Ames, IA

kmaland.com

Dwight Earl Blakely, 76, of Omaha, Nebraska, and formerly of Lewis, Iowa

Location: United Congregational Methodist Church in Lewis, Iowa. Open Visitation Location: United Congregational Methodist Church in Lewis, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, December 16, 2022 (prior to Service) Visitation Start:. 10:00 a.m. (One hour prior to Service) Visitation End: 11:00 a.m. Memorials:. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:
OMAHA, NE
Yardbarker

The 25 best players in Nebraska football history

Nebraska might be the one school that is best known for producing some of the greatest linemen -- on both sides of the ball -- in college football history. But the Cornhuskers have also churned out some legendary skill performers. Here's our list of 25 great players to come out...
LINCOLN, NE
Maize n Brew

2023 Nebraska LB commit Hayden Moore expected to visit Michigan this weekend

According to a report by 247Sports’ Blair Angulo ($), the Michigan Wolverines are anticipating an unofficial visit this weekend from 2023 three-star linebacker Hayden Moore. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder from Aurora, Colorado has been committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers since June, but that was when Scott Frost was still the head coach of the program. Matt Rhule has since taken over and is still recruiting him, as he and his staff took an in-home visit with Moore earlier this week.
ANN ARBOR, MI
KETV.com

Nebraska's Matt Rhule announces two more coaching staff additions

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska football's head coach Matt Rhule announced Friday two more coaching staff additions. The Huskers' new defensive coordinator will be Tony White and the offensive line coach will be Donovan Raiola. This comes after Rhule's first six hires: offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, E.J. Barthel, running backs;...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Men's College Basketball (12/7): Drake downs Omaha, Nebraska falls in Big Ten opener

(KMAland) -- Drake took down Omaha while Nebraska lost their Big Ten opener to Indiana in regional men’s college basketball on Wednesday. Nebraska (6-4, 0-1): Nebraska lost an 81-65 Big Ten Conference opener to No. 14 Indiana (8-1, 1-1). The Huskers, playing without Sam Griesel (illness), got 22 points from C.J. Wilcher. Emmanuel Bandoumel tallied 13 points, and Derrick Walker and Keisei Tominaga added 11 apiece. Walker also had five rebounds and five assists.
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Huskers Blow By Badgers, 82-54

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Jaz Shelley erupted for 31 points to lead three Huskers in double figures, as a short-handed Nebraska women’s basketball team rolled to an 82-54 win over Wisconsin at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday. Playing without three starters because of injuries, Nebraska improved to 2-0 in Big...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska RB becomes latest Husker to enter transfer portal

Nebraska sophomore running back Jaquez Yant has entered into the NCAA transfer portal. Yant played in 12 games for the Cornhuskers and rushed for a total of 350 yards, while also scoring 3 touchdowns. He played high school football at Amos P. Godby (Florida) and was unranked coming out of...
LINCOLN, NE
AllHuskers

Hoosiers Top Griesel-less Huskers

On the heels of an out-of-nowhere upset of seventh-ranked Creighton on Sunday, Nebraska basketball looked to win its fourth straight road game Wednesday against a top-25 team. Unlike Creighton, Indiana started fast and never let up in an 81-65 blowout win over the Huskers in Bloomington. All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis paced...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Drake's Claypool lands FCS Freshman All-American honor

(Des Moines) -- Drake redshirt freshman defensive lineman Finn Claypool has been named to the Hero Sports FCS Freshman All-American Team. Claypool finished third in the Pioneer Football League in tackles for loss (14.5) and sacks (8.0), ranking among the top 25 in the FCS. View the complete release from...
DES MOINES, IA
kmaland.com

Nebraska to hire White as DC

(Lincoln) -- According to reports, Nebraska has a new defensive coordinator. ESPN's Pete Thamel reports the Huskers are hiring Tony White. White spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Syracuse. White also served as Arizona State's defensive coordinator in 2019. A former player at UCLA, White's coaching...
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Iowan

Iowa men’s basketball starts fast, routs No. 20 Iowa State

The Iowa State Cyclones were down by 15 points before their first basket fell in Tuesday night’s men’s basketball edition of the annual Cy-Hawk rivalry at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa was without standout forward Kris Murray, but the Hawkeyes’ 40-20 halftime lead proved too much to overcome for the...
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Three Keys and a Pick: No. 20 Iowa State vs. Iowa

The Cy-Hawk game men's basketball edition will take place on Thursday, Dec. 8, inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena as the No. 20 Iowa State Cyclones will travel to Iowa City to take on Iowa. The Cyclones are 7-1 on the season, while the Hawkeyes are 6-2, and fresh off a loss to...
AMES, IA

