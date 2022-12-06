ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFC standings: Conference, division is Bills' to lose after Week 13

By Nick Wojton
 2 days ago
Following the Buffalo Bills’ 24-10 win over the New England Patriots in Week 13, here’s where the team sits in the AFC East and conference standings:

AFC East

 Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17)  Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Team W L T Home Away Division Conference

Buffalo Bills 9 3 0 4-1 5-2 1-2 6-2

Miami Dolphins 8 4 0 5-1 3-3 2-1 6-2

New York Jets 7 5 0 3-3 4-2 2-2 5-4

New England Patriots 6 6 0 3-3 3-3 2-2 5-3

Conference (AFC)

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs shakes hands with Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Team W L T Home Away Division Conference

1-Buffalo Bills 9 3 0 4-1 5-2 1-2 6-2

2-Kansas City Chiefs 9 3 0 5-1 4-2 3-0 5-3

3-Baltimore Ravens 8 4 0 4-2 4-2 2-0 5-3

4-Tennessee Titans 7 5 0 3-2 4-3 3-0 5-3

5-Cincinnati Bengals 8 4 0 4-1 4-3 1-3 5-3

6-Miami Dolphins 8 4 0 5-1 3-3 2-1 6-2

7-New York Jets 7 5 0 3-3 4-2 2-2 5-4

Team W L D Home Away Division Conference

8-New England Patriots 6 6 0 3-3 3-3 2-2 5-3

9-Los Angeles Chargers 6 6 0 2-3 4-3 2-3 4-4

10-Las Vegas Raiders 5 7 0 3-2 2-5 3-2 4-5-0

