Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers were a dominant AFC force for almost his entire career. The Steelers are often overlooked because of the unprecedented success of Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. Roethlisberger never got the credit as a top quarterback in the AFC because of Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and later in his career the sublime Patrick Mahomes. Thankfully, Brady unretired earlier this year so Roethlisberger is not overshadowed when he goes into the Hall of Fame.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO