Rafael dos Anjos dismisses Conor McGregor’s reason for USADA exit: ACL injury ‘way worse’ than broken leg

Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Wants 3 Fights In 2023, With Third Bout Being Either Stevenson Or Haney
After fighting just once in 2022 – a sixth-round KO win against Rolando Romero – Gervonta “Tank” Davis wants to increase the frequency at which he enters the ring in 2023. Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) already has two tilts scheduled on the docket. The first is...
Conor McGregor opens as betting favorite in potential fight against Michael Chandler
Conor McGregor is favored to beat Michael Chandler. On Thursday, UFC president Dana White spoke to ESPN and revealed that Chandler will likely be the opponent for McGregor’s return fight. It’s a scrap that many fans have called for, along with Chandler. “I think at this point he’ll...
Boxing Insider
Manny Pacquiao Says Floyd Mayweather “Scared To Death” Of Rematch
“He’s scared to death,” Manny Pacquiao has said to FightHype, “that’s my analysis on him.” The legendary fighter is speaking of Floyd Mayweather, who he claims has no interest in facing him in a rematch of their 2015 superfight. Although he officially retired from boxing after losing to Yordenis Ugas back in 2021, Pacquiao sounds in the interview like he may be seriously considering a comeback. Since losing his bid for the Filipino Presidency, the now 43 year old Pacquiao has been keeping fit, playing basketball and regularly hitting the gym. This weekend, he’s facing martial artist DK Yoo in a South Korean exhibition bout to earn money for charity.
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao announces end of retirement to challenge Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr.
Manny Pacquiao is out of retirement and has some big names in mind. ‘PacMan’ has been out of action since a showdown with Yordenis Ugas last August. The bout was a short-notice one for the Cuban. Pacquiao was previously slated to face Errol Spence Jr., but he was forced to withdraw due to injury.
worldboxingnews.net
Mike Tyson wanted half a billion dollars to face heavyweight champ
Mike Tyson wanted an astonishing amount of cash to trade blows with the current heavyweight champion. WBC ruler Tyson Fury revealed the demands laid down in a Zoom call by Tyson regarding a possible exhibition between the two as Iron Mike trained for his clash with Roy Jones Jr. “The...
BoxingNews24.com
David Avanesyan predicts he’ll defeat Terence Crawford to “shock the world” on Saturday
By Chris Williams: David Avanesyan says he’s going to “shock the world” on Saturday night by defeating the unbeaten WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford in their bout on December 10th on BLT Prime pay-per-view at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. A defeat for Crawford would...
Dana White names the three “scariest” and most “intimidating” fighters he’s ever worked with in UFC
UFC president Dana White has named three of the scariest fighters to deal with throughout his time with the company. Over the course of the last few decades, Dana White has been an ever-present member of the UFC family. In many ways, outside of Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey, he’s been the main face of it.
MMA Fighting
Ilia Topuria rushes Paddy Pimblett, fighters restrained after volatile war of words at UFC 282 press conference
Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria aren’t fighting each other at UFC 282, but you couldn’t tell that by the encounter they shared at the pre-fight press conference on Thursday. Following an altercation between the fighters at UFC London back in March, Topuria took an opportunity to fire a...
Boxing schedule
Want to know what fights are on the horizon? Check out the boxing schedule for 2022.
Citrus County Chronicle
UFC 282: Suddenly vacant light heavyweight belt at stake
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev have been waiting for their shot at the light heavyweight title, and neither expected it to come Saturday. They were supposed to compete in the co-main event of UFC 282 until champion Jiri Prochazka pulled out last month of his fight with second-ranked Glover Teixeira because of a shoulder injury.
Michael Chandler confident Conor McGregor 'car-crash' fight happens after Dana White's comments
LAS VEGAS – Michael Chandler is more confident than ever that the next time he steps in the octagon, Conor McGregor will be the man standing opposite him. Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC), a former three-time Bellator lightweight champion and UFC title challenger, has been pushing to be the man who welcomes McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) back to competition for more than a year. It hasn’t materialized to this point as “The Notorious” tries to rebound from a broken leg in his July 2021 trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier, but a notable progression happened this week.
