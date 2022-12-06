ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

nrn.com

How the FAST Act got squashed

The California FAST Act — the controversial legislation passed by the state in Sept. that would create a council to regulate the fast-food industry — has been put on hold for now. The Small Restaurant Coalition, led by the National Restaurant Association, received more than a million signatures –enough to send the legislation to a referendum vote, which will take place in Nov. 2024.
CALIFORNIA STATE

