Pret A Manger USA partners with Dallas Holdings to open a network of Pret shops in Southern California and to further Pret’s presence in New York

Krispy Kreme names Mars veteran Jeremiah Ashukian as its new CFO
Jeremiah Ashukian has been named executive vice president and chief financial officer of Krispy Kreme, effective Jan. 9. Ashukian has more than 20 years of experience, most recently serving as chief financial officer of Mars Wrigley North America. He has served in various CFO roles in North America and Latin America at Mars Inc. and led Mars’ acquisition of Kind. He graduated from Wilfrid Laurier University and holds a CMA certification and CPA license.
Trending this week: Chick-fil-A launches its first merchandise line
This week on Nation's Restaurant News the top story was Bertucci’s files for bankruptcy for the second time in four years. According to the court documents filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court with the Middle District of Florida on Dec. 5, the casual-dining Italian chain is at least $48.85 million in debt ($20.85 million in secured loans, $26.5 million in unsecured loans, and $1.5 million in state taxes), owing money to a few hundred creditors—mostly landlords for rent-related debts. In total, the company is claiming between $50 million and $100 million in liabilities and between $10 million and $50 million in assets.
Passengers’ rights explained as snow closes Manchester airport
Tens of thousands of airline passengers have had their travel plans wrecked by the closure of Manchester airport this morning due to a heavy snowfall. Both runways at the airport – which is the third busiest in the UK – were closed, and Dozens of flights have been diverted or cancelled. Disruption is expected for the rest of the day, with many passengers uncertain about when they might reach their destinations.What is the airport saying?“Due to heavy snow fall, we have temporary closed both runways. Health and safety will always be our top priority and operations will resume at the...
2023 industry predictions are (unsurprisingly) tech heavy
A lot of crystal balls come out this time of year and they often display an intriguing forecast of what’s to come in the near term. For the restaurant industry, many of the recurring images appearing in those crystal balls have to do with technology. According to Datassential’s 2023...
NRN editors discuss the FAST Act, Dine Brands’ purchase of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop and the Uber Eats settlement
This week on the Extra Serving podcast, a production of Nation’s Restaurant News, NRN editors Holly Petre, Sam Oches and Leigh Anne Zinsmeister discussed the FAST Act in California. Signed on Labor Day, the FAST Act was set to be a new California law requiring restaurants with over 100...
How the FAST Act got squashed
The California FAST Act — the controversial legislation passed by the state in Sept. that would create a council to regulate the fast-food industry — has been put on hold for now. The Small Restaurant Coalition, led by the National Restaurant Association, received more than a million signatures –enough to send the legislation to a referendum vote, which will take place in Nov. 2024.
Why Uber settled with the city of Chicago and what it means
Uber Eats agreed to pay the city of Chicago $10 million as a legal settlement for listing Chicago restaurants in both Uber’s and Postmates’ apps without the restaurants’ consent, according to reporting from the Chicago Tribune on Dec. 5. The legal agreement is the result of a two-year investigation into Uber’s practices and the company was found in violation of Chicago’s emergency fee cap ordinance, and other advertising-related conduct, according to a press release from Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office.
