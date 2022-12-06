Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Portugal World Cup team? Portuguese FA denies exit threat rumors ahead Morocco game
The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has denied suggestions that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to walk out of their World Cup squad following a row with head coach Fernando Santos. Portuguese publication Record reported on Thursday that Ronaldo, without a club since his contract with Manchester United was terminated on the eve...
Portugal's Pepe now second-oldest World Cup scorer – overtaking Cristiano Ronaldo
The veteran central defender turns 40 in February and has just bagged one of the most significant goals of his enduring career
Netherlands vs. Argentina: 4 bold predictions for World Cup quarterfinals
The World Cup is getting closer and closer to crowing its 2022 champion. Now, some teams have already advanced to the quarterfinals, cementing their names as one of the world’s top eight teams. This means it is time for some Netherlands vs Argentina bold predictions. Oranje is coming off...
Factbox-Soccer-Argentina v Netherlands World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Argentina play the Netherlands at the World Cup in Lusail, Qatar on Friday. When: Friday, Dec. 9, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET) * This will be the sixth World Cup meeting between the two countries, the first being a 4-0 win for the Dutch in Gelsenkirchen in 1974 and the last two having ended goalless in Frankfurt in 2006 and Sao Paulo in 2014.
Portugal responds to scandalous report Cristiano Ronaldo tried to quit World Cup after benching
Reports out of Portugal have revealed Cristiano Ronaldo was set to leave Qatar immediately after he was benched for his nation’s Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Portugal dominated the Swiss in a 6-1 drubbing. Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick in his starting debut. The 21-year-old became the youngest player to strike three times in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958, justifying the decision of coach Fernando Santos to leave Ronaldo out of the starting side. Subbed in late for Ramos, Ronaldo unleashed a blistering goal that was called back for offside. It comes after the final group match...
Soccer-Spain's young guard exit World Cup blooded for next campaigns
DOHA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Spain coach Luis Enrique told his young side to enjoy themselves when they got to the World Cup and there were plenty of signs in Qatar that they will have a lot more fun in the years ahead, despite their shock elimination by Morocco on Tuesday.
Who is Spain’s first-choice penalty taker?
Alvaro Morata seems the most likely candidate despite missing twice at the Euros last summer
World Cup 2022 news LIVE: Portugal respond to Cristiano Ronaldo ‘threat’ claim as Luis Enrique replacement confirmed
Raheem Sterling will rejoin England’s World Cup squad with the Three Lions continuing their preparation for what promises to be a massive quarter-final tie against France.Cristiano Ronaldo’s name continues to dominate the headlines with his involvement for Portugal now likely reduced to a bench role ahead of the last eight match against Morocco.Steve Holland has detailed the lengthy process surrounding how to combat the threat of the in-form Kylian Mbappe, who now leads the Golden Boot race.Brazil kick off the quarter-finals on Friday when they face Croatia before Argentina take on the Netherlands in a tie dripping with history.Follow the build-up to England vs France and the latest from Qatar below: Read More The future is now: Jude Bellingham is making the World Cup look easyWhy England’s wide men hold the key to beating France after Senegal masterclassJude Bellingham ready to tear into France at World Cup: ‘You have to have that dog in you’
Portugal vs Switzerland prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?
Who will go through to play Spain or Morocco in the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup? Portugal and Switzerland will vie for a spot in that match as they meet in the last 16 here.Portugal will be favourites no doubt, but there have been bigger upsets in this competition than the prospect of the Swiss seeing off Cristiano Ronaldo and co.Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup team news and build-upThe Portuguese were in fact victims of one such shock result, as they ended their group-stage campaign with a defeat by South Korea – though Portugal secured top spot...
World Cup 2022: Morocco shocks Spain in Round of 16, advance to quarterfinals for first time
Morocco stunned the 2010 World Cup champions Spain in penalties and advanced to the quarterfinals on Tuesday. The Morocco goalkeeper made two crucial saves.
World Cup 2022: European pair face South American giants in quarter-finals – live
All the latest news and team information before the first World Cup quarter-final between Argentina and Netherlands
When the World Cup comes to Kansas City, tough questions will follow
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. Last weekend, the team representing the United States at […] The post When the World Cup comes to Kansas City, tough questions will follow appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Luis Enrique SACKED as Spain manager after shock World Cup last-16 exit to Morocco with new boss announced moments later
SPAIN coach Luis Enrique has been sacked after his country’s World Cup flop. The former Barcelona boss had see-sawed on his position after hinting he planned to quit ahead of the penalty-shoot-out defeat by Morocco and then suggesting he wanted to stay instead. But just two days after Luis...
Morocco vs Spain player ratings: Sofiane Boufal dazzles as Sofyan Amrabat disrupts
Spain were eliminated from the Qatar World Cup by Morocco on penalties on Tuesday, with the underdogs reaching the quarter-finals for the first time in their history after the last-16 tie finished 0-0 at the end of extra time.A clash with Portugal or Switzerland is up next, with those sides squaring off in the final last-16 fixture of the tournament.Here’s how the players fared.MoroccoYassine Bounou - 9: Was a bit lax on the ball at times but ultimately played it out calmly on each occasion. Made a fantastic double-save to keep out Gavi and Ferran, before the flag went...
Spain Knocked Out of 2022 World Cup: What Do La Roja Keep Getting Wrong
Morroco got the green-light to advance to the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday evening, discomfiting Spain 3-0 on penalties at the Education City Stadium. The Atlas Lions stunned Luis Enrique’s side after a stalemate at the end of normal time to reach the last-eight of Qatar 2022.
Little-known reason behind Morocco star Achraf Hakimi’s penguin celebration after World Cup penalty win over Spain
ACHRAF HAKIMI celebrated in peculiar fashion after knocking Spain out of the World Cup, and the reason behind this has now been revealed. The Paris Saint-Germain star did a penguin celebration after his panenka penalty saw Morocco progress into the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time in their history.
World Cup scores, updates: Brazil vs. Croatia, Argentina vs. Netherlands
Welcome to the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup. The four games over Friday and Saturday will determine Tuesday and Wednesday’s semifinals. We’re favored to have semifinal matchups between Brazil and Argentina and Portugal and France, though you shouldn’t discount the chances of the Netherlands and England or even Morocco and Croatia.
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Morocco-Portugal quarterfinals
Will Morocco continue its surprising run to the final four of the 2022 World Cup, or will Portugal — with or without Cristiano Ronaldo in the lineup — take another step closer to the country's first World Cup title?. Morocco, playing in the World Cup for the sixth...
