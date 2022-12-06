Read full article on original website
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. More than a foot of snow in Anchorage strands drivers across...
Interior Alaska feels magnitude 3.7 earthquake
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Interior Alaska experienced an earthquake on Wednesday, December 7 that could be felt in the Fairbanks area. The event occurred at 7:21 a.m. and its epicenter was located about 19 miles south of Fairbanks and Ester. As of noon on Wednesday, no damage was reported ....
M/V Tazlina Will Sail Northern Panhandle Route During January and February 2023
The M/V Tazlina will provide service in January and February 2023, and bookings are now available for communities including Angoon, Gustavus, Hoonah, Juneau, Haines, and Skagway. The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) will operate the Tazlina four days each week between January 12 and February 26, while the M/V LeConte is offline for its annual overhaul and recertification.
Southcentral Alaska schools closed due to major snowfall
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Classes are canceled around Southcentral Alaska Wednesday morning after upwards of a foot of snow fell in areas around the region overnight. The Anchorage School District canceled all classes for the day, and a spokesperson for the district said all after-school activities have also been canceled. The district also said rental facilities are closed for use Wednesday.
Southern Alaska sees snowiest December day in more than 2 decades
A record 10.4 inches of snow fell on Tuesday in Anchorage, Alaska, which shut down schools and caused treacherous travel conditions.
Where are the gaps in Alaska's vital services? A Kenai Peninsula group wants to know
A Kenai Peninsula group is asking for input on a community needs-assessment survey for a new project, called 100% Alaska. Change 4 the Kenai is a coalition based in Soldotna that works on substance misuse prevention and other issues related to connecting the community. Project Coordinator Shari Conner said through...
The Joint (JYNT) Expands Operations to Alaska With 3 Clinics
JYNT - Free Report) announced that it signed a multi-unit franchise agreement to extend its footprint in Alaska. Per the agreement, the company will open three clinics in the state. While the first clinic was opened in Wasilla, the second is expected to come in the first quarter of 2023,...
Some rural votes were again left uncounted in Alaska’s statewide election
Ballots from six rural Alaska villages were not fully counted in Alaska’s November elections, the Division of Elections said Friday. A division official said the U.S. Postal Service failed to deliver them to the state election headquarters before the election was certified on Nov. 30. “You’ll need to contact...
Anchorage sees snowiest December day in more than 2 decades
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gas up the snow blowers and get the heating pad for the back-breaking work ready. Many across Southcentral Alaska are waking up to one of the snowiest Decembers we’ve seen in years. For Anchorage, it’s the snowiest day the metropolitan area has seen since 1999....
Governor Dunleavy sworn in for 2nd term
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Republican Governor Mike Dunleavy was inaugurated to his second term in office on Monday, December 5. In a ceremony at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage, the governor took his oath of office, swearing to uphold the constitution of the United States and the State of Alaska.
Recounts in Alaska Senate, House races reaffirm Giessel, McKay as winners
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Recounts of two Alaska state races have affirmed the winners. A recount of an Anchorage-area state Senate race has reaffirmed Republican former Sen. Cathy Giessel as the winner. The recount was conducted by the state Division of Elections Wednesday at the request of Democrat Roselynn Cacy,...
Fairbanks hosts 2022 Winter Solstice Festival
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Events celebrating the holiday season are nothing new in Fairbanks, and this year several yearly traditions are being combined into a Winter Solstice Festival downtown. The Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center, the Fairbanks North Star Borough (FNSB) Parks and Recreation Department, and the Downtown Association...
ConocoPhillips loses bid to limit competitor’s access to Alaska’s next big oil project
Oil company Santos scored a victory last week over competitor ConocoPhillips in a long-running dispute over roads needed to access Alaska’s next big petroleum development. For the past year, the companies have feuded over the rights of Australia-based Santos to cross roads that connect its new Pikka project to the North Slope oil hub of […] The post ConocoPhillips loses bid to limit competitor’s access to Alaska’s next big oil project appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Recounts set for 2 Alaska legislative races
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Recounts in two Anchorage-area legislative races are scheduled to take place this week. A state elections official says a recount is planned for Wednesday in the Senate District E race and for Thursday in the House District 15 race. The recounts will take place in Juneau....
I live in remote Alaska where I get my groceries by plane every few months. Here's what it's like and what I buy.
I shop every few months because the nearest grocery store is 160 miles away in Anchorage. I have to get there by plane and ship my groceries home.
Alaska will recount seven-vote margin in state House race, plus a close Senate finish
The Alaska Division of Elections will recount two close finishes from the November general election beginning Wednesday in Juneau. Denny Wells, the Democratic candidate for House District 15 in Anchorage, requested a recount of his seven-vote loss to Republican incumbent Rep. Tom McKay, and Roselynn Cacy, the Democratic candidate for Senate District E in South Anchorage, requested a recount of her ranked choice loss to Republicans Roger Holland and Cathy Giessel.
