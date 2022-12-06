ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

osubeavers.com

Oladapo Named First Team, 6 More Beavers Recognized By Associated Press

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State defensive Kitan Oladapo has been named an All-Pac-12 First Team selection by the Associated Press, which released its conference honors on Thursday. Additionally, six more Beavers have been named second team. Those six second-team selections include running back Damien Martinez, offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga,...
osubeavers.com

Gould, Martinez Pick Up More National Honors

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State's Anthony Gould and Damien Martinez have picked up more national honors. Gould is a First-Team All-American at punt returner by CBS Sports, while Martinez is a First-Team Freshman All-American by The Athletic. He is also a True Freshman All-American by 247 Sports. Gould is...
kezi.com

Oregon hires Will Stein as new offensive coordinator

EUGENE, Ore--- Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning announced the hiring of Will Stein to be the next Ducks offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Wednesday. Stein was the UTSA co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks in 2022. Per Oregon Athletics, UTSA ranked No. 9 nationally in total offense (486.1 YPG), No. 12 scoring offense (38.7 PPG), and No. 12 in passing offense (308.6 YPG).
247Sports

The 10 best Pac-12 recruiters for the 2023 class

Oregon's recruiting success has carried over into the month of December. The Ducks are just two weeks from signing another excellent recruiting class. With signing day closing in, it felt like the right time to dig a bit deeper into how Oregon and other schools got to this point. The...
osubeavers.com

Damien Martinez, Jack Velling Recognized By College Football News

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State running back Damien Martinez and tight end Jack Velling have been named Freshman All-Americans by College Football News, the publication announced Tuesday. Martinez has been selected to its third team while Velling is an honorable mention selection. The two are the first Beaver freshmen...
osubeavers.com

Jonathan Smith, Damien Martinez, 19 Beavers Honored By Pac-12 Coaches

SAN FRANCISCO – Jonathan Smith has been named the Pac-12's Co-Coach of the Year and running back Damien Martinez is the Offensive Freshman of the Year to highlight Oregon State's selections for the league's postseason honors, which were released on Tuesday. Oregon State has 19 student-athletes recognized as all-conference,...
osubeavers.com

Beavers Headed to Lone Star State to Face Texas A&M

THE GAME: Oregon State will return to nonconference action this week, as the Beavers take on Texas A&M Sunday in College Station. The game is slated to tip at 5 p.m. CT/3 p.m. PT. TELEVISION: The game will be televised on ESPN2. RADIO: The game will air live on Beaver...
voiceofmotown.com

JT Daniels’ Outrageous Demands in the Transfer Portal

Morgantown, West Virginia – Last offseason, JT Daniels was one of the hottest players available in the transfer portal. A former five star quarterback, Daniels drew attention from several programs looking for an experienced, proven leader that could push their team over the hump. Ultimately, it came down to...
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com

McKenzie River Crossings

Reprinted from McKenzie River Reflections August 27, 1982, edition. About 1925 a steel bridge was built about 100 yards below the old ferry crossing. When it was finished and the old covered bridge was to be removed, the school was dismissed at Walterville. The teacher and students all walked down to the river and stood on the new bridge and watched while the county road crews dynamited the covered bridge to smithereens. The covered bridge at "The Narrows" had to be removed the same way.
kezi.com

EWEB may decommission Leaburg Dam

LEABURG, Ore. -- The general manager of the Eugene Water and Electric Board, Frank Lawson, is recommending the utility company decommission electricity generation at the Leaburg Dam. EWEB said the recommendation came after two years of in-depth analysis and public outreach, and represents the collective expertise of their staff and...
KCBY

Eugene Police Chief weighs in on Measure 114

EUGENE, Ore. — The controversial Measure 114 is set to go into effect this Thursday. Amidst a flurry of potential lawsuits and a lack of clarity on the process police departments would have to go through to properly implement the bill, the Oregon Department of Justice is asking the State to postpone the measure's implementation.
kptv.com

Woman dies in head-on crash in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was killed in a head-on crash in Salem on Tuesday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m., officers were called out to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Street Northeast and Hawthorne Avenue Northeast. Police said an investigation revealed a Chevrolet Camaro was westbound on State Street when it struck a Ford Fiesta head-on that was making a northbound turn onto Hawthorne Avenue.
pdxfoodpress.com

Steve Lutz of Lenne’ Sells Iconic Vineyard Estate

Steve Lutz, vigneron and founder sells his iconic estate after 22 years. Peavine soils certified worst in Yamhill County, prove to yield distinctive Pinot Noirs. Lutz is said to be setting up the next phase of his idiosyncratic wine career. Purchasers Jory, LLC will release next stage brand name and...
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com

Dam removal recommended

EUGENE: In a report sure to dominate the Eugene Water & Electric Board's December 6th meeting, the utility's general manager is calling for a move that would permanently discontinue electricity generation at the Leaburg Hydroelectric Project. While both the Leaburg and Walterville projects are included in the current Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) operating license, Frank Lawson limited his comments to Leaburg and noted that if economic conditions change in the future, EWEB might reexamine that decision.
