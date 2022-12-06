ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, TX

Shorthorn

Women's basketball's three-game winning streak snapped by Baylor University

WACO, Texas – The women’s basketball team (5-5) dueled against Baylor, riding a three-game winning streak and looking to win its first game in Waco in program history. Instead, Baylor showed why the Associated Press ranked them 19th in this week’s rankings. The Bears dominated the Lady Mavericks, 91-36, Wednesday inside Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Good News Friday: December 9, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Exchange Club of Killeen honored some KISD students of the semester Monday. The Club honored a boy and a girl from 7 KISD high schools. Each are qualified to compete for the youth of the year and the scholarship that comes with it. Best of luck to you all.
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Ross the boss of Mart's powerful offense

With one of the richest football traditions in Texas, Mart’s goal every season is to win the state championship. Every player who steps on the field for the Panthers knows that. Nobody knows that better than junior Jonah Ross, the latest in a long line of gifted Mart quarterbacks.
MART, TX
KCEN

Belton ISD to name new Elementary School after James Burrell

BELTON, Texas — You have to be pretty important to have something named after you. James Burrell is just that. The late Burrell was known in the Belton community as a lover, a giver and overall hard working man who dedicated his time to others more than himself. Burrell...
BELTON, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Local congregation votes to disaffiliate with denomination

On Sunday, members of First United Methodist Church in Lampasas voted by a vast majority to disaffiliate from the denomination, citing “theological and social” disagreements. The congregation joins a growing number of churches that have decided to cut ties with the United Methodist Church. More than 400 Texas churches voted last weekend to end their affiliation with the UMC, various news outlets…
LAMPASAS, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

One License Plate Phrase Leads To Arrest Of Waco, Texas Man

Recently in Waco, a 17 year old individual was taken into custody due to the vehicle he was driving having items that were unorthodox. According to KWTX, law enforcement first received intel about potential suspicious activity in a southern Waco neighborhood. After the officers arrived in the area, they found a vehicle, identified as a Chevrolet pickup.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Toys for Tots 2022 a big success thanks to central Texans

(KWTX) - Another year of Toys for Tots has come and gone, and saying it was successful is an understatement. For more than 30 years, central Texans have exemplified the true meaning of giving. From teddy bears to bikes and everything in between, children in need now have something to...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.9.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Rocket Cafe at 311 South Robinson Drive in Waco failed a recent inspection with an 83. According to the food safety worker, there were moldy onions in a plastic bin on the dry storage shelf. There was...
WACO, TX
marijuanamoment.net

Texas Activists Collect Signatures To Overturn City Lawmakers’ Repeal Of Voter-Approved Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Initiative

Texas activists are collecting signatures to reverse a move by the Harker Heights City Council to overturn a voter-approved marijuana decriminalization ballot initiative. Meanwhile, lawmakers in another Texas city, Killeen, voted to enact a similar local decriminalization initiative—but they removed a key provision. Harker Heights was one of five...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
lhindependent.com

Bullying: Does LHISD have a problem?

Is bullying a problem in the Liberty Hill Independent School District? If you ask City Council member Will Crossland and his wife, Amanda Crossland, that answer will be a definite yes. The Crosslands lost their son, Jaycee, a 15-year-old sophomore at Liberty Hill High School, to suicide in October after learning he had been bullied by his peers for coming out as gay just a couple of weeks prior.

