ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Derrick Davis, LSU safety who switched to running back, enters the transfer portal

Derrick Davis, a former top 100 safety recruit who LSU moved to running back late this season, announced Monday night he entered the NCAA transfer portal. Davis signed out of Pittsburgh as the No. 4 overall safety in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Brian Kelly said he would redshirt this year to preserve an extra season after moving to running back.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Derek Fountain, Cam Hayes get LSU started early in win over N.C. Central

A solid performance in his first start in an LSU uniform Saturday earned Derek Fountain another opportunity in Tuesday night’s game with North Carolina Central. Like Saturday afternoon, when he contributed 11 points and five rebounds in a slim two-point win over Wake Forest, Fountain ran with it. So...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

This Lafayette neurosurgeon and former LSU basketball player will release an autobiography next month

Lafayette neurosurgeon Dr. Jason Cormier, a one-time LSU basketball player and current race car driver, will release an autobiography next month. Cormier’s book is titled “Driven: Hip-Hop, Fast Cars, Basketball and Bran Surgery” is slated for release Jan. 10 and will highlight his seven characteristics for overcoming challenges on the path to success. He recalls the death of a brother, abuse and depression in his younger years and how to stay mentally strong and remain focused on success.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Trev Faulk resigns as Lafayette Christian's head football coach

Trev Faulk has resigned as football coach at Lafayette Christian Academy. Faulk, who informed the school’s administration Monday, told his players of his decision during a team meeting Tuesday. Faulk’s announcement comes less than a week after the Knights' 52-48 loss to St. Thomas More in the select Division...
theadvocate.com

Experienced Brandon Hardy helps Zachary hold off University High

Senior Brandon Hardy is the one remaining member from Zachary’s two-time reigning Class 5A state championship teams who understands pressure-packed situations. With University High making a late charge — erasing an 11-point deficit to pull even with 25 seconds left — the Broncos made certain to get the ball into Hardy’s capable hands when it mattered most.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Plans unveiled for $25 million Lafayette soccer, baseball field makeovers

Work could begin in the spring on $25 million in improvements planned to baseball fields at Lafayette's Brown Park and soccer fields at Moore Park that officials hope will draw regional, state and national tournaments and boost the local economy. Officials on Tuesday unveiled renderings of what they are calling...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

New Albany basketball coach ready to take on challenges on the court

As someone who owns golf clubs and occasionally tries to use them on a golf course, I appreciate the concept of getting a second chance. In golf, its called taking a mulligan. In years past, when I would play golf with my brother, a mulligan was allowed on the first shot of the day. Weekend hackers that we were, we rarely took time to hit range balls to warm up. Thus, we liked to give ourselves a 50-50 chance to begin the round with a square strike. Relatively speaking, that chance was considerably worse.
ALBANY, LA
theadvocate.com

Severe thunderstorms expected to roll through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday

A cold front will blow through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms with the potential for tornadoes and flash floods through Wednesday. National Weather Service forecasters say the storm will be blowing in from the northwest, most likely hitting Baton Rouge late Tuesday. There will likely be an elevated threat of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail Tuesday night when the storm first enters the area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Tech companies look to hire 80 at LED job fair

Five digital and tech companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill 80 full-time job openings, in positions such as system engineer, Java developers, salesforce developer and software requirements specialist.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Tornado threat, heavy rains expected Wednesday as front arrives from northwest

A cold front pushed strong storms into southern Louisiana overnight, and ahead of a cooldown the region expected heavy rains, high winds and occasional tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center posted tornado watches for most parts of Louisiana, and one covering the Baton Rouge and Lafayette areas was in effect until 1 p.m. Bad weather is expected to sweep through the entire area throughout the day.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy