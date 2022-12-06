Pret A Manger USA partners with Dallas Holdings to open a network of Pret shops in Southern California and to further Pret’s presence in New York

Tens of thousands of airline passengers have had their travel plans wrecked by the closure of Manchester airport this morning due to a heavy snowfall. Both runways at the airport – which is the third busiest in the UK – were closed, and Dozens of flights have been diverted or cancelled. Disruption is expected for the rest of the day, with many passengers uncertain about when they might reach their destinations.What is the airport saying?“Due to heavy snow fall, we have temporary closed both runways. Health and safety will always be our top priority and operations will resume at the...

32 MINUTES AGO