kmuw.org
A third-generation Black physician reflects on his work; the push to build diversity in Wichita’s medical community.
Dr. Val Brown, Jr. talks about being a third-generation physician and one of the first Black doctors to graduate from the KU School of Medicine in Wichita. Of the one thousand doctors in the Medical Society of Sedgwick County, only 33 are Black. That's why the society started the Brown Family Fund, an effort to recruit and retain more Black doctors in Wichita. Dr. Val Brown Junior, a third-generation physician and one of the first Black doctors to graduate from the KU School of Medicine in Wichita. He's excited the funding will help Black physicians in a vocation that began in his own family in the 1940s.
City breaks ground on a new east Wichita police substation. Here’s where it will be
$9.2 million of the $10.6 million project is being paid for with federal COVID-19 relief money.
kfdi.com
Groundbreaking held for new Wichita police substation
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for a new Patrol East substation for the Wichita police department. The facility is being constructed at Lincoln and Pinecrest, and it will replace the current facility at Kellogg and Edgemoor. City Council member Mike Hoheisel said the police department has far outgrown the...
KWCH.com
Vandal causes extensive damage at Wichita business
The district canceled classes Wednesday following online threats connected to inappropriate comments made at a basketball game with Topeka High School. First Native American to fly to space visits Cosmosphere in Hutchinson. Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST. Children in Hutchinson received a special space lesson from former...
Water rates going up in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council passed planned increases in water rates starting in 2023 at their meeting on Tuesday. In May 2022, a water rate study was completed. "Revenue increases are necessary," said Public Works Director Brian Clennan. "But, they do align well with industry averages of...
Eisenhower National Airport continues to see record travel
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Eisenhower National Airport in Wichita continues to see record travel. The airport announced that over 17% more passengers flew out of Wichita via Eisenhower in October compared to that same time period last year. The airport saw 144,616 total passengers in October, an increase of 17.58% compared to October 2021. For […]
Aviation International News
Yingling Teams with Ortega for Employee Flight Training
Wichita flight training institute Ortega Aviation Services (OAS) is partnering with Yingling Aviation on a flying club for the FBO and MRO’s employees at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport (KICT). Under the partnership, Yingling will subsidize a portion of flight training, ground school, and airplane rental costs at Ortega for employees wanting to obtain their private pilot certificate, commercial certificate, and instrument rating.
KWCH.com
Kansas contractor feeling relief as lumber prices fall
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the price of lumber falls, Kansas contractors, like Brent Lawrenz, of BML Construction, are finally starting to feel the relief. Lawrenz said the last couple of years have been tough as he endured the high cost of materials. “Especially smart siding has been hard to...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County officering ‘bulky waste’ coupons
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Environmental Resources is offering “bulky waste” coupons. The coupon allows residents to dispose of up to 1,000 pounds of bulk waste at no cost. You can sign up for your bulky waste coupon by visiting https://ssc.sedgwickcounty.org/couponrequest/. After your information has been submitted,...
New county burn resolution on agenda
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Board of County Commissioners will consider a new burn resolution for the county at their meeting on Tuesday. According to agenda documents, the proposed resolution has been reviewed and edited by all of the fire chiefs in Reno County, the Kansas Forest Service, NRCS, Conservation District, District Attorney's Office, County Counselor and Emergency Management.
Wichita is the only city in Kansas — and one of 19 nationwide — to receive this honor
The designation comes from the National Park Service.
TEFAP distribution is Dec. 18
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next TEFAP commodity distribution is from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the KMS Warehouse at 3401 E. 4th. This program is for low-income people of all ages. TEFAP commodities are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. There is no need to pre-register. You are not allowed to pick up boxes for anyone other than yourself.
eldoks.com
El Dorado employees receive Service Awards
The City of El Dorado recognized six staff members for their years of service during the recent City Commission meeting this week. Each year the city recognizes employees who have reached milestones in five-year increments. The first person recognized this year was Ken Huffman, who is the IT manager for...
South Hutchinson day care provider coming up against federal regulations
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutch Post has received some new information related to the zoning case of a child care provider from South Hutchinson we attempted to write about earlier this week. It was our error in the original story to assume that this was chiefly a local zoning issue. It actually reaches back to decades old federal regulations.
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Break-in and theft at new Wichita business
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A new locally owned business was devastated by a burglar. Not only did he steal from it, but he also tore a hole in the wall to get in. "Right in this area, he broke a hole, that he could slip through." The hole is patched...
Payoff for Sports Arena in sight
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The bonds for the Sports Arena are less than two years away from retirement, if the Hutchinson City Finance Director is able to keep to her plan. "We issued the bonds for this in two phases," Finance Director Angela Richard told Hutch Post in an email. "I am hoping to pay off $2,445,000 of the bonds in 2023, in addition to the normal payment. The bonds should be fully retired in mid-2024 and the sales tax should expire then."
kmuw.org
The Range | December 09, 2022
With prices rising at movie theaters, streaming becoming more popular, and lingering concerns about the pandemic, going to the movies is less enticing than it used to be. But as Daniel Caudill explains, one of the few locally owned theaters in the area is working to keep prices low … and keep families in front of the big screen.
South Wichita elementary school closes because of staff illnesses, lack of substitutes
The school plans to reopen Monday.
mhshighlife.com
Let’s Light This Place Up!
Tis The season to be merry and bright. It’s time to put up those Christmas lights and go see some lights. To get into the Christmas season let’s list all the good Christmas light displays this holiday season. The first place is Botanica, The Wichita Gardens in Wichita, Kansas. This place is beautiful during the day, but at night when it really glows is amazing. You walk through a tunnel of lights that flash different colors. When you walk around the garden/s trees, signs and animals, they are all lit up. You walk through and look at all the different lights.
Valley Center basketball debacle starts with Republicans’ war on racial diversity | Opinion
Racism at Valley Center basketball game is the fallout from GOP’s misleading anti-CRT campaign.
