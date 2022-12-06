ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
The Suburban Times

Blue Zones Project launches in Parkland and Spanaway

MultiCare Health System, Pierce County, and Virginia Mason Franciscan Health announce the launch of Blue Zones Project in Parkland and Spanaway. The Blue Zones Project is a first-of-its-kind population health initiative that uses an evidence- based approach to transform the environments in which people live, work, learn, and play to measurably improve community well-being, economic vitality, and resilience.
SPANAWAY, WA
Chronicle

Providence Swedish Announces Expansion of Southwest Washington Services

Providence Swedish announced on Monday it would be making improvements to its services in Southwest Washington, including expanding Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. As part of the expansion, 51 new beds will be added, including 42 new beds for observation patients and hospital stay outpatients and nine new beds for procedural patients. The expansion will also include technology upgrades at the hospital, including adding what the hospital system calls the “latest technology” for heart catheterization procedures at two of St. Peter’s cardiac cath labs.
OLYMPIA, WA
KOMO News

Home prices, sales to drop for first time in decade, Redfin predicts

SEATTLE — Redfin expects home prices in the United States to decline for the first time in a decade in 2023. The Seattle-based real estate brokerage released its 12 predictions for 2023, and said it anticipates fewer home sales in 2023 than there were in 2022, which would mark the first year-over-year decline in a decade as home sales could fall to their lowest level since 2011.
SEATTLE, WA
TheDailyBeast

Five Electricity Substations Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November: Report

At least five electricity substation attacks in Washington and Oregon in November were reported to the FBI, according to local media. Utility companies Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District, and Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) told the Seattle Times they were cooperating with a federal investigation, though the FBI declined to confirm it was investigating the attacks. It’s not clear if any power outages resulted from the assaults. One operation described as a “deliberate physical attack” took place at a Clackamas, Oregon, substation over the Thanksgiving holiday, BPA spokesman Douglas Johnson said. News of the attacks in the Pacific Northwest comes after damage from a substation shooting in North Carolina on Saturday plunged tens of thousands of people into darkness.Read it at The Seattle Times
WASHINGTON STATE
westsideseattle.com

Massive fire destroys commercial building in Kent owned by West Seattle property owner

A fire in a commercial building in Kent overnight drew a massive response from area firefighters. The building is owned by Tom Lin, former owner of the Alki Homestead and several other West Seattle properties. Lin said he suspects it was homeless people who set the fire but that has not been officially confirmed. Ironically the Homestead was severely damaged by fire caused by faulty Christmas lights in January of 2009.
KENT, WA
territorysupply.com

10 Serene Cabins Near Seattle, Washington

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. In the Evergreen State, a cabin can feel right at home among the towering fir trees and colossal mountains. It can also be a welcomed break...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Crash involving log truck, multiple vehicles shut down US 101 west of Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A crash involving a log truck that spilled its load and multiple other vehicles forced the closure of US 101 west of Olympia early Friday. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash was blocking both directions of US 101 shortly after 7:00 a.m. Troopers said no major injuries were reported.
OLYMPIA, WA
KUOW

The price of a high-capacity magazine in Washington: Today So Far

Washington's Attorney General's Office is targeting these gun stores. Sen. Patty Murray says Senate Democrats now have breathing room. Did Seattle landlords break the law when they all used the same software (which ended up inflating rent prices)?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December...
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

Why more than four dozen Rainier School residents will be leaving by July 31

More than four dozen residents with developmental and intellectual disabilities will leave Rainier School by July 31, state officials said Monday, as one of two remaining units prepares to shut down at the troubled state-run home in eastern Pierce County. The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, which...
BUCKLEY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy