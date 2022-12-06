Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Many Americans believe inflation, the economy won’t improve in 2023: poll — Here's how to manage your finances
While inflation remains high and interest rates are rising, many Americans fear the economy and their finances won’t improve in 2023, according to a recent poll. Nearly half, or 43%, of Americans said they expect a higher rate of inflation in six months, according to a poll by YouGov America and the Economist that was conducted at the beginning of November. Only 15% said they expect a lower rate of inflation.
Apartment rental prices may finally be falling in US, data shows
Amid record-high inflation, new data shows that rent prices may be declining across much of the country, signaling a potential shift in the real estate market. Zumper, a real estate marketplace company, analyzed rental data from over one million active listings across the U.S. Listings were then aggregated on a monthly basis to calculate the median asking rents for the top 100 most populous cities.
Private student loan interest rates rise for 5- and 10-year loans
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own. The latest private student loan interest rates...
