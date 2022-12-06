Read full article on original website
Man arrested after stolen ambulance crashed on Hwy 501 in Conway: Officials
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly stealing an ambulance and crashing it on Highway 501 in Conway Thursday afternoon. Albert Jamail Hickman, 34, was charged with reckless driving, driving under suspension (not suspended for DUI) and grand larceny of $10,000 or more, according to online records.
Victim pepper sprays assailant in Pawleys Island armed robbery: Report
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect was sprayed with pepper spray by an employee when he attempted to rob a Pawleys Island ice cream store Thursday night. The incident was reported around 8 p.m. at Paradice Ice Cream on Ocean Highway, officials said. Scott Todd, 55, of Murrells...
Man wanted in connection to Florence County shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt and a man is now wanted after a shooting early Thursday in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Jason Bryce Floyd is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to an incident on Karl J. Floyd Road, located just outside Olanta.
Deputies searching for shooting suspect in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened Thursday morning in Florence County, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Jason Bryce Floyd, 38, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the...
Suspect identified after armed robbery at Pawleys Island ice cream shop
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies arrested a suspect shortly after an armed robbery in Pawleys Island Thursday night, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office. The incident was reported around 8 p.m. at Paradice Ice Cream on Ocean Highway, officials said. Scott Todd, 55, of Murrells Inlet was...
7 Darlington County correctional officers arrested in past 18 months
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Seven correctional officers with the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in Darlington County were arrested for various crimes in the past 18 months. They're no longer with the department. The former officers are charged with various crimes, including bringing drugs and contraband into the...
Hartsville officer involved in wreck that injured pedestrian, city official says
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — A Hartsville police officer has been involved in a wreck just after 5:45 Thursday evening on 8th Street near Jasper Street where a pedestrian was hurt but is expected to be ok, according to Michelle Byers Brown, the Director of Tourism and Communications for the city.
21-year-old man dies after shooting at Longs-area gas station, officials say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 21-year-old man, Demarques Rascoe-McCallum, of Green Sea, died Wednesday morning after an incident at a Longs-area gas station. According to reports, Horry County police responded to a shooting at the Sunhouse gas station located on South Highway 905 right before midnight. The responding...
Person airlifted to hospital following Robeson County shooting: Deputies
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A person had to be airlifted Wednesday afternoon following a shooting in the 14000 block of Highway 41 North in the Fairmont community of Robeson County, according to deputies. No word on the victim’s condition. Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators are at the...
Mullins High School remembers dedicated employee killed after car hits school bus
MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — Mullins High School is remembering a staff member who died Thursday after troopers said his SUV collided with a school bus on Marion Street in Mullins. Edward Alston, 64, worked in the school's food service department. Mullins High School Principal Becky Ford said Alston was...
Shots fired near SC hydro station days after shooting at NC substation: Deputies
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Deputies are investigating after someone fired shots near the Wateree Hydro Station in Kershaw County. According to Sheriff Lee Boan, the incident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Boan tells WACH Fox News, investigators got a report that someone shot out of the passenger side...
Crash on Highway 17 Bypass sends 1 to the hospital, drivers asked to avoid the area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) -- — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle crash that sent one person to the hospital. According to Horry County Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched to Highway 17 Bypass and South Strand drive at 7:47 a.m. Lanes of traffic were...
2 former Darlington Co. corrections officers charged with misconduct, possessing marijuana
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two former Darlington County corrections officers have been charged after being found with drugs. Eunisha Marie Campbell, 21 and Jade Symone Scarborough, 27, were charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) with misconduct in office and possession of marijuana, first offense. On...
School district employee killed after head-on crash with Marion Co. school bus: Officials
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An employee with the Marion County School District died Thursday morning, according to a release. Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson the person died in a crash involving a school bus just after 10 a.m. Richardson said the person was driving an SUV when they...
Ambulance crash slowing traffic on Highway 501
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Traffic on Highway 501 was backed up Thursday afternoon because of a crash involving an ambulance. Conway police responded to a report of a stolen medical transport vehicle in the 300 block of Singleton Ridge Road. Shortly thereafter -- and around the corner -- a...
Sheriff: 2 arrested in Georgetown County after large amount of meth found in stolen vehicle
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man and a woman were arrested Monday after trafficking amounts of meth were found in a vehicle that was reported stolen, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. Wesley Ramsey, 36, of Rochester, New York, and Chelsea O’Connell, 35, of Tilton, New Hampshire, were arrested at a traffic stop, […]
Former inmate claims Horry Co. jail denied him proper care for MRSA infection: Lawsuit
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A former inmate has filed a lawsuit against the Horry County Sheriff's Office after contracting an MRSA infection while in custody at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. According to records, Roman Melton was arrested by the Myrtle Beach Police Dept. on June 9...
Little River woman allegedly redeemed stolen scratch-off lottery tickets worth hundreds of dollars in Horry County, SLED says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Little River woman is facing charges after she allegedly redeemed hundreds of dollars worth of stolen scratch-off lottery tickets at several retail outlets in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Melanie Kay Vanskiver, 60, was charged with six counts of “intent to defraud, counterfeit game […]
HCS substitute fired after 'inappropriate conversations' with students, district says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A substitute teacher at Myrtle Beach High School was terminated in October after having inappropriate conversations with students, according to Horry County School spokesperson Lisa Bourcier. An incident report from Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said an officer was told by the complainant that the...
Some cars damaged after facade of Florence building comes tumbling down
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A decorative facade fell Thursday night from one of the buildings in downtown Florence, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Brandt said a few cars received minor damage but no one was injured. Police have the area blocked off for the...
