Read full article on original website
Related
Ronaldo fails again in likely last chance to win World Cup
There will be no World Cup title for Cristiano Ronaldo in what was likely his last appearance at soccer's biggest tournament
Post Register
Again a substitute, Ronaldo's World Cup comes to an end
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — There will be no World Cup title for Cristiano Ronaldo in what was likely his last appearance at soccer’s biggest tournament. After being on the bench at the start for the second straight match, Ronaldo couldn’t help Portugal come back against Morocco, losing 1-0 in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
England vs France LIVE: World Cup 2022 score and updates from quarter-final after Harry Kane penalty
England play France in a huge World Cup quarter-final in Qatar. The Three Lions face their toughest test of the tournament so far against the defending champions France after topping Group B and defeating Senegal in the last 16 to reach this stage.Gareth Southgate has named an unchanged team for England’s first-ever match against France in the knockout stages of a major international tournament, which sees Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden retain their places in a 4-3-3 system.The England manager has urged his team to be bold and attack France, who have in Kylian Mbappe this World Cup’s leading goalscorer and perhaps the most dangerous forward in football.England reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in Russia in 2018 but Southgate believes his team are better prepared for success now than four years ago. With millions around the country set to tune in, this could be the night that makes or breaks those hopes.Follow all the action from England vs France in our live blog belowWho is the referee for England vs France?Who will England play next if they beat France? Which teams are through to the World Cup semi-finals 2022?
Post Register
Ronaldo, Portugal looks to end Morocco's World Cup run
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — These really are pinch-yourself times for Morocco: A first ever spot in the quarterfinals of a World Cup — the first to take place in the Arab world, no less — and now a meeting with Portugal and its superstar striker, Cristiano Ronaldo.
Post Register
Bassino wins World Cup GS for 1st victory in almost 2 years
SESTRIERE, Italy (AP) — Marta Bassino won a giant slalom on Saturday to claim her first World Cup victory in almost two years, and she did it on home snow. Cheered on by a passionate crowd, the Italian skier improved on her second position after the opening run to triumph in Sestriere.
Post Register
Japanese pair edges Americans to win Grand Prix Final gold
Japanese pairs skaters Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara narrowly edged Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier at the Grand Prix Final on Friday in a rematch of their head-to-head showdown won by the Americans at the world championships. Miura and Kihara became the first pair from Japan to win the capstone...
Post Register
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi started the match by delivering another soccer clinic. The Argentina superstar ended it sporting a bloodied top lip, shouting abuse to opponents and even blasting the referee.
Comments / 0