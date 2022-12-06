Read full article on original website
Oladapo Named First Team, 6 More Beavers Recognized By Associated Press
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State defensive Kitan Oladapo has been named an All-Pac-12 First Team selection by the Associated Press, which released its conference honors on Thursday. Additionally, six more Beavers have been named second team. Those six second-team selections include running back Damien Martinez, offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga,...
Gould, Martinez Pick Up More National Honors
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State's Anthony Gould and Damien Martinez have picked up more national honors. Gould is a First-Team All-American at punt returner by CBS Sports, while Martinez is a First-Team Freshman All-American by The Athletic. He is also a True Freshman All-American by 247 Sports. Gould is...
Oregon hires Will Stein as new offensive coordinator
EUGENE, Ore--- Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning announced the hiring of Will Stein to be the next Ducks offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Wednesday. Stein was the UTSA co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks in 2022. Per Oregon Athletics, UTSA ranked No. 9 nationally in total offense (486.1 YPG), No. 12 scoring offense (38.7 PPG), and No. 12 in passing offense (308.6 YPG).
The 10 best Pac-12 recruiters for the 2023 class
Oregon's recruiting success has carried over into the month of December. The Ducks are just two weeks from signing another excellent recruiting class. With signing day closing in, it felt like the right time to dig a bit deeper into how Oregon and other schools got to this point. The...
Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith Pac-12 named co-coach of the year, record 19 Beavers make all-conference team
Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith was honored Tuesday as the Pac-12 co-coach of the year, joining Washington’s Kalen DeBoer on the all-conference teams selected by a vote of conference coaches. In addition, Beavers running back Damien Martinez was named the Pac-12′s offensive freshman of the year. Nineteen Beavers...
Damien Martinez, Jack Velling Recognized By College Football News
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State running back Damien Martinez and tight end Jack Velling have been named Freshman All-Americans by College Football News, the publication announced Tuesday. Martinez has been selected to its third team while Velling is an honorable mention selection. The two are the first Beaver freshmen...
Jonathan Smith, Damien Martinez, 19 Beavers Honored By Pac-12 Coaches
SAN FRANCISCO – Jonathan Smith has been named the Pac-12's Co-Coach of the Year and running back Damien Martinez is the Offensive Freshman of the Year to highlight Oregon State's selections for the league's postseason honors, which were released on Tuesday. Oregon State has 19 student-athletes recognized as all-conference,...
Beavers Headed to Lone Star State to Face Texas A&M
THE GAME: Oregon State will return to nonconference action this week, as the Beavers take on Texas A&M Sunday in College Station. The game is slated to tip at 5 p.m. CT/3 p.m. PT. TELEVISION: The game will be televised on ESPN2. RADIO: The game will air live on Beaver...
Sam Leavitt, top Oregon quarterback and Washington State pledge, receives Michigan State offer, schedules official visit
West Linn senior Sam Leavitt has had a stellar year. The No. 1 quarterback prospect in Oregon was arguably the state's top player regardless of position this fall, and led the Lions to a 6A state championship. Along the way, the Washington State Cougars pledge threw for 3,183 and 36 touchdowns with ...
JT Daniels’ Outrageous Demands in the Transfer Portal
Morgantown, West Virginia – Last offseason, JT Daniels was one of the hottest players available in the transfer portal. A former five star quarterback, Daniels drew attention from several programs looking for an experienced, proven leader that could push their team over the hump. Ultimately, it came down to...
Double Take: New Donut Shop in Toledo, Oregon
The one thing we might love more than donuts is the chance to debut an incredible new donut shop in our hometown of Toledo, Oregon. This new donut shop is called Double Take and offers a delicious one-of-a-kind menu!
No crab for Christmas as latest tests delays Dungeness season until at least Dec. 31 for Oregon’s 300 boats
NEWPORT — Oregon’s ocean commercial Dungeness crab season will not open until at least Dec. 31 after a new round of testing showed lingering levels of domoic acid and low levels of meat yield in some areas. A decision will be made on or around Dec. 18 whether...
McKenzie River Crossings
Reprinted from McKenzie River Reflections August 27, 1982, edition. About 1925 a steel bridge was built about 100 yards below the old ferry crossing. When it was finished and the old covered bridge was to be removed, the school was dismissed at Walterville. The teacher and students all walked down to the river and stood on the new bridge and watched while the county road crews dynamited the covered bridge to smithereens. The covered bridge at "The Narrows" had to be removed the same way.
Where are the best local quick breakfast places in Salem?
Been in Salem for a long time, looking for good breakfast sandwiches, burritos, pastries, etc. that can be picked up at a drive-through or counter. What are your favorite local breakfast spots when on the move?
Federal judge rules Oregon gun control can move ahead, state judge says no
(The Center Square) – On a day when U.S. District Court Judge Karin Immergut ruled some strict new gun controls can take effect as scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 8, Oregon's gun shops were so busy they weren't answering their phones. No one picked up calls to Keith's Sporting Goods...
EWEB may decommission Leaburg Dam
LEABURG, Ore. -- The general manager of the Eugene Water and Electric Board, Frank Lawson, is recommending the utility company decommission electricity generation at the Leaburg Dam. EWEB said the recommendation came after two years of in-depth analysis and public outreach, and represents the collective expertise of their staff and...
Eugene Police Chief weighs in on Measure 114
EUGENE, Ore. — The controversial Measure 114 is set to go into effect this Thursday. Amidst a flurry of potential lawsuits and a lack of clarity on the process police departments would have to go through to properly implement the bill, the Oregon Department of Justice is asking the State to postpone the measure's implementation.
Woman dies in head-on crash in Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was killed in a head-on crash in Salem on Tuesday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m., officers were called out to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Street Northeast and Hawthorne Avenue Northeast. Police said an investigation revealed a Chevrolet Camaro was westbound on State Street when it struck a Ford Fiesta head-on that was making a northbound turn onto Hawthorne Avenue.
Steve Lutz of Lenne’ Sells Iconic Vineyard Estate
Steve Lutz, vigneron and founder sells his iconic estate after 22 years. Peavine soils certified worst in Yamhill County, prove to yield distinctive Pinot Noirs. Lutz is said to be setting up the next phase of his idiosyncratic wine career. Purchasers Jory, LLC will release next stage brand name and...
Dam removal recommended
EUGENE: In a report sure to dominate the Eugene Water & Electric Board's December 6th meeting, the utility's general manager is calling for a move that would permanently discontinue electricity generation at the Leaburg Hydroelectric Project. While both the Leaburg and Walterville projects are included in the current Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) operating license, Frank Lawson limited his comments to Leaburg and noted that if economic conditions change in the future, EWEB might reexamine that decision.
