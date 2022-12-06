Read full article on original website
Gold, silver firmer on bullish outside mkts; U.S. PPI looms
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly up in midday U.S. trading Thursday. The precious metals are being supported by a lower U.S. dollar index and firmer crude oil prices on this day. Bullish charts are also inviting the technical traders to the long sides of the gold and silver markets. February gold was last up $2.50 at $1,800.60 and March silver was up $0.333 at $23.25.
Coinbase incentivizes customers to dump USDT for USDC as new allegations of SBF stablecoin manipulation emerge
Coinbase incentivizes customers to dump USDT for USDC as new allegations of SBF stablecoin manipulation emerge

"Fiat-backed stablecoins […] provide customers stability and confidence during times of volatility," they wrote in a blog post....
Dollar dips ahead of US inflation data, Fed meeting next week
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower against major currencies on Friday as concerns resurfaced about the health of the U.S. economy, and ahead of producer inflation data later in the day and a Federal Reserve meeting on interest rates next week. After a lull in market-moving news,...
Russian consumer inflation slows to 12% as central bank meeting looms
MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Russia slowed further in November, but consumer prices rose again in month-on-month terms, data showed on Friday, just one week before the central bank meets for the final time this year to decide on interest rates. Inflation has slowed since accelerating sharply...
A stable gold market will make it a strategic asset in 2023 - World Gold Council
A stable gold market will make it a strategic asset in 2023 - World Gold Council

In an interview with Kitco News, Juan Carlos Artigas, global head of research at the World Gold Council,
Bitcoin Dec. 8 daily chart alert - Bulls, bears in stalemate
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are just slightly up in early U.S. trading Thursday. Prices are still in a sideways and choppy grind. Bulls and bears are now on a level overall near-term technical playing field. The direction in which BC prices break out of the present trading range will very likely be the direction of the next trending price move. Stay tuned right here!
Gold higher after peak Fed hawkishness
Indicator 11/30/2022 10/31/2022 Change Mo % Chg YTD % Chg Analysis. Gold Bullion1 $1,768.52 $1,633.56 $134.96 8.26% (3.32)% Largest month return since July 2020. $19.16 $3.03 15.81% (4.78)% Continues to lead gold again. Gold Senior Equities (SOLGMCFT Index)3 113.04 96.79 16.25 16.79% (8.37)% Largest monthly return since April 2020. Gold...
Dollar edges up versus euro after U.S. producer inflation data
NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher against the euro on Friday after producer inflation data for November came in slightly hotter than expected, casting doubts on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will slow its pace of interest rate hikes when it meets next week. U.S. producer...
Bank of Canada says any further rate decisions to depend on economic data
OTTAWA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada will study the latest economic data to gauge whether or not to raise interest rates further, a deputy governor said on Thursday, adding it would still move forcefully if necessary. The central bank on Wednesday hiked its benchmark overnight interest rate...
FTSE 100 up as financials gain on UK's move to reform sector
Dec 9 (Reuters) - UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 index edged higher on Friday as financial stocks rose on a government move to overhaul the sector and maintain the City of London as one of the most competitive financial hubs in the world. The FTSE 100 (.FTSE) and the domestically focused...
Global equity funds record biggest weekly outflows in three months
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Outflows from global equity funds in the week ended Dec. 7 hit a three-month high on fears that interest rates could stay higher for longer than expected amid mounting worries about a recession next year. According to Refinitiv Lipper data, investors offloaded a net $22.03 billion...
Midday rally pushes Bitcoin to $17,302 while stocks break their 5-day losing streak
Midday rally pushes Bitcoin to $17,302 while stocks break their 5-day losing streak

And it wasn't just the crypto market that saw positive moves as the major stock market indices snapped
Gold price hits record highs in Pakistan as economic conditions push people to buy precious metals
(Kitco News) As Pakistan is grappling to meet its external financing needs, local gold prices hit record highs amid a rush to buy the precious metal in fear of worse economic times ahead. Gold advanced to all-time highs of 164,150 rupees ($731) a tola — a local unit that equates...
A ‘true recession' will happen in 2023, brace for ‘deeper bear markets' - Ted Oakley
As the Federal Reserve continues to hike interest rates, investors should ready themselves for a “real recession” and “deeper bear markets” in 2023, said Ted Oakley, Founder and Managing Partner at Oxbow Advisors. “It’s [going to be] a real, true recession probably,” he said. “What you...
Euro zone banks hand back another $472 bln of ECB cash
FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks are set to repay early another 447.5 billion euros ($472 billion) in multi-year loans from the European Central Bank, bringing the total reduction of outstanding loans to nearly 800 billion euros in just a few weeks, the ECB said on Friday. Banks...
Higher oil prices are coming in 2023, European energy crisis is not over - Josh Young
(Kitco News) - The WTI crude oil price has fallen 40 percent from their peak of $123 per barrel in March, but don't expect them to keep falling, said Josh Young, CIO of Bison Investments. Young, who spoke to David Lin, Anchor and Producer at Kitco News, claimed that oil prices will keep rising in 2023.
Goldman Sachs plans to cut bonuses for senior employees - report
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group's (GS.N) bonus pool for senior employees is expected to shrink by as much as half, news platform Semafor reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The dealmaking boom on...
Blackstone gets a slap from efficient markets
NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Private markets seemed, for a while, the perfect antidote to the weirdness of public markets. Companies like Blackstone (BX.N), Apollo Global Management (APO.N) and KKR (KKR.N) offered investors the chance to buy assets that, because they weren’t publicly traded, didn’t swing wildly around in value when listed stocks, bonds and funds did. But that valuation anchor risks turning into a pair of concrete shoes.
TSX rises as miners, technology take lead on China optimism
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, buoyed by commodity-linked shares as crude and metal prices gained on hopes of a demand recovery in China following an easing of its stringent COVID-19 restrictions. At 1007 a.m. ET (1507 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index...
U.S. equity funds register biggest weekly outflow in about 1-1/2 years
Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. equity funds posted enormous outflows in the week to December 7 as investors fretted over the Federal Reserve's rate hikes, with data showing a rebound in employment and a pick up in the services sector. According to data from Refinitiv Lipper, U.S. equity funds recorded...
