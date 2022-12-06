Crescent Heights, already the owner of the tallest apartment building in Chicago, is now aiming to claim the tallest in the city’s West Loop submarket. The Miami-based developer has proposed building a 600-foot-tall tower at 420 North May Street, between two sets of Metra tracks, Urbanize Chicago reported. The project will go before the Committee on Design next week.

