4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Calvary Cavaliers State Runner-Up in Ochsner LHSAA State Swim Meet and Other ResultsUnder The Radar NWLASulphur, LA
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June MorningThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLake Charles, LA
Lake Charles Couple Reaction To Winning 2022 St. Jude Dream House
Carl Krielow and his wife are the proud winners of the 2022 St. Jude Dream House in Lake Charles. Krielow told KPLC he was and still is in disbelief that they won the amazing new home. The Dream Home is a dream come true for the couple from Roanoke, LA. The Krielows didn't make out too bad. They had bought Dream Home raffle tickets in the past but splurged this year and purchased two $100 tickets.
KPLC TV
Mardi Gras SWLA changing name of Krewe of Krewes parade
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mardi Gras of Southwest Louisiana is changing the name of the Krewe of Krewes parade. In a social media post, the organization said the change is because of confusion between the names of the Krewe of Krewes parade and the Krewe of Krewes organization. In...
KPLC TV
New Wildlife and Fisheries building opens in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - State officials say the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is a vital government agency that makes sure the state lives up to its name, “Sportsman’s Paradise.”. And if the outdoors is paradise, the inside of the agency’s building in Lake Charles was...
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: DeRidder bluegrass
DeRIDDER, La. (WVUE) - Bluegrass enthusiasts gather once a month at the old train depot in the west-central Louisiana town of DeRidder for a jam session. Dave McNamara samples the music and history at the Beauregard Museum. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here. See a spelling...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 7, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 7, 2022. Rockiea Shalane Victoria, 45, Houston: Forgery; attempted theft less than $1,000; turning movements and required signals. Hanna Jade Edwards, 29, Sulphur: Contempt of court; instate detainers (5). John Terrell Voiselle, 47, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery with...
Louisiana Town Enforces No Pit Bull Ordinance – Dog Owners React
A Louisiana town in Beauregard Parish has more than a dozen owners of the pit bull breed of dog gnashing their own teet this morning. The principles behind the ordinance in Merryville say the ordinance is nothing new. However, their decision to enforce the ordinance has taken some of the breed's owners by surprise.
Five Tips That Can Make Your Home Safer This Holiday Season In Lake Charles, Louisiana
Christmas should be a time of joy and love, but we all know that some people view it as a great time to steal from others. Having your neighbors look for packages or suspicious activity around your house will help you get some peace of mind this Christmas season. But that's not the only thing you need to do to make sure your home is safe from those who are looking to take what you have.
Winners Of The 2022 Lake Charles St. Jude Dream House Raffle!
Today the Lake Charles 2022 St. Jude Dream House was given away live on KPLC-TV! This $600,000 (estimated value) home is truly a dream that was built in the new Terre Sainte subdivision at 2015 St. Joeseph Avenue. It's a gorgeous 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, with 3,400 Sq. Ft. living with an amazing covered outdoor kitchen and courtyard with a fireplace, plus a gas fire pit. The 2022 St. Jude Dream House giveaway is an exciting event, even more so for the person who won it.
KPLC TV
DOTD to hold public hearing on replacing I-10 Bridge in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development wants to hear the public’s thoughts on replacing the “outdated” I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge. DOTD is hosting an open house on Tuesday, Dec. 13. “This has been an ongoing discussion for 30 years. I mean...
4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, give them a try. Once you get to to try their food, you will most probably want to go back for more.
KPLC TV
‘Mattress Mack’ to place ceremonial first bet at Horseshoe Lake Charles
Westlake, La. (KPLC) - The former Isle of Capri Hotel and Casino will reopen as Horseshoe Lake Charles on Monday, Dec. 12. Following a ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m., Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, owner of Gallery Furniture and record-breaking sports gambler, will place the land-based casino’s ceremonial first bet, according to Caesars Entertainment.
Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook
NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
theadvocate.com
Hurricane Laura’s destruction still takes toll on public defenders
LAKE CHARLES — When Carla Edmondson walked into what was left of the Calcasieu Parish Public Defenders’ Office’s building after Hurricane Laura had torn through the town, her jaw dropped. Boxes of client files, clothes and furniture were strewn all over, the windows had been blown out...
KPLC TV
Calcasieu wild birds test positive for bird flu
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Wild birds in Calcasieu Parish have tested positive for H5NI Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), also known as bird flu, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Bird flu is a low risk for public health, but it is important to avoid contact...
KPLC TV
Calcasieu school board candidate’s two homestead exemptions ‘inadvertent’
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Just days ahead of the December election, a challenge was made against one candidate about where she lived. One of the school board candidates alleged his opponent had a homestead exemption at two homes, which is not allowed. And one of those homes was outside the school board district.
KPLC TV
SOWELA offers two new holiday events
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -SOWELA Technical College is offering brunch with Santa and a holiday meal prep for the holidays. The events are open to the public and will be held at SOWELA’s main campus. Saturday, Dec. 17. SOWELA chefs will be serving brunch from 9 a.m. - noon.
KPLC TV
Four SWLA schools recognized for exceeding pre-pandemic scores
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Education is recognizing four SWLA area schools that have made significant gains in both math and English language arts following the 2020 hurricane season and COVID-19 pandemic. The schools are among 41 that are being recognized as “Louisiana Comeback Campuses.” Each...
Lake Charles American Press
I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge improvements public hearing Dec. 13
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and the Federal Highway Administration will host an open house public hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 13, to gather public input and comments for its Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Improvements Project in Lake Charles and Westlake. The Open...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Expect congestion on I-10 W at Texas border
Calcasieu Parish, La. (KPLC) - An accident is causing several miles of congestion on I-10 West at the Louisiana/Texas border Monday afternoon, according to the DOTD. The congestion extends from the state line to LA Hwy 109 as of 2 p.m.
Lake Charles TV Commercials From The 70s, 80s & 90s [VIDEOS]
Wow! That's all I could say when I came across some of these old TV commercials from Lake Charles businesses. Talk about nostalgia! These will take you back if you are from SWLA. You could probably still sing the theme song or remember the catchphrase because the aired fifty times a day. For instance,
