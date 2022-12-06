ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

The Spun

Tom Brady Makes His Feelings On San Francisco Very Clear

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have another massive matchup on the horizon this week. They're set to travel to San Francisco to take on the NFC West-leading 49ers as they look to stay in first in the NFC South. For quarterback Tom Brady, this is more than just a business trip....
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Tom Brady-Patriots Reunion? Seth Wickersham Offers His Take

Jeff Howe of The Athletic believes it’s possible that Tom Brady reunites with the New England Patriots this offseason. ESPN’s Seth Wickersham, among the NFL insiders with the deepest ties to Brady, believes otherwise. Howe confidently floated his theory in a column published last week. And the story...
ClutchPoints

Sean McVay’s perfect Tom Brady reaction to Baker Mayfield blowing minds in Rams debut

Only five seasons after being drafted first overall, Baker Mayfield has seen his stock dip considerably, culminating in his eventual midseason release from the Carolina Panthers. The Los Angeles Rams took a chance on him nonetheless, given the injury to QB1 Matthew Stafford, and Mayfield delivered in a huge way, pulling off crunch-time heroics out of his hat to lead the Rams to a 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Yardbarker

Bill Belichick Offers Top Praise for Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick knows talent when he sees it. His place in Canton is already set aside after he's pieced together arguably the best head coaching career in NFL history, and he's watched some of the best to ever do it with his own two eyes.
NBC Sports

How much patience will Robert Kraft have for regressing Patriots?

Not long ago, the thought of Robert Kraft moving on from Bill Belichick was asinine. As arguably the greatest head coach in NFL history, Belichick appeared to have a lifetime pass with the New England Patriots given all he's done for the organization. Suddenly, that scenario doesn't seem all that...
KTVZ

Eagles try to earn a playoff berth with win at Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles will try to become the first team to clinch a playoff berth this season when they face the New York Giants on Sunday. Coach Nick Sirianni’s team will bring an 11-1 record into the matchup. It can clinch a berth with either a win or a tie against the Giants. The Giants are 7-4-1. They have slipped in recent weeks, going 1-3-1 in their past five games. New York has not made the playoffs since 2016.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

