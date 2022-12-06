‘Find Your Passion and Dive In, But Don’t Be Afraid to Pivot’: President’s Council Members Share Career Advice at Annual Mentoring Event

Ipsita Banerjee, Ph.D., professor of chemistry; Elizabeth Hall, Ph.D., assistant professor of physical/biophysical chemistry; and Joshua Schrier, Ph.D., professor of chemistry, ARTS AND SCIENCES, were instrumental in securing Fordham as the recipient of a grant in the Jean Dreyfus Lectureship for Undergraduate Institutions program. The award will support a two-day visit to Fordham by Professor Taekjip Ha of Johns Hopkins University who is a pioneer in the field of single-molecule biophysics. The grant also provides stipends for two summer undergraduate research students, which will be awarded in a competitive process.

