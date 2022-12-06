Read full article on original website
Baylor University students relieved former star basketball player Brittney Griner is coming home
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Before Brittney Griner was a WNBA star, she was a star basketball player for the Baylor Bears and some current Baylor University students grew up watching her play. “I never really paid attention to women’s basketball until she was on the team because she was so...
Central Texans react to Brittney Griner's return to U.S.
From Baylor's campus to local LGBTQ+ advocacy groups, emotions are running high as Brittney Griner is released from Russian prison.
Texas high school football state semifinals scores for Dec. 8-10
Semifinal games started on Thursday and conclude Saturday for Class 2A-6A, and the Class 1A 6-Man finals have been decided since last weekend.
Women's basketball's three-game winning streak snapped by Baylor University
WACO, Texas – The women’s basketball team (5-5) dueled against Baylor, riding a three-game winning streak and looking to win its first game in Waco in program history. Instead, Baylor showed why the Associated Press ranked them 19th in this week’s rankings. The Bears dominated the Lady Mavericks, 91-36, Wednesday inside Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.
No. 4 Baylor Volleyball’s season comes to an end in the Sweet 16
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The fourth-seeded Baylor Volleyball team’s season ended on Thursday with a 3-0 loss to top-seeded Louisville in a Sweet 16 match. The Bears came out firing in the first season, as they led early and were tied up with the Cardinals at 20-20, before Louisville closed the set on a […]
Longhorns Daily News: Texas native and Baylor alum Brittney Griner is coming home
It took a high profile prisoner swap, of which is sure to cause a calamity of debate in the coming days, but Baylor Bears alum Brittney Griner is coming home after she was arrested earlier this year on possession of marijuana charges while playing overseas in Russia. For more on...
Baylor University reacts to release of Brittney Griner
Baylor University leadership responded Thursday morning to reports that former Baylor Bear Brittney Griner was released from Russian captivity.
Steve Sarkisian Names Texas QB2 For Alamo Bowl
The Longhorns have a settled on a backup quarterback after losing Hudson Card to the transfer portal.
Good News Friday: December 9, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Exchange Club of Killeen honored some KISD students of the semester Monday. The Club honored a boy and a girl from 7 KISD high schools. Each are qualified to compete for the youth of the year and the scholarship that comes with it. Best of luck to you all.
Public reactions to Griner’s release are mixed with many people remembering US Marine veteran Paul Whelan
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - On and off the internet, the public is buzzing with people sharing their thoughts on Brittney Griner’s release. As soon as the news broke, the sports world took to twitter and other platforms to share their thoughts on the release of the WNBA star. Some...
Ross the boss of Mart's powerful offense
With one of the richest football traditions in Texas, Mart’s goal every season is to win the state championship. Every player who steps on the field for the Panthers knows that. Nobody knows that better than junior Jonah Ross, the latest in a long line of gifted Mart quarterbacks.
Belton ISD to name new Elementary School after James Burrell
BELTON, Texas — You have to be pretty important to have something named after you. James Burrell is just that. The late Burrell was known in the Belton community as a lover, a giver and overall hard working man who dedicated his time to others more than himself. Burrell...
Local congregation votes to disaffiliate with denomination
On Sunday, members of First United Methodist Church in Lampasas voted by a vast majority to disaffiliate from the denomination, citing “theological and social” disagreements. The congregation joins a growing number of churches that have decided to cut ties with the United Methodist Church. More than 400 Texas churches voted last weekend to end their affiliation with the UMC, various news outlets…
One License Plate Phrase Leads To Arrest Of Waco, Texas Man
Recently in Waco, a 17 year old individual was taken into custody due to the vehicle he was driving having items that were unorthodox. According to KWTX, law enforcement first received intel about potential suspicious activity in a southern Waco neighborhood. After the officers arrived in the area, they found a vehicle, identified as a Chevrolet pickup.
Toys for Tots 2022 a big success thanks to central Texans
(KWTX) - Another year of Toys for Tots has come and gone, and saying it was successful is an understatement. For more than 30 years, central Texans have exemplified the true meaning of giving. From teddy bears to bikes and everything in between, children in need now have something to...
Waco remembering hometown hero 81 years after ambush catapulted U.S. into WWII
WACO, Texas — Today is the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Waco is remembering a hometown hero, 81 years after the ambush that catapulted the U.S. into WWII. Doris Miller was a Navy cook serving onboard the battleship West Virginia during the surprise attack in 1941. Miller...
Waco church will not join United Methodist congregations in Texas in split over gay marriage, abortion
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Disagreements over same sex marriage and abortion rights are causing disruption in the United Methodist Church, which resulted in hundreds of congregations in the state of Texas voting to join a more conservative denomination. Dave Brower, the senior pastor of the Central United Methodist Church in...
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.9.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Rocket Cafe at 311 South Robinson Drive in Waco failed a recent inspection with an 83. According to the food safety worker, there were moldy onions in a plastic bin on the dry storage shelf. There was...
Texas Activists Collect Signatures To Overturn City Lawmakers’ Repeal Of Voter-Approved Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Initiative
Texas activists are collecting signatures to reverse a move by the Harker Heights City Council to overturn a voter-approved marijuana decriminalization ballot initiative. Meanwhile, lawmakers in another Texas city, Killeen, voted to enact a similar local decriminalization initiative—but they removed a key provision. Harker Heights was one of five...
Bullying: Does LHISD have a problem?
Is bullying a problem in the Liberty Hill Independent School District? If you ask City Council member Will Crossland and his wife, Amanda Crossland, that answer will be a definite yes. The Crosslands lost their son, Jaycee, a 15-year-old sophomore at Liberty Hill High School, to suicide in October after learning he had been bullied by his peers for coming out as gay just a couple of weeks prior.
