Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Rewrite: News from past issues
December 4, 1897: While coming from Gold Creek Saturday, the stage met with a bad accident. The regular stage was laid up for repairs and Harry Van Drielen took Johnny Thompson’s spring wagon instead. It had no brake and when it was coming down the Spanish Ranch Hill one of the traces came unhitched and the horses began to run. Harry turned them into the sagebrush and the whole outfit was upset. The wagon is no good anymore. The driver and passengers were considerably bruised up, although none of them seriously. Schuyler Duyree, Joe Pease and Joe Land were the passengers.
Noble Getchell: Northern Nevada mine owner and townbuilder
Noble Hamilton Getchell was one of Nevada’s most prominent mine consolidators and promoters in the first half of the 20th century. By 1926, he had compiled under one corporate umbrella several gold and silver mines in Lander and Elko counties. He finished his mining career with a large gold and tungsten mine named for him in Humboldt County. Along the way, he served as the state senator from Lander County (1922-1942) and chairman of the Nevada Republican Party.
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO — The Elko Area Chamber invites you to join them on Dec. 15 for their Annual Christmas Party and Casino Night starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Northeastern Nevada Museum. The Christmas Party admission is free and open to the public. To get the festivities started, attendees will...
Juniper Gem Co. is open for business
ELKO – Juniper Gem Co. is officially in business. Karen Fleck recently purchased Stonecraft Jewelers from Chip Stone, who announced the semi-retirement of “Diamond Chipper” on Wednesday. “It’s the same location, same great place,” Stone said. “Nothing has changed. I’m still doing jewelry repair and custom design....
Indians roll over Hawks by 40 points
ELKO — After a 27-point loss in the finale of the Brent Stokes State Farm Insurance Classic against Reno, the Elko boys basketball team got back in track in its Division 3A North opener. On Friday, the Indians shut down Hug and scored points in bunches for a 40-point,...
Elko looks for rebound against Hug
ELKO — Following a 56-29 loss to Reno in the finale of the Brent Stokes State Farm Insurance Classic, the Elko boys basketball team will look for a rebound performance in its 3A North opener. The Indians (2-1) will host Hug (1-2) in a West-East crossover contest at 7:30...
Great Basin Water Co. seeks merger
SPRING CREEK — Spring Creek’s water company is seeking approval for a merger with another water utility amid complaints from customers about erroneous billing. Great Basin Water Co. and SW Merger Acquisition Corp. from Delaware announced their plans for a merger through a filing submitted to the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada on Nov. 22.
Undefeated Elko girls play homer opener
ELKO — At 6 p.m. Friday, the Elko girls basketball team will play in a series of openers — the Lady Indians’ first home game and their first 3A North contest. During the Winter Tip-Off Tournament, in Reno, Elko posted an unblemished 3-0 record. While the Lady...
County urges NDOT to fix frontage road in Carlin
CARLIN — Elko County Commissioners have joined Carlin City Council and Carlin businesses in urging the Nevada Department of Transportation to put repairs to Rolling Thunder Way on the list of priorities for projects in the county. The frontage road is on the north side of Interstate 80. Commissioner...
Burning planned next week at Ruby Marshes
RUBY VALLEY — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will be conducting a prescribed burn at Ruby Lake National Wildlife Refuge the week of Dec. 12, weather dependent, on Unit 14 of the marsh to improve habitat conditions. The northern boundary of Unit 14 begins roughly across from Refuge...
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
-- Jefferey J. Barnes, 43, of Paso Robles, California was arrested Dec. 2, 2022, in Salem, Oregon on a warrant for possessing a dangerous weapon or facsimile by an incarcerated person. Bail: $20,000. -- Oscar J. Hanes, 41, of Idaho Falls was arrested Dec. 3, 2022, at 1709 Arrow Lane...
Elko downs Hug, 65-21
ELKO — In the Elko girls basketball team’s home opener, the Lady Indians dominated Hug from start to finish Friday night — enforcing the mercy rule in the first half — tipping off Division 3A North play with a 65-21 victory. The Lady Indians got on...
County commissioners honor Cliff Eklund
CARLIN – Elko County Commissioner Cliff Eklund is nearing the end of his eight years as a county official, and his fellow commissioners gave him special recognition at their meeting in Carlin, where Eklund was mayor and a councilman before running for commissioner. “It’s been a rewarding 20 years...
First Majestic investing in Jerritt Canyon's future
The Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine in Elko County about 50 miles north of Elko has been a busy place since First Majestic Silver became the new owner on April 30, 2021. There has been an extensive exploration program, historic mines on the property are being opened back up, and there is a whole list of improvements taking place at the mine.
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (14) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
SUV found stopped on highway, woman arrested
ELKO – A Spring Creek woman was arrested on multiple charges after her SUV was found stopped partially in the travel lane at Lamoille Highway and Martin Avenue shortly before midnight Monday. An Elko County Sheriff’s deputy and a Nevada State Police trooper found Crystal A. Mike-Pettet, 36, in...
Young staff are key to mining's future
ELKO – On a pleasant fall evening in downtown Elko, a roar of voices filled the banquet room in Dalling Hall. Sitting in chairs facing each other, first-year technical staff from Nevada Gold Mines engaged in lively discussions with senior NGM leadership and top Barrick executives, including CEO Mark Bristow. In regular intervals the young engineers, geologists and metallurgists stood up and shifted to the next chair to meet another mentor.
Car theft suspect claims insufficient evidence
ELKO – Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza was scheduled to appear in court this week on a writ of habeas corpus filed by a defendant in a car theft case, but the matter was continued at the request of the district attorney’s office due to a medical emergency. Jacob A....
Letter: Instincts -- The desire to do the right thing
From Webster we find instincts described as a natural (inborn) or acquired behavior that results in beneficial results. We often fail to use them because like the proverbial quip: They are hiding in plain sight. Unfortunately our inborn, and even worse yet, our acquired instincts have been so weakened that...
