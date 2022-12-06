Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Derrick Davis, LSU safety who switched to running back, enters the transfer portal
Derrick Davis, a former top 100 safety recruit who LSU moved to running back late this season, announced Monday night he entered the NCAA transfer portal. Davis signed out of Pittsburgh as the No. 4 overall safety in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Brian Kelly said he would redshirt this year to preserve an extra season after moving to running back.
Derek Fountain, Cam Hayes get LSU started early in win over N.C. Central
A solid performance in his first start in an LSU uniform Saturday earned Derek Fountain another opportunity in Tuesday night’s game with North Carolina Central. Like Saturday afternoon, when he contributed 11 points and five rebounds in a slim two-point win over Wake Forest, Fountain ran with it. So...
An unexpected star is LSU's only member of The Associated Press' All-America team
LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo, pressed into a crucial role this season and became one of the Tigers' most dependable players, earned third-team All-America recognition from The Associated Press. The AP announced its first, second and third teams Monday. Wingo was the only LSU player on any of the three...
A 6-foot-3 junior-college receiver from Mississippi has committed to UL football
Tavion Smith has been through a lot of uncertainty in his football career to get to the point of signing an FBS national letter of intent. So when it came time to make a decision, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound wide receiver opted for what felt the most comfortable. For him, that...
Back again: Return of Red Stick Bowl reflects all-star game's roots, undeniable change
It has been three years since the last Red Stick Bowl was played. Although a pandemic and additional time have passed, the sights and sounds were familiar as the teams went through their second practice ahead of the local all-star football game set for 3 p.m. Saturday at Zachary. “It’s...
This Lafayette neurosurgeon and former LSU basketball player will release an autobiography next month
Lafayette neurosurgeon Dr. Jason Cormier, a one-time LSU basketball player and current race car driver, will release an autobiography next month. Cormier’s book is titled “Driven: Hip-Hop, Fast Cars, Basketball and Bran Surgery” is slated for release Jan. 10 and will highlight his seven characteristics for overcoming challenges on the path to success. He recalls the death of a brother, abuse and depression in his younger years and how to stay mentally strong and remain focused on success.
Trev Faulk resigns as Lafayette Christian's head football coach
Trev Faulk has resigned as football coach at Lafayette Christian Academy. Faulk, who informed the school’s administration Monday, told his players of his decision during a team meeting Tuesday. Faulk’s announcement comes less than a week after the Knights' 52-48 loss to St. Thomas More in the select Division...
Experienced Brandon Hardy helps Zachary hold off University High
Senior Brandon Hardy is the one remaining member from Zachary’s two-time reigning Class 5A state championship teams who understands pressure-packed situations. With University High making a late charge — erasing an 11-point deficit to pull even with 25 seconds left — the Broncos made certain to get the ball into Hardy’s capable hands when it mattered most.
Are LSU mounds the oldest structures in the hemisphere? University scientists question claim.
A group of LSU archaeologists are disputing claims by a university colleague that a pair of 20-foot mounds on the west side of their campus were built by ancient indigenous people over 11,000 years ago, which would make them the oldest man-made structures in the Americas. LSU Department of Geology...
Jada Richard shines again in Lafayette Christian's win against Lafayette High
Lafayette Christian guard Jada Richard put on a show in front of the home fans and several college coaches in Monday's rivalry game against Lafayette High. The state's top-ranked junior scored 36 points on 12-of-19 shooting from the floor as the Knights defeated the Lions 61-40. The Lions (7-3) took...
Plans unveiled for $25 million Lafayette soccer, baseball field makeovers
Work could begin in the spring on $25 million in improvements planned to baseball fields at Lafayette's Brown Park and soccer fields at Moore Park that officials hope will draw regional, state and national tournaments and boost the local economy. Officials on Tuesday unveiled renderings of what they are calling...
New Albany basketball coach ready to take on challenges on the court
As someone who owns golf clubs and occasionally tries to use them on a golf course, I appreciate the concept of getting a second chance. In golf, its called taking a mulligan. In years past, when I would play golf with my brother, a mulligan was allowed on the first shot of the day. Weekend hackers that we were, we rarely took time to hit range balls to warm up. Thus, we liked to give ourselves a 50-50 chance to begin the round with a square strike. Relatively speaking, that chance was considerably worse.
One year later: UL, pleased to be in the R1 'club', is determined to stay there
It’s been a full year — Dec. 14, 2021 — since University of Louisiana at Lafayette officials got this good news: The institution had been OK’d for R1 status — that’s top tier for research — by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
Here's which Baton Rouge area schools are closing ahead of severe weather threats
As severe weather moves into southeast Louisiana, some Baton Rouge area schools are closing campuses or moving to virtual classes. The following schools have closings and alternative plans as a result of the incoming storm. Check school websites for more information. East Baton Rouge. East Baton Rouge Parish schools are...
A dozen restaurant dishes we couldn't stop thinking about this year
We've eaten lots of good food this year here in the newsroom, but there are certain dishes that we can't stop thinking about. We've narrowed that list down to a dozen memorable meals from the best things we've eaten this year. Brunch board at Leola's Café. If you're out with...
Top Baton Rouge baby names for 2022: One surprise name zooms in and makes the list
Curious about the top local baby names? Baton Rouge General’s Birth Center has made a tally of the most popular baby names thus far this year — and there's a newcomer to the list: Maverick. Inspired by the summer blockbuster hit "Top Gun: Maverick," the name flew in at No. 3 on the list of boys' names.
Severe thunderstorms expected to roll through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday
A cold front will blow through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms with the potential for tornadoes and flash floods through Wednesday. National Weather Service forecasters say the storm will be blowing in from the northwest, most likely hitting Baton Rouge late Tuesday. There will likely be an elevated threat of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail Tuesday night when the storm first enters the area.
Tech companies look to hire 80 at LED job fair
Five digital and tech companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill 80 full-time job openings, in positions such as system engineer, Java developers, salesforce developer and software requirements specialist.
'National Treasure: Edge of History,' shot in Baton Rouge, debuting Wednesday on Disney+
Six months into her Baton Rouge stay, actress Lisette Olivera had established her favorites: For thrifting, it was Time Warp Boutique, The Pink Elephant Antiques or The Vintage-Violet Boutique; and for a good cup of joe, French Press Coffee. What wasn't her favorite — all the rain and thunderstorms. Not...
Tornado threat, heavy rains expected Wednesday as front arrives from northwest
A cold front pushed strong storms into southern Louisiana overnight, and ahead of a cooldown the region expected heavy rains, high winds and occasional tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center posted tornado watches for most parts of Louisiana, and one covering the Baton Rouge and Lafayette areas was in effect until 1 p.m. Bad weather is expected to sweep through the entire area throughout the day.
