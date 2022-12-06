(KMAland) -- Iowa downed Iowa State, Nebraska rolled Wisconsin and K-State took care of UMKC in regional women’s college basketball on Wednesday. Iowa (7-3) & Iowa State (6-2): No. 16 Iowa used a big third period to pull away from No. 10 Iowa State for a 70-57 win. Caitlin Clark had 19 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and five steals, and Monika Czinano pitched in 18 points and 10 rebounds. Kate Martin also had a strong evening with 13 points and five rebounds. Emily Ryan and Ashley Joens both scored 15 points to lead Iowa State in the defeat. Lexi Donarski scored 10 and Stephanie Soares added 10 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.

AMES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO