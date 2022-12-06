ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Parkinson's medication improved blood pressure in teens with Type 1 diabetes

Teens with Type 1 diabetes (T1D) who took bromocriptine, a medication used to treat Parkinson's disease and Type 2 diabetes, had lower blood pressure and less stiff arteries after one month of treatment compared to those who did not take the medicine, according to a small study published today in Hypertension, an American Heart Association journal.
COLORADO STATE
MedicalXpress

Let the patient choose their type 2 diabetes medication, says study

A large-scale new study offers a new approach to treating in type 2 diabetes, one that puts patients in charge of their own medication. The Trimaster study is the first to allow people with type 2 diabetes to choose their own medication, after trying three different drugs in succession. It concluded the approach could be a new way of finding the best treatment.
MedicalXpress

Dapagliflozin reduces risk for hospitalization in patients with CKD with or without diabetes

Dapagliflozin, a sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitor, reduced the risk for hospitalization for any cause in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) with and without type 2 diabetes. The findings suggest that dapagliflozin should be considered in such patients. The study is published in Annals of Internal Medicine. Patients with CKD...
MedicalXpress

Study uncovers key cause of type 2 diabetes

Glucose metabolites (chemicals produced when glucose is broken down by cells), rather than glucose itself, have been discovered to be key to the progression of type 2 diabetes. In diabetes, the pancreatic beta-cells do not release enough of the hormone insulin, which lowers blood glucose levels. This is because a glucose metabolite damages pancreatic beta-cell function.
Medical News Today

When is the best time to check blood sugar with type 2 diabetes?

Generally, healthcare professionals recommend checking blood sugar before meals and at bedtime. However, this can vary depending on a person’s diabetes management plan. When a person has type 2 diabetes, their body cannot regulate the volume of sugar, or glucose, in their blood. Regular monitoring of blood sugar levels can be a key tool for managing the condition.
cohaitungchi.com

Metformin is the first drug given to people with type 2 diabetes. This is why.

Why is this? Working to improve the ways our natural insulin works in our body and helping to regulate blood sugars by its action on the liver, metformin also has been associated with no hypoglycaemia (low blood sugars); no weight gain (and some studies even suggest weight loss) and is generally well tolerated.
studyfinds.org

Failing eyesight may be a warning sign of a heart attack or stroke

NEW YORK — A common eye disease that can result in blindness may be a warning sign of a future heart attack or stroke, a new study reveals. Researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York say people with a form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease. However, the discovery offers hope that doctors can create a screening program for heart problems.
WTVW

Signs of heart failure

Mayo Clinic experts say the main cause of heart failure is coronary artery disease, which can be caused by poorly controlled hypertension or diabetes. But people with sleep apnea, or those taking certain cancer medications may also be at higher risk. And in rare cases, viral infections can cause damage to the heart muscle.
TIME

How People With Diabetes Can Lower Stroke Risk

After spending nearly two decades trying to manage her Type 2 diabetes, Agnes Czuchlewski landed in the emergency room in 2015, with news that she’d just experienced a heart attack. She also learned that she had metabolic syndrome, a cluster of conditions that includes diabetes but also brings higher risk of heart disease and stroke.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dallasexpress.com

A Parent’s Guide to Type 1 Diabetes

According to the American Diabetes Association, over 34 million Americans suffer from diabetes. In Texas, as of 2021, roughly 2.7 million individuals were diagnosed with the condition, more than one out of every 10 people in the state. While type 2 diabetes is the more prevalent form, upwards of 10%...
TEXAS STATE
cohaitungchi.com

Donating Blood With Type 1 Diabetes

Editor’s Note: Get continuous updates about the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) here. According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds someone needs blood. We all know that donating blood is a worthy thing to do. But the donation of blood assumes a cooperative body and a donation system that will accept the blood running through your veins.
Medical News Today

Type 2 diabetes: Artificial intelligence model predicts onset within 12 hours

Researchers recently created an artificial intelligence model that predicts diabetes onset with 12 hours of blood glucose data collected from a wearable device. They say their model could aid the diagnosis of prediabetes and help prevent type 2 diabetes. How the AI model will impact rates of type 2 diabetes...
Medical News Today

What to know about AFib vs atrial flutter

Atrial fibrillation (AFib) and atrial flutter are both arrhythmias, which are atypical heart rhythms. They may occur when something prevents electrical signals in the heart from functioning correctly. This article explores what AFib and atrial flutter are as well as the symptoms, causes, complications, treatments, and prevention methods for each.
WFMZ-TV Online

Health Beat: Game-changer for Type 2 diabetes

SAN DIEGO — Wherever you are, whatever you're doing, needing insulin to treat diabetes can be difficult. Chris Sheridan, 48, was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes 20 years ago and has been checking his glucose levels every day for years. "I had to give myself a shot every day,"...
cohaitungchi.com

Symptoms of High Blood Sugar In People Without Diabetes

Hyperglycemia—high blood sugar—is commonly associated with people who have diabetes, but it can also impact those without diabetes. Like hyperglycemia in diabetes, the symptoms are difficult to feel and easily go unnoticed, so the condition often goes untreated. The recommended blood glucose range is 80 to 130 mg/dL, but hyperglycemia is diagnosed when levels reach above 180 mg/dL two hours after eating, although symptoms may be felt with a blood glucose level between 160 mg/dL and 180 mg/dL.
Medical News Today

Women and men may receive different advice for heart disease prevention

New research suggests that doctors may treat women and men differently when it comes to preventing heart disease. The analysis shows that men were 20% more likely to be prescribed statins compared to women. Women were also 27% more likely to be advised to lose weight and 38% more likely...

Comments / 0

Community Policy