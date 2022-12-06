Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Baker Mayfield’s debut drive
Shocking reports emerged early on Thursday suggesting that Baker Mayfield could start on Thursday against the Las Vegas Raiders despite just being signed on Tuesday. The Los Angeles Rams ultimately decided to start John Wolford over Mayfield, but Mayfield quickly came in off the bench on Thursday to make his debut with the team.
Ex-NFL QB Andrew Luck breaks his silence, finally reveals why he abruptly ended football career: report
Andrew Luck announced his retirement from football shortly after he lead the Colts to the playoffs. He is now opening up about his surprising decision to retire in his prime.
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KTVZ
Baker cooks: Newcomer Mayfield rallies Rams past Vegas 17-16
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Baker Mayfield threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds to play to cap a 98-yard drive, and the Los Angeles Rams’ brand-new quarterback led two TD drives late in the fourth quarter of a shocking 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Just two days after the Rams claimed Mayfield off waivers from Carolina, the former No. 1 pick went 22 of 35 for 230 yards and snapped the defending Super Bowl champions’ six-game losing streak in dramatic fashion. Josh Jacobs rushed for 99 yards and the only touchdown for the Raiders, whose three-game winning streak ended in humiliating fashion.
Sean McVay Reveals His Likely Decision On Baker Mayfield
The Los Angeles Rams added veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers this week. They were the only team to put in a claim for the former No. 1 overall pick. Even though Mayfield didn't become a member of the Rams until Tuesday, he still might make his debut for the team against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night.
KTVZ
Eagles try to earn a playoff berth with win at Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles will try to become the first team to clinch a playoff berth this season when they face the New York Giants on Sunday. Coach Nick Sirianni’s team will bring an 11-1 record into the matchup. It can clinch a berth with either a win or a tie against the Giants. The Giants are 7-4-1. They have slipped in recent weeks, going 1-3-1 in their past five games. New York has not made the playoffs since 2016.
Comments / 0