Rafael dos Anjos dismisses Conor McGregor’s reason for USADA exit: ACL injury ‘way worse’ than broken leg

The UFC is coming back to London and they’re bringing a title bout with them. It has been confirmed that the UFC will return to the English capital for its annual March card in London, with the event set to be the biggest show hosted by the UFC in the UK in a long time — perhaps ever. The card, which will be a pay-per-view rather than a Fight Night event, is set to be topped by a world title bout, with all indications being that it will feature Leon Edwards’ first defence of the welterweight title against the man he took it from, Kamaru Usman.

2 DAYS AGO