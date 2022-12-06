Read full article on original website
Related
Second Saturday returns to Downtown Bakersfield
Bakersfield Second Saturday spokesperson Shannon La Bare joined 17 News at Noon to talk about what to expect at this weekend’s downtown event. You can expect all things cozy, local love and getting those shopping lists checked off! In case you have not had a chance to make it out to Second Saturday, here is […]
Local veteran opens coffee shop in downtown
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local veteran who served 19 years in the military, is sharing some of his world travel experiences through coffee. Hector Miranda is the proud new owner of the Paper Plane Coffee Shop on 19th Street in downtown Bakersfield. He said during his overseas service, he got to experience what coffee […]
Bakersfield Now
Memorial services set for Kern firefighter Mark Schmidt
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Memorial services will be held next week for Mark Schmidt, 61, the Kern County firefighter who passed away Nov. 27, after a battle with cancer. Schmidt is a 17-year veteran with the department. Services will be held Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Valley Baptist Church,...
20 years later, CALM Holiday Lights maestro has gone national
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It has become a Kern County institution: the Holiday Lights at CALM, one of the primary fundraisers for Bakersfield’s zoo, the nonprofit California Living Museum. The man behind it, homegrown Josh Barnett, started creating scenes of wonder and delight literally as a boy. Look at him now. It might seem hard […]
Family business in Bakersfield hit hard by inflation this year
Sugardaddy's Women's Boutique just celebrated its 40th anniversary doing business in Bakersfield, but the inflation-driven decline in shoppers has them wondering if they'll see their 41st.
A Christmas surprise for a family in Bakersfield
It’s a happy day for a family in Bakersfield. They got a Christmas surprise that lit up not only their living room but the joy and wonder on all of their kids’ faces. For some the holiday season can be tough especially when you live on a tight budget and it can be even tougher […]
The man behind the magic: Behind the scenes of the CALM HolidayLights show
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Many Kern community members know and enjoy the festive and magical HolidayLights at CALM, but what you may not know is how it started. “I’ve always loved lights as a child, it’s still something that has never grown out of me.” Josh Barnett, president and owner of Lightasmic, said. Barnett is […]
KGET 17
Pet of the Week: Salt and Pepper
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pets of the Week, Salt and Pepper!. Salt and Pepper are a pair of brother and sister kittens, according to Kristen White with the Bakersfield SPCA. They are both spayed and neutered. For more information about pets looking for loving homes,...
$5M CA Scratchers’ lucky winner bought ticket in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person who bought a California Scratchers ticket in Visalia is among the eight lucky winners of $5 million, officials with the California Lottery announced on Thursday. On Thursday, December 8, California announced eight new millionaires after buying a ticket from the California Lottery. Humberto Corona Davalos won $5 million from […]
Some Vallarta supermarket locations to hold free toy drive
Many are struggling to get their children a toy this season. However, those children can get a free toy, treats, and even see Santa at local Vallarta supermarkets.
City of Delano hosts 2022 Christmas Parade
DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Christmas spirit was on full display Thursday night in Delano with a holiday parade. The Delano Chamber of Commerce presented the Delano Christmas Parade down Main Street. Telemundo Valle Central’s Norma and Jose Gaspar served as emcees for the parade. This year’s theme was “All I want for Christmas.” More […]
Tax increase measures pass in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several cities in Kern County have a ballot measure that would raise sales taxes. People living in McFarland, Ridgecrest, Tehachapi and unincorporated parts of Kern saw a measure on their ballot that would impose a one percent increase in sales tax should be adopted. These taxes can be used on regular […]
Kern County enters into development agreement for energy project in Bakersfield
According to a press release from Fusion Fuel, a final investment decision on the project is expected in early 2024, and project commissioning will happen in the first half of 2025.
Woman killed in crash in south Bakersfield identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman killed in a pedestrian crash in south Bakersfield on Dec. 4. Diana Ordonez, 24, of Bakersfield was identified as a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on East White Lane, according to the coroner’s office. She was confirmed dead at […]
Shooting investigation underway in SW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A shooting investigation in south west Bakersfield prompted a heavy police presence outside a home Friday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Bakersfield Police confirmed the investigation is underway outside a home on Western Drive, just north of Stockdale Highway. No victims have been located at this time. Avoid the […]
Bakersfield Californian
PETE TITTL: Oh, G's! This is some great Texas barbecue
Editor's note: This review was conducted when the business was at its previous location at Sidding Road. Let’s just say you’re tired of your old barbecue standbys like Salty’s, Angry Barnyard and PorkChop & Bubba’s. And you're willing to take a chance on a spot that began inside a Chevron gas station in an obscure location west of town and just recently moved to southwest Bakersfield inside Cataldo's.
KTVU FOX 2
California man killed on birthday in hit-and-run
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A Central Valley man was killed in a hit-and-run on his birthday after celebrating with family. News outlet KGET reported that Derek Lee Ramirez Morgan, of Taft, had just capped off a night of bowling with his family on his 39th birthday when tragedy struck last Friday.
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Dec. 8, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a man considered a high-risk sex offender known to frequent the Downtown Bakersfield area. Marshals are looking for Thomas Balderas, 54. Balderas is a parolee at-large wanted for being in violation of his sex offender registration. Balderas has a criminal history...
PG&E power outage impacting 1,415 customers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are 1,415 PG&E customers in Oildale and central Bakersfield near Highway 99 without power, according to the PG&E outage map. According to the outage map, the power outage started at 5:58 p.m. and the estimated restoration time is 9 p.m. PG&E is assessing the cause of the outage. This is […]
theshafterpress.com
Mystery History - Dec. 1, 2022
Here's this week's challenge, courtesy of the Shafter Historical Society. If you know the location, circumstances, exact or rough date and/or people in the photo, send your educated (or semieducated) guess to The Press, 455 Kern St., Suite E, Shafter, CA 93263, or e-mail it to [email protected]. The ShafterPress.com....
Comments / 0