drive. Can win state title and gain redemption with win over Liberty, which ended its season in 2021.

Pittsburg quarterback Jaden Rashada. Photo: Dennis Lee

19. Liberty-Bakersfield (11-2)

Last ranking: 24

Last game: Beat previously unbeaten Yorba Linda 41-28 for the SoCal D1-A title

Next game: Saturday vs. Pittsburg for state D1-A title at Saddleback

The Patriots showed off all their depth, muscle and strength by scoring the last 28 points of Saturday's win at Yorba Linda. Jalen Hankins rushed for 232 yards and two touchdowns and Mehki Delouth added 118 more. The Patriots piled up nearly 550 total yards, including 181 yards and three total TDs from QB Jace Nixon.

20. Serra-Gardena (8-4)

Last ranking: 19

Season over

21. Chaminade-West Hills (10-3)

Last ranking: 20

Season over



22. Bishop Amat-La Puente (9-4)

Last ranking: 21

Season over



23. Warren-Downey (9-2)

Last rankings: 22

Season over

24. Oak Hills-Hesperia (11-1)

Last ranking: 23

Season over



25. Mater Dei Catholic-Chula Vista (10-4)

Last ranking: HM

Last game: Beat Downey 22-21 in SoCal D2-AA finals

Next game: Friday vs. McClymonds-Oakland for State D2-AA title at Saddleback

It seems far longer than three months ago when the Crusaders started 0-4, losing to San Diego powers Cathedral Catholic, Carlsbad and Lincoln and Arizona juggernaut Red Mountain. After that they recorded six straight shutouts and then avenged a loss to Cathedral Catholic, 14-9. The talent is abundant with UCLA-bound WR Jeremiah McClure and LB Tre Edwards, Louisville-bound athlete Surahz Buncom, along with top 100 California recruit, Chris Snyder Jr., another athlete.

On the bubble: Cajon (9-2), Citrus Valley-Redlands (9-3), Granite Hills-El Cajon (12-2), Madison-Chula Vista (9-2), Manteca 11-2, Marin Catholic-Kentfield (13-0), McClymonds (12-1), Rancho Cucamonga (9-3), San Joaquin Memorial-Fresno (10-3), San Ramon Valley-Danville (12-2), St. Bonaventure-Ventura (7-4), Yorba Linda (14-1)