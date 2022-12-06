ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lake Charles Couple Reaction To Winning 2022 St. Jude Dream House

Carl Krielow and his wife are the proud winners of the 2022 St. Jude Dream House in Lake Charles. Krielow told KPLC he was and still is in disbelief that they won the amazing new home. The Dream Home is a dream come true for the couple from Roanoke, LA. The Krielows didn't make out too bad. They had bought Dream Home raffle tickets in the past but splurged this year and purchased two $100 tickets.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Mardi Gras SWLA changing name of Krewe of Krewes parade

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mardi Gras of Southwest Louisiana is changing the name of the Krewe of Krewes parade. In a social media post, the organization said the change is because of confusion between the names of the Krewe of Krewes parade and the Krewe of Krewes organization. In...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

New Wildlife and Fisheries building opens in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - State officials say the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is a vital government agency that makes sure the state lives up to its name, “Sportsman’s Paradise.”. And if the outdoors is paradise, the inside of the agency’s building in Lake Charles was...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: DeRidder bluegrass

DeRIDDER, La. (WVUE) - Bluegrass enthusiasts gather once a month at the old train depot in the west-central Louisiana town of DeRidder for a jam session. Dave McNamara samples the music and history at the Beauregard Museum. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here. See a spelling...
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 7, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 7, 2022. Rockiea Shalane Victoria, 45, Houston: Forgery; attempted theft less than $1,000; turning movements and required signals. Hanna Jade Edwards, 29, Sulphur: Contempt of court; instate detainers (5). John Terrell Voiselle, 47, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery with...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Five Tips That Can Make Your Home Safer This Holiday Season In Lake Charles, Louisiana

Christmas should be a time of joy and love, but we all know that some people view it as a great time to steal from others. Having your neighbors look for packages or suspicious activity around your house will help you get some peace of mind this Christmas season. But that's not the only thing you need to do to make sure your home is safe from those who are looking to take what you have.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Winners Of The 2022 Lake Charles St. Jude Dream House Raffle!

Today the Lake Charles 2022 St. Jude Dream House was given away live on KPLC-TV! This $600,000 (estimated value) home is truly a dream that was built in the new Terre Sainte subdivision at 2015 St. Joeseph Avenue. It's a gorgeous 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, with 3,400 Sq. Ft. living with an amazing covered outdoor kitchen and courtyard with a fireplace, plus a gas fire pit. The 2022 St. Jude Dream House giveaway is an exciting event, even more so for the person who won it.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, give them a try. Once you get to to try their food, you will most probably want to go back for more.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

‘Mattress Mack’ to place ceremonial first bet at Horseshoe Lake Charles

Westlake, La. (KPLC) - The former Isle of Capri Hotel and Casino will reopen as Horseshoe Lake Charles on Monday, Dec. 12. Following a ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m., Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, owner of Gallery Furniture and record-breaking sports gambler, will place the land-based casino’s ceremonial first bet, according to Caesars Entertainment.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook

NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Calcasieu wild birds test positive for bird flu

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Wild birds in Calcasieu Parish have tested positive for H5NI Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), also known as bird flu, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Bird flu is a low risk for public health, but it is important to avoid contact...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SOWELA offers two new holiday events

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -SOWELA Technical College is offering brunch with Santa and a holiday meal prep for the holidays. The events are open to the public and will be held at SOWELA’s main campus. Saturday, Dec. 17. SOWELA chefs will be serving brunch from 9 a.m. - noon.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Four SWLA schools recognized for exceeding pre-pandemic scores

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Education is recognizing four SWLA area schools that have made significant gains in both math and English language arts following the 2020 hurricane season and COVID-19 pandemic. The schools are among 41 that are being recognized as “Louisiana Comeback Campuses.” Each...
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge improvements public hearing Dec. 13

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and the Federal Highway Administration will host an open house public hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 13, to gather public input and comments for its Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Improvements Project in Lake Charles and Westlake. The Open...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles, LA
92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

