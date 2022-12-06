ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Portugal responds to scandalous report Cristiano Ronaldo tried to quit World Cup after benching

Reports out of Portugal have revealed Cristiano Ronaldo was set to leave Qatar immediately after he was benched for his nation’s Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Portugal dominated the Swiss in a 6-1 drubbing. Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick in his starting debut. The 21-year-old became the youngest player to strike three times in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958, justifying the decision of coach Fernando Santos to leave Ronaldo out of the starting side. Subbed in late for Ramos, Ronaldo unleashed a blistering goal that was called back for offside. It comes after the final group match...
The Independent

World Cup 2022 news LIVE: Portugal respond to Cristiano Ronaldo ‘threat’ claim as Luis Enrique replacement confirmed

Raheem Sterling will rejoin England’s World Cup squad with the Three Lions continuing their preparation for what promises to be a massive quarter-final tie against France.Cristiano Ronaldo’s name continues to dominate the headlines with his involvement for Portugal now likely reduced to a bench role ahead of the last eight match against Morocco.Steve Holland has detailed the lengthy process surrounding how to combat the threat of the in-form Kylian Mbappe, who now leads the Golden Boot race.Brazil kick off the quarter-finals on Friday when they face Croatia before Argentina take on the Netherlands in a tie dripping with history.Follow the build-up to England vs France and the latest from Qatar below: Read More The future is now: Jude Bellingham is making the World Cup look easyWhy England’s wide men hold the key to beating France after Senegal masterclassJude Bellingham ready to tear into France at World Cup: ‘You have to have that dog in you’
The Independent

Portugal vs Switzerland prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

Who will go through to play Spain or Morocco in the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup? Portugal and Switzerland will vie for a spot in that match as they meet in the last 16 here.Portugal will be favourites no doubt, but there have been bigger upsets in this competition than the prospect of the Swiss seeing off Cristiano Ronaldo and co.Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup team news and build-upThe Portuguese were in fact victims of one such shock result, as they ended their group-stage campaign with a defeat by South Korea – though Portugal secured top spot...
Kansas Reflector

When the World Cup comes to Kansas City, tough questions will follow

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. Last weekend, the team representing the United States at […] The post When the World Cup comes to Kansas City, tough questions will follow appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS CITY, KS
The Independent

Morocco vs Spain player ratings: Sofiane Boufal dazzles as Sofyan Amrabat disrupts

Spain were eliminated from the Qatar World Cup by Morocco on penalties on Tuesday, with the underdogs reaching the quarter-finals for the first time in their history after the last-16 tie finished 0-0 at the end of extra time.A clash with Portugal or Switzerland is up next, with those sides squaring off in the final last-16 fixture of the tournament.Here’s how the players fared.MoroccoYassine Bounou - 9: Was a bit lax on the ball at times but ultimately played it out calmly on each occasion. Made a fantastic double-save to keep out Gavi and Ferran, before the flag went...
overtimeheroics.net

Spain Knocked Out of 2022 World Cup: What Do La Roja Keep Getting Wrong

Morroco got the green-light to advance to the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday evening, discomfiting Spain 3-0 on penalties at the Education City Stadium. The Atlas Lions stunned Luis Enrique’s side after a stalemate at the end of normal time to reach the last-eight of Qatar 2022.
Post Register

Man United owners not taking semi-annual dividend

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United's owners have not taken their semi-annual dividend for fiscal year 2023, according to the Premier League club's quarterly financial reports. The decision preceded the Glazer family's recent announcement that it would consider putting the club up for sale.
102.5 The Bone

World Cup scores, updates: Brazil vs. Croatia, Argentina vs. Netherlands

Welcome to the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup. The four games over Friday and Saturday will determine Tuesday and Wednesday’s semifinals. We’re favored to have semifinal matchups between Brazil and Argentina and Portugal and France, though you shouldn’t discount the chances of the Netherlands and England or even Morocco and Croatia.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Morocco-Portugal quarterfinals

Will Morocco continue its surprising run to the final four of the 2022 World Cup, or will Portugal — with or without Cristiano Ronaldo in the lineup — take another step closer to the country's first World Cup title?. Morocco, playing in the World Cup for the sixth...

