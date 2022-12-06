Read full article on original website
Sheriff Says Hudson Valley Man Tried to Bring Controlled Substance into Jail
It's probably not the wisest of ideas to bring narcotics into a correctional facility. Then again, this genius here allegedly tried to steal from a "shop with a cop" event in Florida recenlty. Sometimes people just aren't thinking. Hudson Valley Man Faces Charges. Offcials say one local man is facing...
Man Charged With Stealing Woman's Purse In Westchester County
Police have charged a suspect with stealing a woman's purse while she was walking on the street in Westchester County.On Friday, Dec. 2, around 6:30 p.m., police responded to a robbery in Mamaroneck at the 100 block of Mamaroneck Avenue after a witness reported that a man had stolen a purse from th…
Man Accused Of Driving Drunk At More Than Twice Legal Limit In Westchester County
A 36-year-old man was charged after troopers reported that he drove in Westchester County while intoxicated at more than twice the legal limit.Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on I-287 in Rye at about 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, New York State Police reported.The driver, identifi…
Man Who Disappeared in 2013 Found Dead With New Name in Sullivan County
In one of the stranger local stories in a years, a man who disappeared nearly 10 years ago was found dead December 5. What makes it really odd is that police said he had taken on an entirely different name by the time he was discovered. His disappearance made national news, and was even featured a May 2016 episode of Investigation Discovery's Disappeared.
Here are Popular Places to Buy a Snowmobile
This could be it, the winter I finally breakdown and buy myself an ATV or Snowmobile. Every year I somehow talk myself out of it and regret it the first time it really snows. There really isn't any reason for me to have a snowmobile or an ATV. It's not like I am going to trailer it to the Adirondacks for a weekend of riding. I would however like to have one to use around my neighborhood when we get our first real snow. And an ATV with a small plow would make snow cleanup a lot more fun.
DA: New York Woman ‘Nearly Ruined’ Hudson Valley Company
A Hudson Valley bookkeeper is facing a 1,330-count indictment for allegedly stealing nearly $1 million from a local company. On Wednesday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady, today announced a 1,330-count indictment charging a former bookkeeper with stealing almost $715,000.00, over the past two and a half years. Poughkeepsie,...
Missing Dutchess County brothers found safe
Police are looking for two brothers reported missing from LaGrange, New York.
It Began In A Basement: Medical Clinic In Northern Westchester Celebrates 50 Years
A medical clinic in Northern Westchester that serves thousands of people across the Hudson Valley is celebrating its 50-year anniversary. Open Door Medical Clinic, located in Ossining at 165 Main St., first opened in the fall of 1972 and currently serves more than 63,000 people in Westche…
Hyde Park Man Nabbed For Selling Counterfeit Oxy Cut With Fentanyl, Police Say
An area man was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance/fentanyl following a warrant search of his home. The warrant was served in Dutchess County on Friday, Dec. 9 in the town of Hyde Park. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force arrested Jamie H. Velie, age 28, of the...
Duo Used Child To Steal Over $3,500 Of Merchandise From Mohegan Lake Walmart: Police
Two people are charged with using a child to steal merchandise from a Walmart in Northern Westchester, police said. On Monday, Nov. 21, around 10:40 p.m., police responded to a report of theft at the Walmart in Mohegan Lake located at 3133 Main St. (Route 6), according to an announcement by New York State Police on Friday, Dec. 9.
Hudson Valley Man Significantly Damages 3 New York Schools, SO
Police say a Hudson Valley man was drunk and high when he purposely drove into three local school buildings. On Saturday, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office announced a recent investigation is now "closed" following the arrest of an Orange County man. Car Hits School Building In Wallkill, New York. On...
Man Fires Gun At Car During Illegal Street Race In Northern Westchester: Police
A 49-year-old man has been charged with shooting at his opponent in an illegal speed contest on the Taconic State Parkway in Northern Westchester, police said.On Sunday, Dec. 4, Ossining resident Andres Rosales participated in a speed contest on the Taconic State Parkway in Mount Pleasant, acc…
The Longest Suspension Bridge in the World Was Once This Hudson Valley Bridge
The bridges that we drive over on our way to work, while traveling or simply to run errands have historic backgrounds. If you're from the Hudson Valley, your ancestors may have even played a role in the production, building and running of the many bridges in our area. Some Of...
Hudson Valley Man Charged With Bringing Drugs Into Prison During Visit: Police
A Hudson Valley man is charged with trying to sneak illegal substances into a prison during a visit, police said. On Monday, Oct. 31, 32-year-old Rockland County resident Joseph Garguilo III of Clarkstown brought a controlled substance into the Putnam County Correctional Facility in Carmel dur…
Saugerties police arrest man after Stewart’s incident
Police arrested Sifu Sitayotin Jai, 61 on December 9. Jai was allegedly involved in an incident at a local Stewarts in Saugerties where he was harassing customers while drinking out of an open container.
Popular Hudson Valley Bar Plans NYE Party For New York Parents
A very popular brewery in the Hudson Valley is hosting a New Year's Eve party for parents that won't be able to stay up until midnight. The Newburgh Brewing Company is hosting its first New Year's Eve party. This event is called a "NYE Party For People with Kids so 5pm is Perfect, Thanks Very Much."
Police Report More Thefts, Disputes At North White Plains Stop & Shop
More thefts and disputes are reported to have happened at a Stop & Shop in Westchester County, police said. The first incident of larceny happened on Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Stop & Shop in North White Plains located at 670 North Broadway, according to North Castle Police. A day...
Nursing home arrest
Livingston, New York – December 8, 2022, the New York State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Lauren E. Emery, age 39, of Hudson, NY, and Alison Steedle, age 47, of Clinton, NY, on December 5th and 6th respectfully, for Forgery 2nd degree of Medical Prescriptions, a class D felony, Falsifying Business Records 1st, a class E felony, and Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor.
5 Pounds Of Pot In A Suitcase Spells Trouble For Rockland, Bergen Buds
Five pounds of pot for sale landed two men – one from Rockland, the other from Bergen – in trouble with the law.Nelson Cedeno, age 46, and Keith Chandler, age 32, of Garnerville, were stopped near Cedeno’s Woodcliff Lake home by detectives from the the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Narcoti…
Town police finally agree to body-worn camera agreement with county and provider
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – The Town of Poughkeepsie has finally signed on to participate in the Dutchess County Body-Worn Camera program that provides body-cams to participating departments at a reduced rate. The county program is administered by the Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response. At Wednesday night’s town board...
