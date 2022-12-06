ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwight Earl Blakely, 76, of Omaha, Nebraska, and formerly of Lewis, Iowa

Location: United Congregational Methodist Church in Lewis, Iowa. Open Visitation Location: United Congregational Methodist Church in Lewis, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, December 16, 2022 (prior to Service) Visitation Start:. 10:00 a.m. (One hour prior to Service) Visitation End: 11:00 a.m. Memorials:. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:
Nebraska hosting portal quarterback Jeff Sims

Nebraska’s first major visit weekend with head coach Matt Rhule is underway as multiple recruits and portal entrants arrived in Lincoln on Thursday to take in the festivities and see what the Huskers have to offer. Among those visitors according to sources inside the 247Sports network, is former Georgia...
Women's College Basketball (12/7): Iowa takes down ISU, Shelley stays hot in Nebraska win

(KMAland) -- Iowa downed Iowa State, Nebraska rolled Wisconsin and K-State took care of UMKC in regional women’s college basketball on Wednesday. Iowa (7-3) & Iowa State (6-2): No. 16 Iowa used a big third period to pull away from No. 10 Iowa State for a 70-57 win. Caitlin Clark had 19 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and five steals, and Monika Czinano pitched in 18 points and 10 rebounds. Kate Martin also had a strong evening with 13 points and five rebounds. Emily Ryan and Ashley Joens both scored 15 points to lead Iowa State in the defeat. Lexi Donarski scored 10 and Stephanie Soares added 10 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.
The 25 best players in Nebraska football history

Nebraska might be the one school that is best known for producing some of the greatest linemen -- on both sides of the ball -- in college football history. But the Cornhuskers have also churned out some legendary skill performers. Here's our list of 25 great players to come out...
Nebraska's Matt Rhule announces two more coaching staff additions

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska football's head coach Matt Rhule announced Friday two more coaching staff additions. The Huskers' new defensive coordinator will be Tony White and the offensive line coach will be Donovan Raiola. This comes after Rhule's first six hires: offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, E.J. Barthel, running backs;...
Annette Paul, 59, of Red Oak, Iowa

Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Memorials: suggested to the family. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Private family interment at Mamre Cemetery-Stanton, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Nebraska RB becomes latest Husker to enter transfer portal

Nebraska sophomore running back Jaquez Yant has entered into the NCAA transfer portal. Yant played in 12 games for the Cornhuskers and rushed for a total of 350 yards, while also scoring 3 touchdowns. He played high school football at Amos P. Godby (Florida) and was unranked coming out of...
Red Oak's Athen, Lewis Central's Cushing named NAIA All-Americans

(KMAland) -- A pair of former KMAlanders earned NAIA Volleyball All-American honors on Friday. Those accolades went to Red Oak's Sierra Athen and Lewis Central's Rachel Cushing. Athen (Bellevue) and Cushing (College of St. Mary) were both second-team choices. View the full list of selections here.
Lawrence "Larry" J. Vrbka, 91 of Glenwood, Iowa

Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church; 24116 Marian Ave. Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church; 24116 Marian Ave. Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. Visitation End:7:00 p.m. with Rosary to follow. Memorials:Holy Rosary Catholic Church or Bloom Sr. Center. Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Cemetery:Glenwood Cemetery at a Later Date. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
Checking on progress where Council Bluffs mall once stood

Authorities said two armed men walked into a bank near 168th and Harrison streets and demanded money. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s tip line at 402-444-6000. Emily's Thursday evening forecast. Updated: 7 hours ago. Icy conditions for some Thursday night......
Loaded Lewis Central girls wrestling stressing daily improvement

(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central looks to have a powerhouse lineup in the first year of sanctioned girls wrestling. The Titans' program is rolling under former Thomas Jefferson head coach August Manz, and big things may soon be in store. "The girls have come out blazing," Manz said. "We've exceeded...
Florida truck driver killed in Pottawattamie County wreck

(Minden) – A Florida truck driver was killed in a Pottawattamie County wreck Friday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says authorities responded to the wreck around 9:30 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound near Minden. The Patrol says a semi driven by 42-year-old Alain Hernandez Rodriguez of West Palm Beach entered the median and rolled on its side.
Nebraska Governor's Mansion will remain unoccupied for another 4 years

Jim Pillen will mark the third gubernatorial term in a row that the Nebraska Governor's Mansion in Lincoln will lack a full-time resident. Nebraska's governor-elect recently announced that Columbus would remain his primary residence for his first term, which begins in January. He cited family as the main reason — his youngest son Izic is still in high school, and Pillen has several grandchildren who live nearby.
