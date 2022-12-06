Read full article on original website
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
hot96.com
Evansville Is Put On Nationwide List For War Effort
The National Parks Service designates Evansville as a World War II Heritage City. One of 18 communities nationwide and the only one in Indiana. The parks service says city leaders across all sectors came together before the U-S entered the war to boost defense production in the city. Workers in...
Indiana State Police to Host Hiring Seminar in Evansville
If you've ever been interested in becoming a member of the Indiana State Police, you won't want to miss the upcoming hiring seminar in Evansville. Indiana State Police have plans to begin the hiring process soon and they will be looking for new troopers. The starting annual salary for an Indiana State Police Trooper who has moved out of training and past the probationary period is $53,690. That is in addition to the long list of additional benefits that come along with the job like paid vacation, health and life insurance, pension plans, and more.
14news.com
Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lyons celebrates 34th anniversary with 14 News
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday marked a very special day for our very own Jeff Lyons. It’s been exactly 34 years since Jeff started at 14 News. Jeff earned his National Weather Association seal of approval in 1991 and the American Meteorological Society seal of approval and certification as a meteorologist in 1993.
city-countyobserver.com
Mayor Winnecke Announcement at Evansville Wartime Museum
Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will be joined by representatives from the Evansville Wartime Museum and USS LST 325 to make a special announcement. Where: Evansville Wartime Museum, 7503 Petersburg Rd, Evansville, IN, United States, Indiana. When: Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 11:30 a.m.
Henderson residence catches fire
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A home in Henderson caught fire last night. Henderson Dispatch says it occurred around 11 p.m. on the 5600 block of Rucker Road #1. Everyone in the home was able to make it out and there were no injuries reported. This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will bring updates as […]
spectrumnews1.com
Habitat For Humanity nearly finished rebuilding its first home in Dawson Springs
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky — Brick by brick, board by board. The small town of Dawson Springs is rebuilding a year after one of the worst tornadoes in Kentucky history. Organizations like Habitat for Humanity started working on new construction as soon as the rubble and debris were cleared. Days...
2023 Drone Photo Calendar Celebrates the Beauty of Owensboro, Kentucky
Over the weekend, I called the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade for Owensboro Times. That parade coverage featured several cameras positioned along the parade route on 2nd Street downtown. The most stunning images of the night, however, were captured by a drone flying above the parade route and getting shots of Owensboro from the east and the west. The shots were fantastic and the parade looked tremendous against the backdrop of the Blue Bridge, the other downtown landmarks and a glorious sunset that truly set the mood for the magic of the endless Christmas lights displayed on the parade floats and entries.
speedonthewater.com
Day’s Boat Sales Delivers SMD-Painted Fountain 34 Sport Console
Longtime boaters who recently decided to dip their feet back in the water after purchasing a second home in Florida seven years ago, Doug and Anne Duell of Evansville, Ind., couldn’t be more excited about their first center console performance boat—a Fountain Powerboats 34 Sport Console that they took delivery of at the end of last week. Purchased through Day’s Boat Sales in Frankfort, Ky., and painted by Stephen Miles Design in Owensboro, Ky., the 34-footer featuring triple Mercury Marine Verado 300 outboard engines for power was delivered by Day’s Boat Sales owner Bill Day at Cortez Cove Marina, a new Fountain dealer in Cortez, Fla.
Here’s How to Find Out if You Have Unclaimed Money in Southern Indiana
If you're like me, you are trying to figure out how to have the best Christmas on a small budget. But, you could have money in your name and not even realize it. It's called Unclaimed Property, and I even found some in my name. What is Unclaimed Property?. In...
Double D Group coming to Greenville, bringing jobs
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Protein producer Double D Group LLC has announced a $41.5 million investment for a production facility in Muhlenberg County, which is expected to create 200 full-time jobs and 40 contracted positions. “Our community is fortunate to land this industry; I appreciate the local leadership at Muhlenberg Alliance of Progress, as well […]
One of Evansville’s Most Nostalgic Burger Joints is Looking for Vintage Photos
When it comes to food, Evansville, Indiana is home to some classic gems and many of those restaurants are just off the beaten path. One of those little gems serves up delicious burgers, fries, onion rings, and ice cream - and it's about to celebrate its 75th birthday. A Tasty...
Evansville arcade seeks answers for damaged window
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A popular arcade on Evansville’s west side is searching for answers after owners discovered a shattered window during a routine walkthrough. But how it happened, and who is responsible, remains a mystery, and the business is left wondering, was this an accident, or something malicious? Clint Hoskins was performing a routine […]
Enjoy a Fresh and Rustic Dining Experience at This Beautiful KY ‘Farm to Table’ Cafe [VIDEO, PICS]
The Tri-State Bucket List began in 2014 as a way of shining the spotlight on locally owned restaurants throughout western Kentucky and southern Indiana. It began that year at the Island Dairy Freeze--a location we revisited in the summer of 2020. While I've enjoyed showcasing local businesses, I've also reap...
This Kentucky Town’s ‘Tinsel Town Tour of Lights’ Will Make Your Holiday Bright
Grab a heavy coat, a muffler, a good sock cap, and some comfortable shoes and get ready to take a walk through Christmas. If it sounds like I've just described a rehearsal for the classic holiday film, A Christmas Story, well, that's kind of deliberate. Let me try to explain.
Casey’s gives Dawson Springs $100K 1 year after tornado
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – To support Dawson Springs, Casey’s and Gatorade have donated $100,000 to the Independence Banks’ Horses of Hope project. Officials say the funds will be put toward rebuilding the baseball and softball fields across from Casey’s, which is one of the few buildings left standing after the storm. A news release says […]
Trash for Cash deadline extended in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County Fiscal Court has extended the application deadline for the Trash for Cash program to January 3, 2023. “The Trash for Cash program is a unique fundraising opportunity for non-profits groups,” said Judge/Executive Al Mattingly. “Volunteers spend a Saturday morning collecting roadside litter to beautify our community and receive […]
Possible landfill expansion brings residential concerns
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh County residents near the Laubscher Meadows Landfill are concerned about a possible expansion. Some residents, including James Woodard, received a letter from Republic Services detailing their plan and reasoning to bring in poultry waste to the landfill from neighboring counties across southern Indiana. “We don’t really think Vanderburgh County […]
New modern housing opens up in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — More people will now be able to live along North Main Street in Evansville. “North on Main” owners held a ribbon cutting for their apartment complex on Tuesday. It’s located where the old Buehler IGA used to be, a business that ended up shutting its doors five years ago. Tours were […]
Tell City K9 retirement brings ‘bittersweet’ moment
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Tell City Police Department says they’re feeling bittersweet after a successful K9 officer retired after seven years of service. K9 Piko’s last day in the Tell City PD came Monday night, marking his last day before retirement. “During his time in service, K9 Piko made an impact on our […]
wevv.com
New strip mall coming to Newburgh in 2023
Plans are in the works for a new retail center in Newburgh, Indiana. A listing on svnmartin.com says the retail strip center will be coming in spring of 2023. According to the listing, the building is 6,250 square feet altogether, with room for multiple tenants. Located minutes away from Evansville's...
