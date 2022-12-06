Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Three Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
kmaland.com
Dwight Earl Blakely, 76, of Omaha, Nebraska, and formerly of Lewis, Iowa
Location: United Congregational Methodist Church in Lewis, Iowa. Open Visitation Location: United Congregational Methodist Church in Lewis, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, December 16, 2022 (prior to Service) Visitation Start:. 10:00 a.m. (One hour prior to Service) Visitation End: 11:00 a.m. Memorials:. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:
Nebraska Football: OL Anjani Cornelius set to visit this weekend
A Nebraska Football belmetPhoto by(Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) The Nebraska football program will be hosting several players for visits this weekend. One of the visitors will be offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius.
Yardbarker
The 25 best players in Nebraska football history
Nebraska might be the one school that is best known for producing some of the greatest linemen -- on both sides of the ball -- in college football history. But the Cornhuskers have also churned out some legendary skill performers. Here's our list of 25 great players to come out...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska edge rusher opts to return to Huskers following stint in transfer portal
Jimari Butler has made his announcement on social media that he will stay at Nebraska and continue his career as a Cornhusker. The transfer portal window to announce, enter and leave is currently very active with plenty of players looking to leave their current program. Butler played every game this...
Maize n Brew
2023 Nebraska LB commit Hayden Moore expected to visit Michigan this weekend
According to a report by 247Sports’ Blair Angulo ($), the Michigan Wolverines are anticipating an unofficial visit this weekend from 2023 three-star linebacker Hayden Moore. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder from Aurora, Colorado has been committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers since June, but that was when Scott Frost was still the head coach of the program. Matt Rhule has since taken over and is still recruiting him, as he and his staff took an in-home visit with Moore earlier this week.
Report: Iowa forward Kris Murray out against Iowa State, could miss multiple games
The Hawkeyes are in the midst of a brutal stretch of six straight power-six games and they'll have to endure part of it without star forward Kris Murray. On Thursday, Jeff Goodman of Stadium reported that Murray will not play in the Hawkeyes' matchup against Iowa State on Thursday. Goodman also reported that Murray could miss multiple games.
KETV.com
Nebraska's Matt Rhule announces two more coaching staff additions
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska football's head coach Matt Rhule announced Friday two more coaching staff additions. The Huskers' new defensive coordinator will be Tony White and the offensive line coach will be Donovan Raiola. This comes after Rhule's first six hires: offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, E.J. Barthel, running backs;...
kmaland.com
Men's College Basketball (12/7): Drake downs Omaha, Nebraska falls in Big Ten opener
(KMAland) -- Drake took down Omaha while Nebraska lost their Big Ten opener to Indiana in regional men’s college basketball on Wednesday. Nebraska (6-4, 0-1): Nebraska lost an 81-65 Big Ten Conference opener to No. 14 Indiana (8-1, 1-1). The Huskers, playing without Sam Griesel (illness), got 22 points from C.J. Wilcher. Emmanuel Bandoumel tallied 13 points, and Derrick Walker and Keisei Tominaga added 11 apiece. Walker also had five rebounds and five assists.
KSNB Local4
Huskers Blow By Badgers, 82-54
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Jaz Shelley erupted for 31 points to lead three Huskers in double figures, as a short-handed Nebraska women’s basketball team rolled to an 82-54 win over Wisconsin at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday. Playing without three starters because of injuries, Nebraska improved to 2-0 in Big...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska RB becomes latest Husker to enter transfer portal
Nebraska sophomore running back Jaquez Yant has entered into the NCAA transfer portal. Yant played in 12 games for the Cornhuskers and rushed for a total of 350 yards, while also scoring 3 touchdowns. He played high school football at Amos P. Godby (Florida) and was unranked coming out of...
Huskers Make Two More Staff Assignments Official
Donovan Raiola staying as O-line coach; Tony White coming in as defensive coordinator
Hoosiers Top Griesel-less Huskers
On the heels of an out-of-nowhere upset of seventh-ranked Creighton on Sunday, Nebraska basketball looked to win its fourth straight road game Wednesday against a top-25 team. Unlike Creighton, Indiana started fast and never let up in an 81-65 blowout win over the Huskers in Bloomington. All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis paced...
Husker247 Podcast: A new defensive coordinator and a bunch of OVs
It’s a big recruiting edition of the Husker247 podcast as the first half of the episode features Mike Schaefer and Michael Bruntz, before 247Sports analyst Andrew Ivins joins to talk about Matt Rhule’s recruiting, new commit Brice Turner and several of Nebraska’s weekend visitors. Despite the heavy...
kmaland.com
Drake's Claypool lands FCS Freshman All-American honor
(Des Moines) -- Drake redshirt freshman defensive lineman Finn Claypool has been named to the Hero Sports FCS Freshman All-American Team. Claypool finished third in the Pioneer Football League in tackles for loss (14.5) and sacks (8.0), ranking among the top 25 in the FCS. View the complete release from...
kmaland.com
Nebraska to hire White as DC
(Lincoln) -- According to reports, Nebraska has a new defensive coordinator. ESPN's Pete Thamel reports the Huskers are hiring Tony White. White spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Syracuse. White also served as Arizona State's defensive coordinator in 2019. A former player at UCLA, White's coaching...
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball starts fast, routs No. 20 Iowa State
The Iowa State Cyclones were down by 15 points before their first basket fell in Tuesday night’s men’s basketball edition of the annual Cy-Hawk rivalry at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa was without standout forward Kris Murray, but the Hawkeyes’ 40-20 halftime lead proved too much to overcome for the...
Three Keys and a Pick: No. 20 Iowa State vs. Iowa
The Cy-Hawk game men's basketball edition will take place on Thursday, Dec. 8, inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena as the No. 20 Iowa State Cyclones will travel to Iowa City to take on Iowa. The Cyclones are 7-1 on the season, while the Hawkeyes are 6-2, and fresh off a loss to...
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Myles Farmer plea, College Football Playoffs, more
While most of Nebraska Cornhuskers news these days is about Matt Rhule, his staff, and his recruiting, there’s some less fun news around Husker land these days. That’s because Myles Farmer filed a plea on Wednesday officially claiming he was not guilty of DUI and an illegal lane change.
Corn Nation
Reaction: Donovan Raiola to return as Nebraska’s offensive line coach
News is out that our new football overlord, Matt Rhule, is keeping Donovan Raiola as the offensive line coach. Of all the coaches on Scott Frost’s last staff, Raiola would be the one most fans would want to NOT return. Nebraska’s offensive line this past season was the worst...
kmaland.com
Glenwood alum Sanders, Maryville grad Sundell honored on Phil Steele All-MVFC teams
(KMAland) -- A pair of former KMAlanders were honored by Phil Steele with the release of the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference teams. Glenwood alum and South Dakota State senior Caleb Sanders (DL) was a first team pick while Maryville alum and North Dakota State senior Jalen Sundell (OL) was a second team honor.
