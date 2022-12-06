NEW YORK (AP) — The active New York Mets have taken two more steps toward restocking their pitching staff, finalizing contracts with free agents José Quintana and David Robertson. Quintana signed a $26 million, two-year deal that adds another veteran arm to the team’s revamped rotation. The sides agreed to terms Wednesday during baseball’s winter meetings in San Diego, pending a physical. Robertson gets a $10 million, one-year contract that brings the reliever back to New York after two previous stints with the Yankees. He gives the Mets an experienced setup man for closer Edwin Díaz as they rebuild their bullpen.

