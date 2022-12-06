Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
DWI in NJ For Not DrivingBridget MulroyWayne, NJ
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registeredMark StarNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Introduces Deputy Mayor and Chief of Staff - Migrants Should be Top PriorityTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
pix11.com
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Upper East Side in Manhattan
A female pedestrian was killed Thursday evening when she was struck twice on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, first by a hit-and-run driver in an SUV, then by an MTA bus, police said. Woman killed in hit-and-run on Upper East Side in …. A female pedestrian was killed Thursday evening...
pix11.com
Harlem tenants may become homeless for the holidays after judge ruling
A group of Harlem tenants have been ordered to move out of their apartments after a real estate dispute between their building's developer and his former lender. Harlem tenants may become homeless for the holidays …. A group of Harlem tenants have been ordered to move out of their apartments...
pix11.com
Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and strangled: NYPD
A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and …. A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. Rain and...
pix11.com
Vigil held commemorating antisemitic attack in Jersey City
It's been three years since the deadly antisemitic attack on a kosher market in Jersey City. Vigil held commemorating antisemitic attack in Jersey …. It's been three years since the deadly antisemitic attack on a kosher market in Jersey City. Moose on the Loose: The Rangers’ early struggles …
pix11.com
Security guard, teen fall down elevator shaft at Bronx Target: NYPD
A security guard and a teenager fell down an elevator shaft at a Target in the Bronx early Thursday, leaving one of them with serious injuries, police and fire officials said. Security guard, teen fall down elevator shaft at …. A security guard and a teenager fell down an elevator...
pix11.com
‘I am filled with shame’: Ex-NYPD officer sentenced in son’s freezing death on LI
Most of the jurors who convicted Michael Valva of murder in the second degree in the hypothermia death of his son Thomas, 8, turned out to see the ex-NYPD police officer sentenced. ‘I am filled with shame’: Ex-NYPD officer sentenced …. Most of the jurors who convicted Michael Valva...
pix11.com
The tridemic has parents scrambling to find over-the-counter medicine
The tridemic involving COVID, RSV and the flu are all circulating around right now. Health officials are even warning people in New York City to mask up inside. This comes as parents are having trouble finding medicine for their kids. The tridemic has parents scrambling to find over-the-counter …. The...
pix11.com
Follow-up Friday: NYCHA building's gas woes and more
In this week's Follow-up Friday, PIX11's Monica Morales provides an update about the situation at a NYCHA building in Brooklyn, where residents have been without gas service for months. Follow-up Friday: NYCHA building’s gas woes and more. In this week's Follow-up Friday, PIX11's Monica Morales provides an update about...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Nurses Give Poor Prognosis to Adams Psych Plan, Citing Staff Shortages
At Montefiore Medical Center in The Bronx, the psychiatric unit is “usually at capacity,” according to a resident doctor. At Interfaith Medical Center in northeast Brooklyn, where the electronic medical records system has been offline for more than two weeks, the psychiatric unit is “almost full” of patients on a daily basis, according to a nurse.
pix11.com
Republicans push to ease gas pipeline regulations; some Democrats refuse to let bill through
DC Bureau Reporter Basil John reports. Republicans push to ease gas pipeline regulations; …. DC Bureau Reporter Basil John reports. Harlem tenants may become homeless for the holidays …. A group of Harlem tenants have been ordered to move out of their apartments after a real estate dispute between their...
pix11.com
Snow could hit New York, New Jersey soon; PIX11 times the storm
Snow could blow into the New York and New Jersey area over the weekend, so keep the warm clothes at the ready and an eye on PIX11 News' weather forecast. Snow could hit New York, New Jersey soon; PIX11 times …. Snow could blow into the New York and New...
pix11.com
Queens man's stroke caught on camera: 'the most terrifying thing I've ever experienced'
A stroke can strike without warning. That's exactly what happened to a Queens man, who managed to capture the life-threatening moment on camera. Queens man’s stroke caught on camera: ‘the most terrifying …. A stroke can strike without warning. That's exactly what happened to a Queens man, who...
NYC food delivery driver beaten, robbed in broad daylight
NEW YORK, NY – A food delivery driver was attacked and robbed this week in the Bronx. On Friday, police released a video of the suspects captured on a nearby video surveillance system. According to police, the two suspects approached the 50-year-old male food delivery worker and assaulted him without provocation. The man was punched in the head. When he fell to the ground, police said the attackers began kicking him before robbing him of his possessions. The two men fled. At this time no arrests have been made and police are searching for two suspects, asking the public to The post NYC food delivery driver beaten, robbed in broad daylight appeared first on Shore News Network.
pix11.com
Yonkers sergeant killed in crash remembered at funeral
A funeral was held Wednesday for 53-year-old Det. Sgt. Frank Gualdino. The 24-year veteran of the Yonkers Police Department died in the line of duty last week after police say a teen with a learning permit crashed head-on into his unmarked police car. Yonkers sergeant killed in crash remembered at...
Bronx deli robbed at gunpoint
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are searching for three suspects who robbed a Bronx deli at gunpoint Wednesday morning. According to police, the three suspects entered the deli at 1278 Morrison Avenue in the Bronx. Detectives with the 43rd Precinct said the suspects pulled a gun and assaulted two workers inside the business before stealing cash and property. The suspects fled the scene. No arrests have been made. The employees suffered minor injuries during the assault. The post Bronx deli robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
Accused NYC murderer Sundance Oliver planned to shoot up precinct before surrender, prosecutors reveal
The career criminal accused in a multi-day crime spree that left two people dead in Brooklyn planned to shoot up a police precinct — before his pregnant girlfriend convinced him to turn himself in, prosecutors revealed Thursday. The disturbing revelations were made at Sundance Oliver’s arraignment at Brooklyn Criminal Court where the 28-year-old was ordered held without bail on a slew of charges, including murder, attempted murder, attempted gang assault and attempted robbery. Oliver, accused of killing two people and injuring an elderly, wheelchair-bound man in a Monday shooting spree, made the “spontaneous” confession to an officer the day after the killings,...
pix11.com
NY holiday light displays you can’t miss this season
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The holiday season is in full swing and there’s no better place to celebrate than in New York. Every year, many spots across the state are decked out in immersive light displays, transforming New York into a magical wonderland. Here’s a list of seven...
pix11.com
Man gropes teen girl, 14, on Brooklyn subway train: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) – A man groped a 14-year-old girl aboard a Brooklyn subway train on Thursday, police said. The victim was standing on the southbound D train around 4:30 p.m. when the suspect groped her as the train entered the 18th Ave subway station, police said. The suspect ran...
pix11.com
Metuchen semifinalists for the Great American Main Street Award
The borough in Middlesex County is one of eight national semifinalists for the Great American Main Street Award. The borough joins downtowns from Florida to Wyoming, with the winner being named in the Spring. Metuchen semifinalists for the Great American Main …. The borough in Middlesex County is one of...
SUBWAY ASSAULT: Rider, 66, slashed across face on Manhattan 6 train
The victim, 66, was on a southbound 6 train arriving at the 33rd Street station around 3:20 a.m. when a man in his 40s attacked him.
Comments / 1