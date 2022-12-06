ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Many Americans believe inflation, the economy won’t improve in 2023: poll — Here's how to manage your finances

While inflation remains high and interest rates are rising, many Americans fear the economy and their finances won’t improve in 2023, according to a recent poll. Nearly half, or 43%, of Americans said they expect a higher rate of inflation in six months, according to a poll by YouGov America and the Economist that was conducted at the beginning of November. Only 15% said they expect a lower rate of inflation.
Apartment rental prices may finally be falling in US, data shows

Amid record-high inflation, new data shows that rent prices may be declining across much of the country, signaling a potential shift in the real estate market. Zumper, a real estate marketplace company, analyzed rental data from over one million active listings across the U.S. Listings were then aggregated on a monthly basis to calculate the median asking rents for the top 100 most populous cities.
Private student loan interest rates rise for 5- and 10-year loans

The latest private student loan interest rates...

