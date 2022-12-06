Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
Related
kmaland.com
Dwight Earl Blakely, 76, of Omaha, Nebraska, and formerly of Lewis, Iowa
Location: United Congregational Methodist Church in Lewis, Iowa. Open Visitation Location: United Congregational Methodist Church in Lewis, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, December 16, 2022 (prior to Service) Visitation Start:. 10:00 a.m. (One hour prior to Service) Visitation End: 11:00 a.m. Memorials:. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:
Nebraska hosting portal quarterback Jeff Sims
Nebraska’s first major visit weekend with head coach Matt Rhule is underway as multiple recruits and portal entrants arrived in Lincoln on Thursday to take in the festivities and see what the Huskers have to offer. Among those visitors according to sources inside the 247Sports network, is former Georgia...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska edge rusher opts to return to Huskers following stint in transfer portal
Jimari Butler has made his announcement on social media that he will stay at Nebraska and continue his career as a Cornhusker. The transfer portal window to announce, enter and leave is currently very active with plenty of players looking to leave their current program. Butler played every game this...
Nebraska volleyball falls to Oregon in 5 sets
As one of the remaining 16 teams in the NCAA, the Big Red jumped out to a 2-1 set lead over Oregon before falling in a dramatic fourth set, 32-30.
kmaland.com
Women's College Basketball (12/7): Iowa takes down ISU, Shelley stays hot in Nebraska win
(KMAland) -- Iowa downed Iowa State, Nebraska rolled Wisconsin and K-State took care of UMKC in regional women’s college basketball on Wednesday. Iowa (7-3) & Iowa State (6-2): No. 16 Iowa used a big third period to pull away from No. 10 Iowa State for a 70-57 win. Caitlin Clark had 19 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and five steals, and Monika Czinano pitched in 18 points and 10 rebounds. Kate Martin also had a strong evening with 13 points and five rebounds. Emily Ryan and Ashley Joens both scored 15 points to lead Iowa State in the defeat. Lexi Donarski scored 10 and Stephanie Soares added 10 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.
Husker defender announces he's coming back after brief portal visit
Remember during this crazy season that a player who enters the portal isn't always necessarily transferring. Usually he is, but exceptions do pop up. One popped up Friday morning in Nebraska's favor, as Jimari Butler announced he intends to stay with the Husker program after entering the portal just two days ago.
Yardbarker
The 25 best players in Nebraska football history
Nebraska might be the one school that is best known for producing some of the greatest linemen -- on both sides of the ball -- in college football history. But the Cornhuskers have also churned out some legendary skill performers. Here's our list of 25 great players to come out...
kmaland.com
Glenwood alum Sanders, Maryville grad Sundell honored on Phil Steele All-MVFC teams
(KMAland) -- A pair of former KMAlanders were honored by Phil Steele with the release of the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference teams. Glenwood alum and South Dakota State senior Caleb Sanders (DL) was a first team pick while Maryville alum and North Dakota State senior Jalen Sundell (OL) was a second team honor.
Huskers Make Two More Staff Assignments Official
Donovan Raiola staying as O-line coach; Tony White coming in as defensive coordinator
KETV.com
Nebraska's Matt Rhule announces two more coaching staff additions
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska football's head coach Matt Rhule announced Friday two more coaching staff additions. The Huskers' new defensive coordinator will be Tony White and the offensive line coach will be Donovan Raiola. This comes after Rhule's first six hires: offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, E.J. Barthel, running backs;...
kmaland.com
Annette Paul, 59, of Red Oak, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Memorials: suggested to the family. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Private family interment at Mamre Cemetery-Stanton, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska RB becomes latest Husker to enter transfer portal
Nebraska sophomore running back Jaquez Yant has entered into the NCAA transfer portal. Yant played in 12 games for the Cornhuskers and rushed for a total of 350 yards, while also scoring 3 touchdowns. He played high school football at Amos P. Godby (Florida) and was unranked coming out of...
kmaland.com
Red Oak's Athen, Lewis Central's Cushing named NAIA All-Americans
(KMAland) -- A pair of former KMAlanders earned NAIA Volleyball All-American honors on Friday. Those accolades went to Red Oak's Sierra Athen and Lewis Central's Rachel Cushing. Athen (Bellevue) and Cushing (College of St. Mary) were both second-team choices. View the full list of selections here.
kmaland.com
College Soccer (12/9): Creighton falls in NCAA Final Four
(KMAland) -- The Creighton men lost in the Final Four of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament on Friday. Syracuse 3 Creighton 2 (Final Four)
kmaland.com
Lawrence "Larry" J. Vrbka, 91 of Glenwood, Iowa
Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church; 24116 Marian Ave. Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church; 24116 Marian Ave. Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. Visitation End:7:00 p.m. with Rosary to follow. Memorials:Holy Rosary Catholic Church or Bloom Sr. Center. Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Cemetery:Glenwood Cemetery at a Later Date. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
WOWT
Checking on progress where Council Bluffs mall once stood
Authorities said two armed men walked into a bank near 168th and Harrison streets and demanded money. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s tip line at 402-444-6000. Emily's Thursday evening forecast. Updated: 7 hours ago. Icy conditions for some Thursday night......
kmaland.com
Loaded Lewis Central girls wrestling stressing daily improvement
(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central looks to have a powerhouse lineup in the first year of sanctioned girls wrestling. The Titans' program is rolling under former Thomas Jefferson head coach August Manz, and big things may soon be in store. "The girls have come out blazing," Manz said. "We've exceeded...
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln state senator launches group to fight extremism and misinformation in Nebraska
A departing Lincoln lawmaker is launching a new group dedicated to combating extremism, harassment and misinformation in Nebraska. Sen. Adam Morfeld said the group, Nebraska Legal Action Fund, will use "all the legal tools at our disposal" to defend educators, public officials, election officials and members of the LGBTQ community.
kmaland.com
Florida truck driver killed in Pottawattamie County wreck
(Minden) – A Florida truck driver was killed in a Pottawattamie County wreck Friday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says authorities responded to the wreck around 9:30 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound near Minden. The Patrol says a semi driven by 42-year-old Alain Hernandez Rodriguez of West Palm Beach entered the median and rolled on its side.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska Governor's Mansion will remain unoccupied for another 4 years
Jim Pillen will mark the third gubernatorial term in a row that the Nebraska Governor's Mansion in Lincoln will lack a full-time resident. Nebraska's governor-elect recently announced that Columbus would remain his primary residence for his first term, which begins in January. He cited family as the main reason — his youngest son Izic is still in high school, and Pillen has several grandchildren who live nearby.
Comments / 0