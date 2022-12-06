Read full article on original website
PlayStation 4 emulator can now run dozens of games
Why it matters: PlayStation 4 emulation is still in relative infancy and will likely prove a herculean task for developers, but early signs of progress have emerged. Most PS4 emulators currently struggle to boot games with any graphics, but FpPS4 is making headway on actually playing them. The developer of...
The Callisto Protocol gets Steam bombed over its poor PC performance
In brief: Many fans of Dead Space had been excited about the arrival of The Callisto Protocol, a spiritual successor to the horror series that first arrived in 2008. Its reception from critics has generally been better than average, but that's not the case on Steam, where the PC version has been getting review bombed for its abysmal performance even on the most powerful machines. The developers have now released a patch to address these issues, though this all feels depressingly familiar.
Hideo Kojima teases Death Stranding 2 at The Game Awards
What just happened? Hideo Kojima took the stage during The Game Awards last night to talk briefly about his next project. A four-minute-long teaser trailer for Death Stranding 2 (working title) was shown before Kojima and a translator came out for an exchange with Geoff Keighley. The host jumped right in by asking how DS2 would be different from the original.
The Last of Us Part I gets March 2023 PC launch date
Something to look forward to: The Last of Us Part 1 finally has a definitive launch date for PC. Faith Ries, associate communications manager for developer Naughty Dog, said in a recent post on the official PlayStation blog that the highly anticipated game will hit the Epic Games Store and Steam on March 3, 2023.
Need for Speed Unbound
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. Need for Speed Unbound brings plenty of style and builds upon the high stakes dynamic established in 2019’s...
The Game Awards: all the winners, losers, and that Elden Ring stage invader
What just happened? The Game Awards wrapped up a few hours ago, finishing an event that saw the usual slew of trailers and announcements. As expected, Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarök were the big winners on the night, with FromSoftware's title taking the coveted Game of the Year award. What did come as a surprise was the now-arrested stage invader, who managed to say a few bizarre words as the Elden Ring devs accepted their prize.
Portal
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. Portal is a fantastic game that should be played by anyone interested in unique, well-crafted gameplay and a...
GPU Architecture Deep Dive: AMD RDNA 3, Intel Arc Alchemist and Nvidia Ada Lovelace
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. In the world of GPUs, 2022 will go down as a milestone in their history. Intel made good on its promise of re-entering the discrete graphics card market, Nvidia pushed card sizes and prices through the roof, and AMD brought CPU tech into the graphics arena. The news headlines ran replete with stories of disappointing performance, melting cables, and faked frames.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 CPU and GPU Benchmark
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is a new free-to-play battle royale game, a sequel to 2020's CoD: Warzone and part of the latest Modern Warfare II release, but as a F2P title, it doesn't require the full game to enjoy the multiplayer action. Today we're taking a look at CPU and GPU performance in this title, and as expected, it was a bit of a nightmare to test, because that's just how it is for multiplayer games.
Microsoft's in-house Xbox Series X|S games will cost $70 starting next year
In context: The march toward a $70 MSRP for retail games seems inevitable amid a general increase in tech-related pricing. Microsoft said earlier that it wouldn't be able to maintain its current prices forever, and this latest decision follows other major game publishers. Microsoft told IGN this week that, starting...
Someone tried auctioning off an EVGA RTX 4090 prototype on eBay
WTF?! An account claiming to represent EVGA put a preproduction RTX 4090 prototype up for auction on eBay yesterday, with the proceeds going to charity. It started a bidding war and shot up to five figures before the listing inexplicably disappeared after about 10 hours. EVGA met with Gamers Nexus...
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor might launch on March 15, system requirements leaked
Something to look forward to: Electronic Arts planned to stage a full reveal for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at the 2022 Game Awards this week, but someone jumped the gun when uploading the game's details to Steam. A trailer is still on the way, but now we have the system requirements and a potential release date.
Windows 11's snipping tool to receive screen recording function
Something to look forward to: The screenshot function is a helpful tool that has received much attention from Microsoft in recent years. The latest Windows 11 insider build finally adds a versatile record feature, so users no longer need to rely on workarounds to create video clips of their actions.
New Intel Arc drivers bring some massive improvements to DirectX 9 performance
What just happened? One of Intel Arc's most significant flaws is its performance within games using the DirectX 9 API. Some competing cards can outperform it by over 100 percent. However, this week, Intel released a new driver update that boasts "up to 1.8x" frame rates in DX9 titles. In...
Intel teases Sapphire Rapids workstation CPUs coming "pretty soon"
In a nutshell: Sapphire Rapids workstation chips are expected across a range of SKUs including the flagship Xeon W9-3495X with support for both DDR5 memory and PCIe Gen 5. The highest-end chip is said to feature 56 cores / 112 threads with a base clock of 1.9GHz and a boost clock of 4.8GHz with 105MB of L3 cache and a 350W TDP.
The Best PC Monitors
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. All desktop PCs are worthless without a monitor, but with so many sizes, panel types, and price points, it's difficult to know what's great to use and what will grate your nerves. To help you through the myriad of choices, we've collated all our monitor reviews, researched hundreds of models, and gone through numerous stores to find you some of the very best monitors you can buy right now.
Disney+ rolls out ad-supported tier to better compete with Netflix
In brief: The ad supported tier for Disney+ has arrived and there are a couple of changes that new and existing subscribers will want to take note of. The new tier is called Disney+ Basic and it is priced at $7.99 per month. With it, you'll get access to the same library of content that's available through higher-priced tiers including more than 300 titles in 4K UHD and HDR. The ad-supported plan also enables users to watch on up to four screens at no extra cost.
Enhance and Upscale: FSR 2.2 vs DLSS 2.4 Analysis
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. We like to keep up to date with the latest in the world of upscaling, so when FSR 2.2 was brought on as part of AMD's RDNA 3 announcements, we thought it was worth taking a look and see how it compares to the latest version of DLSS.