Paddy Pimblett believes he “would’ve put up a better fight” than Charles Oliveira did against Islam Makhachev
Paddy Pimblett wasn’t impressed with Charles Oliveira’s performance against Islam Makhachev. In the main event of UFC 280, Oliveira and Makhachev were fighting for the lightweight title – the division where Pimblett fights in – and Makhachev ended up winning by second-round submission. It was a great performance from Makhachev who dominated the fight from start to finish. Yet, for Pimblett, he was more surprised at Oliveira’s lack of performance. With that, he thinks he would’ve done better than the Brazilian did.
MMA Fighting
Alberta commission lifts ban on UFC gambling following action against James Krause
James Krause is out and Alberta is back in. Following the UFC and the Nevada Athletic Commission taking action against Krause, barring the coach and any of his fighters from appearing at UFC events, Canada’s Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) has decided to lift a ban on gambling on the UFC in the province that was handed down on Dec. 2.
itrwrestling.com
Brock Lesnar Wanted To Lose To Surprising WWE Hall of Famer In Their Home State
Brock Lesnar has a reputation for sometimes being not always the easiest person to deal with, but according to a WWE Hall of Famer, even just months into his main roster career, he wasn’t above doing a favour for a fellow star. Shortly after WrestleMania 18 John Layfield, known...
Daniel Cormier sheds light on “what really happened” in Stephen Thompson’s stoppage win over Kevin Holland: “That decision was not made by Bob Perez”
Daniel Cormier has shed light on ‘what really happened’ in Stephen Thompson’s stoppage win over Kevin Holland. It was just last Saturday, December 3rd, in the UFC welterweight main event in Orlando, Florida that Stephen Thompson (17-6 MMA) defeated Kevin Holland (23-9 MMA) via TKO. Holland was compromised from the first round after suffering a broken hand according to his team.
themaclife.com
Edwards-Usman trilogy bout expected to headline recently-announced UFC London card
The UFC is coming back to London and they’re bringing a title bout with them. It has been confirmed that the UFC will return to the English capital for its annual March card in London, with the event set to be the biggest show hosted by the UFC in the UK in a long time — perhaps ever. The card, which will be a pay-per-view rather than a Fight Night event, is set to be topped by a world title bout, with all indications being that it will feature Leon Edwards’ first defence of the welterweight title against the man he took it from, Kamaru Usman.
MMAWeekly.com
UFC 282 Weigh-in Results and Video: Title fight officially set
The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 282 fight card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will officially weigh-in on Friday morning. UFC 282 is headlined high heavyweight title bout between former champion Jan Blachowicz and No. 3 ranked contender Magomed Ankalaev. In the co-main event, rising lightweight star Paddy...
MMA Fighting
Cris Cyborg intends to negotiate with Scott Coker after boxing match but says she’s still “Team Bellator”
Cris Cyborg says she’s still a free agent, but that she has every intention of re-signing with Bellator. This Saturday, Cyborg faces Gabrielle Holloway in the co-main event of the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan WBO welterweight title fight card. The fight will be Cyborg’s second boxing bout this year, having defeated Simone Silva by unanimous decision back in September, but though the she has been focusing heavily on the sweet science lately, Cyborg insists that her MMA career is far from over.
UFC 286 announced for London in March 2023
London's O2 Arena will host UFC 286 on March 18, the MMA promotion confirmed on Wednesday.
Liver King Talks Redemption, Staying Natty Going Forward And Calling Up Derek From MPMD To Thank Him
The Liver King has caught a lot of heat recently due to his steroid usage but is promising that is all behind him now. The man known as The Liver King has had a fall from grace. His rise in popular fitness culture over the past few years was very quick and due to his outrageous physique and personality, people were really drawn to him. The premise behind The Liver King persona was to eat raw organ meat and live an ancestral way of life. The Liver King has a YouTube channel dedicated to this lifestyle and his all-natural caveman way of living. He is also affiliated with a liver supplement that promotes his hypothesis that eating liver can lead to living well.
Comments / 0