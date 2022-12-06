Read full article on original website
Single-family lending patterns fuel Chicago’s racial imbalance
Home lenders like Chicago as a whole, yet they’ve avoided issuing debt against real estate in certain areas and made dire impacts on racial parity across the city as a result. Newly released research by the Washington, D.C.-based think tank Urban Institute found predominantly white neighborhoods netted six times...
Crescent Heights proposes West Loop’s tallest tower
Crescent Heights, already the owner of the tallest apartment building in Chicago, is now aiming to claim the tallest in the city’s West Loop submarket. The Miami-based developer has proposed building a 600-foot-tall tower at 420 North May Street, between two sets of Metra tracks, Urbanize Chicago reported. The project will go before the Committee on Design next week.
Pilsen considering plans for vacant 6-acre lot
Pilsen is getting closer to filling its largest vacant lot. Area residents will attend a presentation and open house to learn more about plans to redevelop the lot at 18th and Peoria streets next week at Jungman Elementary, Block Club Chicago reported. The event will outline three different development plans for the lot, which is set to become affordable housing.
URW aims for $100M repositioning of Skokie mall
A France-based developer has revealed its plan to rejuvenate a Skokie mall, one of several in Chicago where major makeovers to add housing to prop up struggling retail assets are in the works. Owners of the Westfield Old Orchard shopping mall in Skokie are aiming for a $100 million renovation...
T2 starts teardown of Mount Prospect fire, police building for six-story project
Multifamily investors have taken notice of northwest suburban Mount Prospect’s welcoming reception to new downtown development, and Jeff Brown’s firm is the latest to oblige. Work has begun to raze the former Mount Prospect fire and police headquarters where Wheaton-based T2 Capital Management, whose CEO is Brown, will...
City frees Novak from stop-work order on $90M Portage Park project
The redevelopment of a former Sears in Portage Park is back on. Novak Construction can resume work on the extensive redevelopment project after city officials lifted a stop-work order that issued in August, Block Club Chicago reported. City officials told Novak to halt construction when they realized work began without...
Glenview complex sells for discount in rare multifamily loss
After wrangling a Glenview apartment complex from its previous owner, Fortress Investment Group sold the property for less than its last trade in a rare loss in value for a suburban multifamily asset. BJB Properties bought the 425-unit GlenLake Village apartment complex for $67.2 million from Fortress, Crain’s reported. Fortress...
