Alaska State

alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. More than a foot of snow in Anchorage strands drivers across...
ALASKA STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

Interior Alaska feels magnitude 3.7 earthquake

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Interior Alaska experienced an earthquake on Wednesday, December 7 that could be felt in the Fairbanks area. The event occurred at 7:21 a.m. and its epicenter was located about 19 miles south of Fairbanks and Ester. As of noon on Wednesday, no damage was reported ....
FAIRBANKS, AK
radiokenai.com

M/V Tazlina Will Sail Northern Panhandle Route During January and February 2023

The M/V Tazlina will provide service in January and February 2023, and bookings are now available for communities including Angoon, Gustavus, Hoonah, Juneau, Haines, and Skagway. The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) will operate the Tazlina four days each week between January 12 and February 26, while the M/V LeConte is offline for its annual overhaul and recertification.
HAINES, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Southcentral Alaska schools closed due to major snowfall

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Classes are canceled around Southcentral Alaska Wednesday morning after upwards of a foot of snow fell in areas around the region overnight. The Anchorage School District canceled all classes for the day, and a spokesperson for the district said all after-school activities have also been canceled. The district also said rental facilities are closed for use Wednesday.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Zacks.com

The Joint (JYNT) Expands Operations to Alaska With 3 Clinics

JYNT - Free Report) announced that it signed a multi-unit franchise agreement to extend its footprint in Alaska. Per the agreement, the company will open three clinics in the state. While the first clinic was opened in Wasilla, the second is expected to come in the first quarter of 2023,...
ANCHORAGE, AK
ktoo.org

Some rural votes were again left uncounted in Alaska’s statewide election

Ballots from six rural Alaska villages were not fully counted in Alaska’s November elections, the Division of Elections said Friday. A division official said the U.S. Postal Service failed to deliver them to the state election headquarters before the election was certified on Nov. 30. “You’ll need to contact...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage sees snowiest December day in more than 2 decades

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gas up the snow blowers and get the heating pad for the back-breaking work ready. Many across Southcentral Alaska are waking up to one of the snowiest Decembers we’ve seen in years. For Anchorage, it’s the snowiest day the metropolitan area has seen since 1999....
ANCHORAGE, AK
webcenterfairbanks.com

Governor Dunleavy sworn in for 2nd term

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Republican Governor Mike Dunleavy was inaugurated to his second term in office on Monday, December 5. In a ceremony at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage, the governor took his oath of office, swearing to uphold the constitution of the United States and the State of Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Recounts in Alaska Senate, House races reaffirm Giessel, McKay as winners

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Recounts of two Alaska state races have affirmed the winners. A recount of an Anchorage-area state Senate race has reaffirmed Republican former Sen. Cathy Giessel as the winner. The recount was conducted by the state Division of Elections Wednesday at the request of Democrat Roselynn Cacy,...
ALASKA STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

Fairbanks hosts 2022 Winter Solstice Festival

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Events celebrating the holiday season are nothing new in Fairbanks, and this year several yearly traditions are being combined into a Winter Solstice Festival downtown. The Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center, the Fairbanks North Star Borough (FNSB) Parks and Recreation Department, and the Downtown Association...
FAIRBANKS, AK
Alaska Beacon

ConocoPhillips loses bid to limit competitor’s access to Alaska’s next big oil project

Oil company Santos scored a victory last week over competitor ConocoPhillips in a long-running dispute over roads needed to access Alaska’s next big petroleum development. For the past year, the companies have feuded over the rights of Australia-based Santos to cross roads that connect its new Pikka project to the North Slope oil hub of […] The post ConocoPhillips loses bid to limit competitor’s access to Alaska’s next big oil project appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Recounts set for 2 Alaska legislative races

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Recounts in two Anchorage-area legislative races are scheduled to take place this week. A state elections official says a recount is planned for Wednesday in the Senate District E race and for Thursday in the House District 15 race. The recounts will take place in Juneau....
ALASKA STATE
alaskabeacon.com

Alaska will recount seven-vote margin in state House race, plus a close Senate finish

The Alaska Division of Elections will recount two close finishes from the November general election beginning Wednesday in Juneau. Denny Wells, the Democratic candidate for House District 15 in Anchorage, requested a recount of his seven-vote loss to Republican incumbent Rep. Tom McKay, and Roselynn Cacy, the Democratic candidate for Senate District E in South Anchorage, requested a recount of her ranked choice loss to Republicans Roger Holland and Cathy Giessel.
JUNEAU, AK

