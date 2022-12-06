Read full article on original website
Jeremiah Ashukian has been named executive vice president and chief financial officer of Krispy Kreme, effective Jan. 9. Ashukian has more than 20 years of experience, most recently serving as chief financial officer of Mars Wrigley North America. He has served in various CFO roles in North America and Latin America at Mars Inc. and led Mars’ acquisition of Kind. He graduated from Wilfrid Laurier University and holds a CMA certification and CPA license.
San Francisco-based Mina Group has named Jason Himber as its new CEO, effective immediately. Himber has served as president of the Mina Group since 2021, with increasing responsibilities that include operations, real estate, construction, development and marketing. In his new role, he will be responsible for the company’s performance and growth strategy, while continuing to oversee key business functions.
