AFC standings: Conference, division is Bills' to lose after Week 13
Following the Buffalo Bills’ 24-10 win over the New England Patriots in Week 13, here’s where the team sits in the AFC East and conference standings:
AFC East
Team W L T Home Away Division Conference
Buffalo Bills 9 3 0 4-1 5-2 1-2 6-2
Miami Dolphins 8 4 0 5-1 3-3 2-1 6-2
New York Jets 7 5 0 3-3 4-2 2-2 5-4
New England Patriots 6 6 0 3-3 3-3 2-2 5-3
Conference (AFC)
Team W L T Home Away Division Conference
1-Buffalo Bills 9 3 0 4-1 5-2 1-2 6-2
2-Kansas City Chiefs 9 3 0 5-1 4-2 3-0 5-3
3-Baltimore Ravens 8 4 0 4-2 4-2 2-0 5-3
4-Tennessee Titans 7 5 0 3-2 4-3 3-0 5-3
5-Cincinnati Bengals 8 4 0 4-1 4-3 1-3 5-3
6-Miami Dolphins 8 4 0 5-1 3-3 2-1 6-2
7-New York Jets 7 5 0 3-3 4-2 2-2 5-4
Team W L D Home Away Division Conference
8-New England Patriots 6 6 0 3-3 3-3 2-2 5-3
9-Los Angeles Chargers 6 6 0 2-3 4-3 2-3 4-4
10-Las Vegas Raiders 5 7 0 3-2 2-5 3-2 4-5-0
