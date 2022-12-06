Read full article on original website
Is vaping and marijuana as bad for your heart as cigarettes?
New research out of UCSF may make some people think twice about e-cigarettes and smoking marijuana. Contrary to popular belief, a UCSF study has found that any type of vaping or smoking can lead to heart problems, not only cigarettes.
BBC
Bradford: Do not give money to roadside beggars, police say
Drivers should not give money to roadside beggars in Bradford, police have said. People asking for money from motorists have been a regular sight in the city with some walking down lines of cars while they wait at traffic lights. Supt Richard Padwell, of West Yorkshire Police, said he was...
sciencealert.com
Smoking Cannabis Could Harm Your Lungs More Than Tobacco, Study Finds
Cannabis may do more harm to a smoker's lungs and airways than tobacco, according to a small Canadian study published Tuesday. Researchers from the University of Ottawa and the Ottawa Hospital looked at chest X-ray scans of 56 cannabis smokers [the majority of whom were also tobacco smokers], 57 non-smokers and 33 people who smoked only tobacco between 2005 and 2020.
9 ways to curb your drinking habits, according to addiction specialists
Researchers found that alcohol is a leading cause of preventable deaths in the US and urge Americans to stop drinking so much.
thebiochronicle.com
Disposable vape pens: the new way to consume cannabis
Disposable vape pens are one of the most popular items in the cannabis industry. They are easy to use and provide a discreet way for people to consume cannabis. disposable vape pens come in a variety of flavors and potency levels, so you can find the perfect one for your needs.
psychologytoday.com
Nicotine Addiction, a Result of Vaping
Some 20 percent of US high school students have vaped nicotine. Many teens assume that vaping is safe, but it’s not. Exercise can boost mood when dealing with nicotine withdrawal symptoms. One of my 18-year-old patients beseeched me to write a post about vaping. He told me that he...
Medical News Today
Are there healthy alternatives to smoking cigarettes?
Smoking cigarettes can cause many health issues. Various alternatives to cigarettes are available, although some can also cause health problems. When a person smokes a cigarette, they inhale a variety of chemicals. These substances can cause serious health conditions, such as cancer and heart disease. states that tobacco smoke contains...
studyfinds.org
Clueless about booze? Few Americans know drinking alcohol can cause cancer
PHILADELPHIA — While scientists have time and time again made the link between alcohol and an increased risk of cancer, people continue to drink. Now, a new study from the National Cancer Institute suggests it’s not people disregarding the facts but rather being unaware of all the health risks that come from drinking alcoholic beverages.
newsymom.com
The Real Truth about Vaping and E-Cigarettes
Many people often feel that vaping and e-cigarettes are safer options than traditional cigarettes due to the other harmful by-products in cigarettes. However, studies show that the newer vaping and e-cigarette options are just as serious if not worse than conventional cigarettes. Read on to learn more about what they are and harmful effects of vaping and e-cigarettes.
Alcohol Withdrawal Happens to Anyone Who Drinks
It’s become clear to me that most people don’t understand the biological mechanisms behind alcohol withdrawal. When people hear about that, they automatically assume I’m talking about a “drunk,” whatever that means. The truth is, everyone who drinks, even if it’s only one drink, goes through alcohol withdrawal. The difference is that the amount of alcohol and how the body reacts to it determines how severe the withdrawal will be.
FDA warns of animal tranquilizer in illicit drug supply
A powerful animal tranquilizer is increasingly showing up in the illicit drug supply, putting unsuspecting users at risk for hard to treat overdoses and dangerous side effects, the Food and Drug Administration warned Tuesday. The drug, called xylazine, is primarily found in heroin and illicit fentanyl, the FDA said, and...
Medical News Today
What to know about mixing Wellbutrin and alcohol
It is not safe to mix Wellbutrin and alcohol. notes that alcohol, on its own, acts as a depressant. It interferes with the brain’s communication pathways, increasing a person’s risk of injuries and other adverse outcomes. A person should avoid drinking any amount of alcohol if they take...
Healthline
Adolescents Are Ditching Alcohol for Cannabis at a High Rate
Researchers report that misuse of cannabis among adolescents is now higher than alcohol misuse. Experts say that edible cannabis products, in particular, are a problem. They note that cannabis can have an effect on brain development in people under 25 years of age. Cannabis misuse among children ages 6 to...
Few Americans aware of cancer risks posed by alcohol: study
Although alcohol consumption is a leading modifiable risk factor for cancer, many Americans are unaware of the link between the disease and drinking. Seven cancer types are associated with alcohol consumption, and risks increase alongside intake. Researchers suggest putting cancer warning labels on beverages could help raise awareness. A low...
MedicalXpress
Strategies to quit smoking
Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in the U.S., and a listed risk factor for numerous diseases. "I think the reasons for quitting are primarily to avoid the adverse health effects, live longer and live better," says Dr. J. Taylor Hays, director of the Mayo Clinic Nicotine Dependence Center.
American teens are ‘swapping alcohol for drugs’
American youngsters are ditching alcohol for cannabis, according to a new study.Cannabis use among teens increased 245 per cent between 2000 and 2020, with the largest rise coming since 2017 as many states decriminalized the drug.Researchers also found that teen drinking also steadily declined over the same period.Researchers from Oregan Health and Science University found over 338,000 instances of use and misuse among children aged six to 18.Just over half were male (58.3 per cent) and more than 80 percent of all reported cases were in teens aged 13 to 18.More than 32 per cent of instances resulted in what...
verywellmind.com
The Risks of Mixing Adderall and Alcohol
Adderall is one of the most common types of medication used to treat symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). It’s also prescribed off-label for the treatment of severe narcolepsy. Adderall belongs to a class of drugs called central nervous system stimulants. The generic name for Adderall is amphetamine or dextroamphetamine.
