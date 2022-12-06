ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVZ

NY Mets complete deals with LHP Quintana, RHP Robertson

NEW YORK (AP) — The active New York Mets have taken two more steps toward restocking their pitching staff, finalizing contracts with free agents José Quintana and David Robertson. Quintana signed a $26 million, two-year deal that adds another veteran arm to the team’s revamped rotation. The sides agreed to terms Wednesday during baseball’s winter meetings in San Diego, pending a physical. Robertson gets a $10 million, one-year contract that brings the reliever back to New York after two previous stints with the Yankees. He gives the Mets an experienced setup man for closer Edwin Díaz as they rebuild their bullpen.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

2022 MLB Winter Meetings Recap: Dodgers Still Have Significant Needs

The 2022 MLB Winter Meetings took place this week in San Diego, and it led to numerous mega-deals for some of the top free agents. Although the Los Angeles Dodgers entered the meetings with multiple needs that included a shortstop, outfielder, starting pitcher and bullpen help, they came away from the week empty-handed.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy