Women's Health

Dakota Johnson wore a see-through corset, and she's looking so strong

Dakota Johnson, please step forward for being the most fashionable celebrity at a Hollywood event. The Persuasion actress has become famous for taking risks with her red carpet attire, and this one is no exception. Back in March, she stepped out to attend the premiere of her film Cha Cha Real Smooth at the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festival in Austin. Instead of wearing a glam dress like usual, she shocked folks with a bold patterned suit.
Women's Health

JLo's stylist reveals 6 ways to nail festive party hair

Mariah Carey's on repeat, your Ganni dress is freshly pressed and your glitter eyeshadow is on standby. The only thing left to sort? Festive party hair. If you're stuck in a style rut fear not, we tapped up celebrity Stylist Andrew Fitzsimons, who knows a thing or two about nailing festive party hair.
Women's Health

There's Palace Drama Over This One Specific Photo Of The Sussexes From ‘Harry & Meghan’

The royals are already spiraling over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's docuseries, Harry & Meghan. There's controversy including this photo of Meghan and Harry that was reportedly taken at Buckingham Palace without permission. According to The Telegraph, this image was snapped inside Buckingham Palace's garden entrance, and the outlet “understands...
Women's Health

Who Is Meghan Markle's Niece, Ashleigh Hale? All About Her Appearance In 'Harry & Meghan'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just dropped the first three episodes of their bombshell docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and the public is finally getting the inside scoop on the trials and tribulations the royal couple has faced in recent years. Specifically, the doc features some intimate interviews with Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, who's been notoriously silent on the topic of her famous daughter, and a new family member that people haven't met yet: Meghan's niece.
Women's Health

'I Did The 12-3-30 Treadmill Workout For 21 Days To See What All The Fuss Was About'

Let’s get one thing straight: I am not a runner. I’ve always aspired to become one of those early-morning long run people, but I’ve accepted that that’s just not who I am. I get bored within the first 5 minutes, even if I’m listening to a podcast or music. Enter: the 12-3-30 workout, made famous on TikTok and treadmills all over, which focuses on walking instead.
Women's Health

This $50 Straightening Brush Went Viral On TikTok—So, Obviously, I Bought One

Hair straightening tools come in all shapes and sizes. But there are a few hair straighteners that get all the rave–especially on TikTok. One of the more recent viral products is the TYMO Straightening Brush that's currently available for $50 on Amazon. And speaking from experience, it's a purchase you won’t regret.
Women's Health

Who Is Shlomo Haart From 'My Unorthodox Life'? His Job, Net Worth, Dating Life, And More

My Unorthodox Life just dropped its second season, pulling viewers back into the fabulous world of Julia Haart, a woman who left her ultra-Orthodox Jewish community in Monsey, New York, to start a new life as a fashion mogul with her kids in New York City. Julia, as you probably know by now, was the former CEO of a large model management agency, Elite World Group, before she was fired by her estranged husband, Silvio Scaglia. (They're in the middle of divorce proceedings, BTW).

