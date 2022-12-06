Jeremiah Ashukian has been named executive vice president and chief financial officer of Krispy Kreme, effective Jan. 9. Ashukian has more than 20 years of experience, most recently serving as chief financial officer of Mars Wrigley North America. He has served in various CFO roles in North America and Latin America at Mars Inc. and led Mars’ acquisition of Kind. He graduated from Wilfrid Laurier University and holds a CMA certification and CPA license.

20 HOURS AGO