'The time for action is now,' Assembly Republican says of replacing Green Bay prison
Wisconsin’s second-oldest prison, the Green Bay Correctional Institution, has a laundry list of problems. A significant portion of the facility’s cells hold two prisoners despite being built for one person, according to a 2020 facility review. Many cells in the prison, built in the village of Allouez beginning in the 1890s, don’t comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, nor do they meet industry standards, the review found. It’s often 20% or more over capacity. And the infrastructure is failing.
Minnesota in 2020 had fifth highest cigarette smuggling rate
(The Center Square) – Minnesota is among the state's hardest hit by cigarette smuggling. A new study released by The Tax Foundation this week reports high tax rates on cigarettes induce smuggling of tobacco products from low-tax states or foreign sources into high-tax states. “States and municipalities have spent...
Economist says falling gas prices could foreshadow tough economic times
(St. Cloud, MN)--St. Cloud State University economist King Banaian says dramatically falling gas prices we're seeing could foreshadow tough economic times in the near future. Banaian says low prices at the pump could be the result of a massive increase in supply -- or indicate the onset of a recession. He says he thinks it's the latter.
Bird flu found in two more Iowa turkey flocks
A highly pathogenic avian influenza has infected two commercial turkey flocks in northwest Iowa with a total of 140,000 birds, according to an Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship report on Tuesday. The affected flocks were about 100,000 turkeys in Cherokee County and about 40,000 in Sac County, IDALS...
Winter storm appears more and more likely next week for Minnesota
(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says a strong winter storm looks possible towards the middle of next week. Meteorologists say that multiple types of precipitation will be possible with liquid precipitation amounts likely exceeding one inch. This winter storm could cause not only travel concerns, but also if freezing rain falls across the state, trees and power lines could also be could also be impacted causing electrical outages.
