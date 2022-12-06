December 4, 1897: While coming from Gold Creek Saturday, the stage met with a bad accident. The regular stage was laid up for repairs and Harry Van Drielen took Johnny Thompson’s spring wagon instead. It had no brake and when it was coming down the Spanish Ranch Hill one of the traces came unhitched and the horses began to run. Harry turned them into the sagebrush and the whole outfit was upset. The wagon is no good anymore. The driver and passengers were considerably bruised up, although none of them seriously. Schuyler Duyree, Joe Pease and Joe Land were the passengers.

