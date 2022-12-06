ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

wxxv25.com

EV charging stations come to Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport

The Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport adds a new electric amenity. On the third floor of the parking garage, there are now two level 2 charging stations with the power to charge four cars. The airport partnered with Mississippi Power’s electrical charging station rebate program to make this available to flyers.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Woman shot, killed on I-10 in Gulfport; Ridgeland man charged with murder, motor vehicle theft

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning more about a murder and motor vehicle robbery on I-10 that left 23-year-old Nila Marie Stennis dead. At around 2:34 a.m. the morning of November 27, officers with Gulfport PD responded to an area near the 35-mile marker of I-10 after being contacted by a semi-truck driver who found a body, later identified as Stennis. When they arrived, Stennis was found lying in the roadway and pronounced dead by medical personnel. As Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer searched Stennis, he found a gunshot wound in the left side of Stennis’ head. Officers were unable to find a nearby vehicle, leaving them to discover how she arrived at her location.
GULFPORT, MS
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Gulfport, MS

Gulfport's sun, sand, and sea are only some of the best assets of this city. The heart of Gulfport is its waterfront recreation opportunities, including its world-renowned casinos and water parks. Within the Gulf Coast, this city is the second largest within Mississippi in Harrison County. If you're an outdoor...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Condo project adding something more to bring people to Coleman Ave in Waveland

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Waveland’s Board of Alderman approved a variance for a project that is aimed to bring more people to Waveland. Shane Bernard is the president of Bernard construction. He wants to build a two-story condominium, with the first floor designed for a restaurant and bar while the second-floor houses nine units.
WAVELAND, MS
wxxv25.com

Video released of armed robbery at Mobil Foodmart on HWY 90 in Waveland

Surveillance video is released in the armed robbery of a convenience store in Waveland that happened last Thursday. It shows the robber walking in and immediately putting a gun up. This armed robbery happened on December 1st at Mobil Foodmart on Highway 90. Cash was stolen from the register. If...
WAVELAND, MS
wxxv25.com

7th annual Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon takes place this weekend

The 7th annual Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon runs this weekend with races Saturday and Sunday. The long races offer a unique opportunity to run on Beach Boulevard, starting in Pass Christian and ending at MGM Park in Biloxi. The course is scenic, flat, and fast. There’s a post-race party featuring...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Ocean Springs aldermen vote to move forward with annexation plans

City officials in Ocean Springs are moving forward with plans to annex two parcels of land. The City of Ocean Springs is bringing back a reoccurring topic which is plans of possibly annexing the city. The properties in question include the west side of Highway 57 to match Gautier’s boundary...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Pascagoula gets tough on blighted properties

Gulfport FD, Air National Guard’s live tree fire demonstration encourages fire safety during the holidays. It’s a scenario that firefighters are all too familiar with during the holiday season: homes catching fire because of holiday decorations. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. In D’Iberville, you can take a walk...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Coast Electric reaches $1 million in grants with Operation Round Up

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Organizations like Gateway United Methodist Church’s ML Tootle Food Mission need to run like a machine, but all machines need fuel. The Coast Electric Operation Roundup helps provide it. “It’s awe-inspiring to be with these people and see exactly what this organization is doing...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport police investigating teen’s death as homicide

The Harrison County coroner says a 19-year-old found dead in a vehicle in Gulfport died of a single gunshot wound. Coroner Brian Switzer says Ozell Addison Jr. was found dead in the 2000 block of 31st Street and 20th Avenue on Thursday. The wound did not appear to be self-inflicted...
GULFPORT, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Man accused of setting vehicle on fire in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police arrested a Gulfport man who was accused of starting a car fire outside of an apartment complex. The Natchez Democrat reported city firefighters and police worked together to make the arson arrest last week. Investigators said Latrevis Clay, 33, was arrested Wednesday, November 30. Authorities said Clay set fire […]
NATCHEZ, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport Police make arrest in death of woman found on interstate

Gulfport Police made an arrest in a murder case that began as a pedestrian fatality last month on Interstate 10. Police arrested 32-year-old Deondrick Mychahl Jones on Thursday night and charged him with first degree murder and motor vehicle theft. He was taken to the Harrison County jail and his bond was set at $1.1 million.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Arrested for armed robbery at Beau Rivage Casino in Biloxi

On December 8th at approximately 10:36 AM, Biloxi Police responded to the Beau Rivage Casino in reference to an alleged armed robbery that had just occurred. It was reported a white male displayed a weapon and demanded currency from a cashier at a cage in the casino. As the male...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Arrested for drive-by shootings in Pascagoula

Pascagoula police arrested Dontavious Ducksworth in the shooting we told you about last night. Ducksworth was arrested for two counts of drive-by shooting. The arrests come from two separate incidents that happened on Detroit Avenue in Pascagoula over the last few months. He is being held at the Jackson County...
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Hancock County

Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hancock County. MBI said in a press release that Hancock County deputies responded to a burglary call in the 28000 block of Highway 603 in the Kiln about 7 a.m. this morning. Sheriff Ricky Adam said it was a private...
WLOX

Ocean Springs city leaders approve annexation plans

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Big changes coming to the city of Ocean Springs... Tuesday evening, city leaders voted to move forward with the annexation process for two areas in Jackson County. But some residents aren’t in favor of the board’s decision. It was a packed house in Ocean Springs...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS

