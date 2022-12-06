ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

pix11.com

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Upper East Side in Manhattan

A female pedestrian was killed Thursday evening when she was struck twice on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, first by a hit-and-run driver in an SUV, then by an MTA bus, police said. Woman killed in hit-and-run on Upper East Side in …. A female pedestrian was killed Thursday evening...
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and strangled: NYPD

A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and …. A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. Rain and...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Vigil held commemorating antisemitic attack in Jersey City

It's been three years since the deadly antisemitic attack on a kosher market in Jersey City. Vigil held commemorating antisemitic attack in Jersey …. It's been three years since the deadly antisemitic attack on a kosher market in Jersey City. Moose on the Loose: The Rangers’ early struggles …
JERSEY CITY, NJ
pix11.com

Security guard, teen fall down elevator shaft at Bronx Target: NYPD

A security guard and a teenager fell down an elevator shaft at a Target in the Bronx early Thursday, leaving one of them with serious injuries, police and fire officials said. Security guard, teen fall down elevator shaft at …. A security guard and a teenager fell down an elevator...
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

The tridemic has parents scrambling to find over-the-counter medicine

The tridemic involving COVID, RSV and the flu are all circulating around right now. Health officials are even warning people in New York City to mask up inside. This comes as parents are having trouble finding medicine for their kids. The tridemic has parents scrambling to find over-the-counter …. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Follow-up Friday: NYCHA building's gas woes and more

In this week's Follow-up Friday, PIX11's Monica Morales provides an update about the situation at a NYCHA building in Brooklyn, where residents have been without gas service for months. Follow-up Friday: NYCHA building’s gas woes and more. In this week's Follow-up Friday, PIX11's Monica Morales provides an update about...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Nurses Give Poor Prognosis to Adams Psych Plan, Citing Staff Shortages

At Montefiore Medical Center in The Bronx, the psychiatric unit is “usually at capacity,” according to a resident doctor. At Interfaith Medical Center in northeast Brooklyn, where the electronic medical records system has been offline for more than two weeks, the psychiatric unit is “almost full” of patients on a daily basis, according to a nurse.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

NYC food delivery driver beaten, robbed in broad daylight

NEW YORK, NY – A food delivery driver was attacked and robbed this week in the Bronx. On Friday, police released a video of the suspects captured on a nearby video surveillance system. According to police, the two suspects approached the 50-year-old male food delivery worker and assaulted him without provocation. The man was punched in the head. When he fell to the ground, police said the attackers began kicking him before robbing him of his possessions. The two men fled. At this time no arrests have been made and police are searching for two suspects, asking the public to The post NYC food delivery driver beaten, robbed in broad daylight appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Yonkers sergeant killed in crash remembered at funeral

A funeral was held Wednesday for 53-year-old Det. Sgt. Frank Gualdino. The 24-year veteran of the Yonkers Police Department died in the line of duty last week after police say a teen with a learning permit crashed head-on into his unmarked police car. Yonkers sergeant killed in crash remembered at...
YONKERS, NY
Shore News Network

Bronx deli robbed at gunpoint

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are searching for three suspects who robbed a Bronx deli at gunpoint Wednesday morning. According to police, the three suspects entered the deli at 1278 Morrison Avenue in the Bronx. Detectives with the 43rd Precinct said the suspects pulled a gun and assaulted two workers inside the business before stealing cash and property. The suspects fled the scene. No arrests have been made. The employees suffered minor injuries during the assault. The post Bronx deli robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Accused NYC murderer Sundance Oliver planned to shoot up precinct before surrender, prosecutors reveal

The career criminal accused in a multi-day crime spree that left two people dead in Brooklyn planned to shoot up a police precinct — before his pregnant girlfriend convinced him to turn himself in, prosecutors revealed Thursday. The disturbing revelations were made at Sundance Oliver’s arraignment at Brooklyn Criminal Court where the 28-year-old was ordered held without bail on a slew of charges, including murder, attempted murder, attempted gang assault and attempted robbery. Oliver, accused of killing two people and injuring an elderly, wheelchair-bound man in a Monday shooting spree, made the “spontaneous” confession to an officer the day after the killings,...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

NY holiday light displays you can’t miss this season

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The holiday season is in full swing and there’s no better place to celebrate than in New York. Every year, many spots across the state are decked out in immersive light displays, transforming New York into a magical wonderland. Here’s a list of seven...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Man gropes teen girl, 14, on Brooklyn subway train: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) – A man groped a 14-year-old girl aboard a Brooklyn subway train on Thursday, police said. The victim was standing on the southbound D train around 4:30 p.m. when the suspect groped her as the train entered the 18th Ave subway station, police said. The suspect ran...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Metuchen semifinalists for the Great American Main Street Award

The borough in Middlesex County is one of eight national semifinalists for the Great American Main Street Award. The borough joins downtowns from Florida to Wyoming, with the winner being named in the Spring. Metuchen semifinalists for the Great American Main …. The borough in Middlesex County is one of...
METUCHEN, NJ

