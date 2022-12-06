ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

Man pleads guilty for fire that damaged Brooklyn Park Salvation Army

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37kj8u_0jZeenWO00

Brooklyn Park Salvation Army set on fire 02:18

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man accused of setting a Salvation Army in Brooklyn Park on fire, destroying winter coats meant for those in need, pleaded guilty to arson Tuesday.

Jack Douglas Heinrich, 33, was charged in November with arson, burglary, and damage to property after security video showed him piling a chair and coats onto a pew in the chapel before setting them on fire.

While Heinrich pleaded guilty to second-degree arson, he pleaded not guilty to the other charges.

MORE: Suspect charged in Brooklyn Park Salvation Army vandalism, arson

Salvation Army

Charges state that Heinrich caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to the church property.

Minneapolis native and NBA player Chet Holmgren donated nearly 200 coats to the Brooklyn Park Salvation Army to replace those damaged in the fire.

Heinrich will be sentenced on Jan. 3.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Roughly 150 tires dumped on the road in Forest Lake, police investigating

FOREST LAKE, Minn. -- Police in Forest Lake are investigating after roughly 150 tires were dumped on a stretch of road.Officials say that most of the tires were found on Tuesday along the 18000 block of Forest Road North, South on Forest Road to 180th Street then west on 180th Street to Fenway Avenue North.They believe the tires were dumped from a moving car."Not only is this extremely dangerous, but it's illegal," the police department wrote on its Facebook page. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 651-439-9381.
FOREST LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Center liquor store employee gives her shoes to man walking with boxes on his feet

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — If you step into Brooklyn Center Liquor store, it's not unusual to find Ta Leia Thomas, otherwise known as "Ace" with a kind smile."I wish I could have a dozens Aces on staff," Brooklyn Center Liquor store operations manager Tom Agnes said.But it was out of the ordinary to have that kindness caught on camera."I came back from lunch on Tuesday and Ace is helping customers and helping people out in her socks," Agnes said.It happened in a matter of seconds – and it was captured on the store's security camera. First, a man is seen...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Police Arrest Two Suspects Connected to Stolen Vehicle Chase

Brooklyn Park police arrested two people early Wednesday in connection with a stolen vehicle chase. According to Brooklyn park police, officers went to the Huntington Place Apartments shortly after midnight after getting a narcotics complaint involving two vehicles in the parking lot. When officers arrived on the scene, one vehicle...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Alfredo Solis found guilty of assault in fatal shooting of Jahmari Rice outside Richfield school

RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Alfredo Solis was found guilty of assault and acquitted of all other counts - including second-degree murder - in the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Jahmari Rice outside of a Richfield school in February.Rice, who had just transferred to South Education Center in Richfield the week prior, was shot along with two others, who ultimately survived. Rice was found lying on the sidewalk outside the school and was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead.  Solis, 20, and 18-year-old Fernando Alvarez were charged a few days later with three counts of second-degree murder with intent. Witnesses told police...
RICHFIELD, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 boys, including 12-year-old recovering from gunshot wound, arrested after stolen car chase in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says members of its Violent Offender Task Force arrested two boys this week – ages 12 and 14 – after a dangerous chase involving a stolen vehicle in Minneapolis.Task force members saw the boys "driving recklessly and passing vehicles" after Minneapolis police officers attempted to pull them over.After spike strips deflated their tires, they kept fleeing, and were eventually stopped after law enforcement used the PIT maneuver "at slow speeds."  The sheriff's office says one of the boys tried to flee on foot but was swiftly arrested, and the 12-year-old driver "had a cast on his leg from a recent gunshot wound." Both boys are in custody, and will be charged with fleeing law enforcement in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property, both felonies.The task force collaboration is part of Operation Endeavor, which was launched in late September by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Dr. Cedric Alexander, the city's first community safety commissioner.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Minneapolis police make arrest in woman's fatal shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police said they've made an arrest after a woman was fatally shot on Thursday. According to the Minneapolis police department, officers found the woman, believed to be in her 20s, just after 12:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of Banneker Avenue North. Police said she was suffering from at least one life-threatening gunshot wound.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Man brought knife into Forest Lake High School

FOREST LAKE, Minn. -- A 42-year-old man is accused of bringing a knife into Forest Lake High School on Tuesday morning.Charging documents say Eric Johnson entered the school around 8:15 a.m. and was seen on surveillance video going into the school restroom. He left the school about 15 minutes later.Officers found a compass and end cap in his pockets, and the documents go on to say they found shirts - some of which were cut up - and a knife tucked into the corner of a stall in the men's bathroom. The knife and compass end cap fit together.Johnson was taken into custody and faces one count of possessing a dangerous weapon on school property.
FOREST LAKE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Officer Struck in the Face, Hospitalized After Trying to Arrest Theft Suspect

A Brooklyn Center police officer had to be taken to the hospital after he was struck in the face trying to detain a theft suspect, according to an alert released by police. Officers were dispatched shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday to a report of a hotel theft, the alert said. Police had learned of an incident in which a male theft suspect wearing a mask and a cane in his possession had hopped behind the desk and took items. The report said the suspect was also going through cars at the hotel. The name of the hotel where the incident happened is not yet known. CCX News reached out to Brooklyn Center police for additional details.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Authorities pinch porch pirate in Chanhassen

CHANHASSEN, Minn. -- A porch pirate in Chanhassen has been caught, according to authorities.The Carver County Sheriff's Office said it has responded to a number of calls about stolen packages this week near Lake Susan Drive and Great Plains Boulevard.MORE: Tired of being porch pirate prey? Protect your packages with these tipsWednesday, neighbors called 911 telling officers they saw the suspect.Sheriff's deputies caught the suspect, who's a minor.They executed a search warrant at the thief's home and found a number of stolen packages, the sheriff's office said.
CHANHASSEN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hennepin County EMTs, paramedics work together to keep unsheltered warm this winter

MINNEAPOLIS -- There's a simple and effective solution to a big, dangerous problem.Frostbite and amputations are a growing concern among the homeless population. But, as Reg Chapman learns, there's an easy way you can help right now.It's during the coldest part of the winter that paramedics and EMTs come across people who are constantly out in the elements.Exposure to the cold for the unsheltered is the leading cause of injuries that can be life-changing, "People will suffer these injuries they will call an ambulance they will have an ER visit they will have a hospital stay they will have surgery with...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Man charged in July fatal shooting on Cedar Avenue in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Hennepin County prosecutors charged a 23-year-old man from St. Paul for his alleged role in a Minneapolis shooting that left one person dead in July. Jose Antonio Martinez-Gonzalez, 23, was charged on Wednesday with second-degree murder and being a prohibited person in possession of a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Man acquitted of murder in shooting that killed 15-year-old Jahmari Rice

MINNEAPOLIS — One of the defendants charged in a deadly shooting outside a Richfield school was acquitted of two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder. A Hennepin County jury found Alfredo Rosario Solis not guilty of five charges -- two second-degree murder charges, two second-degree attempted murder charges and one first-degree assault charge. He was, however, found guilty of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
RICHFIELD, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Minneapolis to buy gas station at site of Floyd’s killing

@ap.news FILE - Damarra Atkins pays respect to George Floyd at a mural at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, April 23, 2021. Minneapolis will buy the boarded-up Speedway gas station at George Floyd Square, the City Council decided unanimously on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. The area has become a protest site since Floyd, a Black man, was killed there by a white police officer in May 2020, sparking a national reckoning on racial injustice. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
107K+
Followers
26K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy