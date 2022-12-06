Read full article on original website
EV charging stations come to Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport
The Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport adds a new electric amenity. On the third floor of the parking garage, there are now two level 2 charging stations with the power to charge four cars. The airport partnered with Mississippi Power’s electrical charging station rebate program to make this available to flyers.
Woman shot, killed on I-10 in Gulfport; Ridgeland man charged with murder, motor vehicle theft
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning more about a murder and motor vehicle robbery on I-10 that left 23-year-old Nila Marie Stennis dead. At around 2:34 a.m. the morning of November 27, officers with Gulfport PD responded to an area near the 35-mile marker of I-10 after being contacted by a semi-truck driver who found a body, later identified as Stennis. When they arrived, Stennis was found lying in the roadway and pronounced dead by medical personnel. As Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer searched Stennis, he found a gunshot wound in the left side of Stennis’ head. Officers were unable to find a nearby vehicle, leaving them to discover how she arrived at her location.
Utility says service restored in part of George Co., low water pressure still possible
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A local utility service says water pressure is restored in George County’s Agricola community after reported outages throughout the day Thursday, Dec. 8. Combined Utilities, Inc. gave notice on its Facebook page Tuesday of scheduled maintenance at the Agricola well beginning that evening and lasting up to a week with […]
15 Free Things to Do in Gulfport, MS
Gulfport's sun, sand, and sea are only some of the best assets of this city. The heart of Gulfport is its waterfront recreation opportunities, including its world-renowned casinos and water parks. Within the Gulf Coast, this city is the second largest within Mississippi in Harrison County. If you're an outdoor...
Pascagoula cracking down on properties deemed to be “public menaces”
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - When the city designates a blighted property as a “public menace,” it doesn’t mess around when it comes to picking up the mess. “The public menace route is the option of last resort to finally get these properties cleaned up,” said Pascagoula City Manager Michael Silverman.
Condo project adding something more to bring people to Coleman Ave in Waveland
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Waveland’s Board of Alderman approved a variance for a project that is aimed to bring more people to Waveland. Shane Bernard is the president of Bernard construction. He wants to build a two-story condominium, with the first floor designed for a restaurant and bar while the second-floor houses nine units.
Video released of armed robbery at Mobil Foodmart on HWY 90 in Waveland
Surveillance video is released in the armed robbery of a convenience store in Waveland that happened last Thursday. It shows the robber walking in and immediately putting a gun up. This armed robbery happened on December 1st at Mobil Foodmart on Highway 90. Cash was stolen from the register. If...
Sting operation in Lamar Co. leads to 7 arrests; $70K, firearms and drugs seized
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Seven men were arrested Thursday night after members of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office managed to seize a large amount of cash, firearms and illegal drugs during a sting operation. According to a Facebook post, LCSO executed a “Project Safe Neighborhood” detail in areas...
7th annual Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon takes place this weekend
The 7th annual Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon runs this weekend with races Saturday and Sunday. The long races offer a unique opportunity to run on Beach Boulevard, starting in Pass Christian and ending at MGM Park in Biloxi. The course is scenic, flat, and fast. There’s a post-race party featuring...
Ocean Springs aldermen vote to move forward with annexation plans
City officials in Ocean Springs are moving forward with plans to annex two parcels of land. The City of Ocean Springs is bringing back a reoccurring topic which is plans of possibly annexing the city. The properties in question include the west side of Highway 57 to match Gautier’s boundary...
Pascagoula gets tough on blighted properties
Gulfport FD, Air National Guard’s live tree fire demonstration encourages fire safety during the holidays. It’s a scenario that firefighters are all too familiar with during the holiday season: homes catching fire because of holiday decorations. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. In D’Iberville, you can take a walk...
Coast Electric reaches $1 million in grants with Operation Round Up
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Organizations like Gateway United Methodist Church’s ML Tootle Food Mission need to run like a machine, but all machines need fuel. The Coast Electric Operation Roundup helps provide it. “It’s awe-inspiring to be with these people and see exactly what this organization is doing...
Gulfport police investigating teen’s death as homicide
The Harrison County coroner says a 19-year-old found dead in a vehicle in Gulfport died of a single gunshot wound. Coroner Brian Switzer says Ozell Addison Jr. was found dead in the 2000 block of 31st Street and 20th Avenue on Thursday. The wound did not appear to be self-inflicted...
Man accused of setting vehicle on fire in Natchez
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police arrested a Gulfport man who was accused of starting a car fire outside of an apartment complex. The Natchez Democrat reported city firefighters and police worked together to make the arson arrest last week. Investigators said Latrevis Clay, 33, was arrested Wednesday, November 30. Authorities said Clay set fire […]
Gulfport Police make arrest in death of woman found on interstate
Gulfport Police made an arrest in a murder case that began as a pedestrian fatality last month on Interstate 10. Police arrested 32-year-old Deondrick Mychahl Jones on Thursday night and charged him with first degree murder and motor vehicle theft. He was taken to the Harrison County jail and his bond was set at $1.1 million.
Arrested for armed robbery at Beau Rivage Casino in Biloxi
On December 8th at approximately 10:36 AM, Biloxi Police responded to the Beau Rivage Casino in reference to an alleged armed robbery that had just occurred. It was reported a white male displayed a weapon and demanded currency from a cashier at a cage in the casino. As the male...
Arrested for drive-by shootings in Pascagoula
Pascagoula police arrested Dontavious Ducksworth in the shooting we told you about last night. Ducksworth was arrested for two counts of drive-by shooting. The arrests come from two separate incidents that happened on Detroit Avenue in Pascagoula over the last few months. He is being held at the Jackson County...
Officials believe they have ID’d body found in box along Mississippi highway
Officials in Pearl River County believe they have identified the dismembered body found in a large box along a Mississippi roadway. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage identified the victim as Seth Colter Odom, 24, from Poplarville. Odom was identified using tattoos found on the...
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Hancock County
Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hancock County. MBI said in a press release that Hancock County deputies responded to a burglary call in the 28000 block of Highway 603 in the Kiln about 7 a.m. this morning. Sheriff Ricky Adam said it was a private...
Ocean Springs city leaders approve annexation plans
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Big changes coming to the city of Ocean Springs... Tuesday evening, city leaders voted to move forward with the annexation process for two areas in Jackson County. But some residents aren’t in favor of the board’s decision. It was a packed house in Ocean Springs...
