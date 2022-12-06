Read full article on original website
What Is Ozempic, the Diabetes Medication That’s Being Used Off-Label for Weight Loss?
A medication designed to help manage insulin levels is now hard to find after a slew of people on social media talked about how they used it for weight loss. Ozempic, which is a brand name for semaglutide, is on the Food and Drug Administration’s list of current drug shortages.
MedicalXpress
Parkinson's medication improved blood pressure in teens with Type 1 diabetes
Teens with Type 1 diabetes (T1D) who took bromocriptine, a medication used to treat Parkinson's disease and Type 2 diabetes, had lower blood pressure and less stiff arteries after one month of treatment compared to those who did not take the medicine, according to a small study published today in Hypertension, an American Heart Association journal.
MedicalXpress
Let the patient choose their type 2 diabetes medication, says study
A large-scale new study offers a new approach to treating in type 2 diabetes, one that puts patients in charge of their own medication. The Trimaster study is the first to allow people with type 2 diabetes to choose their own medication, after trying three different drugs in succession. It concluded the approach could be a new way of finding the best treatment.
MedicalXpress
Dapagliflozin reduces risk for hospitalization in patients with CKD with or without diabetes
Dapagliflozin, a sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitor, reduced the risk for hospitalization for any cause in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) with and without type 2 diabetes. The findings suggest that dapagliflozin should be considered in such patients. The study is published in Annals of Internal Medicine. Patients with CKD...
Better ways to avoid low blood sugar in people with diabetes offered
A new guideline aims to inform doctors about how best to use the latest medications and technologies to lower the risk of episodes of dangerously low blood sugar, or hypoglycemia, in people with diabetes.
MedicalXpress
Study uncovers key cause of type 2 diabetes
Glucose metabolites (chemicals produced when glucose is broken down by cells), rather than glucose itself, have been discovered to be key to the progression of type 2 diabetes. In diabetes, the pancreatic beta-cells do not release enough of the hormone insulin, which lowers blood glucose levels. This is because a glucose metabolite damages pancreatic beta-cell function.
Medical News Today
When is the best time to check blood sugar with type 2 diabetes?
Generally, healthcare professionals recommend checking blood sugar before meals and at bedtime. However, this can vary depending on a person’s diabetes management plan. When a person has type 2 diabetes, their body cannot regulate the volume of sugar, or glucose, in their blood. Regular monitoring of blood sugar levels can be a key tool for managing the condition.
Researchers found two minutes of walking can reduce type 2 diabetes, dementia, and heart failure
A two-minute walk can lower blood sugar and the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, a new study has found. Researchers have found that walking within 60 to 90 minutes after a meal is more effective when blood sugar levels are high.
cohaitungchi.com
Metformin is the first drug given to people with type 2 diabetes. This is why.
Why is this? Working to improve the ways our natural insulin works in our body and helping to regulate blood sugars by its action on the liver, metformin also has been associated with no hypoglycaemia (low blood sugars); no weight gain (and some studies even suggest weight loss) and is generally well tolerated.
studyfinds.org
Failing eyesight may be a warning sign of a heart attack or stroke
NEW YORK — A common eye disease that can result in blindness may be a warning sign of a future heart attack or stroke, a new study reveals. Researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York say people with a form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease. However, the discovery offers hope that doctors can create a screening program for heart problems.
WTVW
Signs of heart failure
Mayo Clinic experts say the main cause of heart failure is coronary artery disease, which can be caused by poorly controlled hypertension or diabetes. But people with sleep apnea, or those taking certain cancer medications may also be at higher risk. And in rare cases, viral infections can cause damage to the heart muscle.
How People With Diabetes Can Lower Stroke Risk
After spending nearly two decades trying to manage her Type 2 diabetes, Agnes Czuchlewski landed in the emergency room in 2015, with news that she’d just experienced a heart attack. She also learned that she had metabolic syndrome, a cluster of conditions that includes diabetes but also brings higher risk of heart disease and stroke.
dallasexpress.com
A Parent’s Guide to Type 1 Diabetes
According to the American Diabetes Association, over 34 million Americans suffer from diabetes. In Texas, as of 2021, roughly 2.7 million individuals were diagnosed with the condition, more than one out of every 10 people in the state. While type 2 diabetes is the more prevalent form, upwards of 10%...
cohaitungchi.com
Donating Blood With Type 1 Diabetes
Editor’s Note: Get continuous updates about the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) here. According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds someone needs blood. We all know that donating blood is a worthy thing to do. But the donation of blood assumes a cooperative body and a donation system that will accept the blood running through your veins.
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Artificial intelligence model predicts onset within 12 hours
Researchers recently created an artificial intelligence model that predicts diabetes onset with 12 hours of blood glucose data collected from a wearable device. They say their model could aid the diagnosis of prediabetes and help prevent type 2 diabetes. How the AI model will impact rates of type 2 diabetes...
Medical News Today
What to know about AFib vs atrial flutter
Atrial fibrillation (AFib) and atrial flutter are both arrhythmias, which are atypical heart rhythms. They may occur when something prevents electrical signals in the heart from functioning correctly. This article explores what AFib and atrial flutter are as well as the symptoms, causes, complications, treatments, and prevention methods for each.
WFMZ-TV Online
Health Beat: Game-changer for Type 2 diabetes
SAN DIEGO — Wherever you are, whatever you're doing, needing insulin to treat diabetes can be difficult. Chris Sheridan, 48, was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes 20 years ago and has been checking his glucose levels every day for years. "I had to give myself a shot every day,"...
cohaitungchi.com
Symptoms of High Blood Sugar In People Without Diabetes
Hyperglycemia—high blood sugar—is commonly associated with people who have diabetes, but it can also impact those without diabetes. Like hyperglycemia in diabetes, the symptoms are difficult to feel and easily go unnoticed, so the condition often goes untreated. The recommended blood glucose range is 80 to 130 mg/dL, but hyperglycemia is diagnosed when levels reach above 180 mg/dL two hours after eating, although symptoms may be felt with a blood glucose level between 160 mg/dL and 180 mg/dL.
Type 1 Diabetes Doesn't Have to Hold Kids Back in School
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Children with type 1 diabetes miss more school than their peers without this condition, but the good news is these absences don’t have to affect their grades or chances of going on to college, new research shows. Kids who had the tightest...
Medical News Today
Women and men may receive different advice for heart disease prevention
New research suggests that doctors may treat women and men differently when it comes to preventing heart disease. The analysis shows that men were 20% more likely to be prescribed statins compared to women. Women were also 27% more likely to be advised to lose weight and 38% more likely...
